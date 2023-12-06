Honey Hunters owner files for bankruptcy

The company that owns the Gastonia Honey Hunters has filed for bankruptcy in Maryland, according to court documents.

N.C. Gas House Gang LLC filed for bankruptcy on Dec. 1 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Maryland.

The filing followed a tumultuous time for the Honey Hunters.

In November, the Atlantic League terminated the Honey Hunters' membership over more than $1 million in unpaid debt, according to a lawsuit.

Additionally, the lawsuit, which was filed in Gaston County Superior Court against the company in late November by the city of Gastonia, asked that the Honey Hunters be forced from the city-owned stadium where they played, CaroMont Health Park in Gastonia's FUSE District.

The trouble with the team first surfaced in July, when the organization was outed for owing the city and Gaston County tens of thousands of dollars. The company paid the city and the county, but the city alleges the team still owes Gastonia an annual payment for naming rights, according to the lawsuit.

In August, the lawsuit claims, the organization also did not pay the gas bill for the stadium, resulting in the gas supply being shut off. The emergency generator in the stadium malfunctioned, and the city paid to repair it, according to the lawsuit.

The Atlantic League said in an earlier statement that it has plans to field a team in Gastonia for the 2024 season, but it declined to offer more detail.

In a statement Wednesday, the city said it was aware of the bankruptcy filing.

"The city is working with its legal team to answer the filing and also to ensure that the ballpark is secure. The city will continue discussions with the Atlantic League in preparation for the 2024 baseball season," the statement said.

Honey Hunters Chief Operating Officer Veronica Jeon also released a statement Wednesday, saying that the company's legal team is working to address the matters at hand.

"NC Gas House Gang, LLC's legal counsel team is fully engaged and is working to address our legal matters, including filing for reorganization in order to continue our operations. We remain committed to providing family-friendly and affordable entertainment in the region," the statement said. "Again, given that this is a legal affair, we are limited in what information we can share at this current time; however, we look forward to providing additional information as soon as possible. We sincerely thank everyone for the continued support."

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Honey Hunters owner files for bankruptcy