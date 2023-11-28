Honeymoon Brewery wins international kombucha honor

Nov. 27—Santa Fe hard kombucha producer HoneyMoon Brewery is gearing up for a second life with an international prize to parade in front of potential investors.

HoneyMoon shut down production and its Solano Shopping Center taproom in June but sent a few bottles to the World Kombucha Awards competition that were judged in September in Barcelona, Spain.

HoneyMoon won the silver medal in the hard kombucha category, one of only two U.S. medalists in 12 categories, both in hard kombucha.

"We do know there were other major U.S. hard kombucha brands competing," said HoneyMoon majority owner Ayla Bystrom-Williams. "It was exactly the kind of validation we were looking for."

As HoneyMoon stopped producing its own hard kombucha, the company started seeking out co-packers to produce its kombucha, a fermented sweetened tea processed with a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast, known in the trade as SCOBY.

Co-packers are facilities that manufacture beverages for clients.

"Our goal was always to preserve our brand," she said.

Bystrom-Williams said she has a letter of intent with a co-packer in Portland, Ore., interested in producing an initial batch of 32,000 bottles of HoneyMoon for distribution in the Portland area and Northern California, potentially in spring.

"We got some interest from some investors," Bystrom-Williams said. "We are taking some first steps into other markets."