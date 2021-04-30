Honey, is someone at the door? Large alligator caught chilling outside a Florida home

Madeleine Marr
·1 min read

A Florida couple had an unsolicited visitor on Wednesday night, but not the human kind.

In video provided to Tampa Bay’s Fox 13 News, a large alligator is seen right outside the door of Mark and Jackie Brettingen’s Sarasota home.

When you find a gator in the house and have a mop handy, there’s only one thing to do

Apparently, the reptile wandered over to their house around 9:45 p.m, but didn’t stay a while. Maybe it just wanted an invitation: The gator is stationary and motionless, staring at the door, snout almost touching the welcome mat.

An alligator took a dip in someone’s pool — and a Florida deputy had to play lifeguard

In another portion of their video, it slowly lumbers off into the darkness.

The couple told the station the roughly 10-foot long gator was at their door for about 10 minutes and they did not call animal control. The Miami Herald reached out to the homeowners on Friday for comment and did not hear back.

Don’t be surprised if you see one hanging out in your neighborhood. It’s mating season, and as the weather heats up and these nocturnal beasts are on the prowl.

Learn more about gators and who to call if one shows up at your door via the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

