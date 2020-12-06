'Honeymoon is not over' between Biden and progressives

Hunter Walker
·White House Correspondent

WASHINGTON — In the month since Joe Biden’s win in the presidential election, his team has engaged with progressive Democrats and left them feeling heartened. There’s a stark contrast — at least for now — between the loud internal disputes between progressives and the Democratic Party’s more moderate establishment that have raged for the past five years.

“The honeymoon is not over and we’re going to continue to be optimistic, we fought like hell to get him elected and so far he hasn’t totally, you know, burned us in any way,” said a staffer for a progressive member of Congress who requested anonymity.

“So far, look, there haven’t been any great home runs in the Cabinet,” the staffer said. “But more importantly, there haven’t been any huge disasters.”

Much of the drama within the Democratic Party was fueled by the contentious 2016 presidential primary between former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. After President Trump’s general election victory against Clinton, the so-called blue wave of Democratic victories brought in a quarter of staunchly left-wing women of color who became known as “the Squad” and grew massive national followings while sometimes clashing with party leadership on matters of policy and strategy.

Sources have confirmed Biden’s post-election engagement with progressives has included meetings between members of his transition team and two “Squad” members: Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. Biden’s transition team has also met with Jamaal Bowman, who, like Ocasio-Cortez, toppled a veteran House Democrat in a New York primary race. Ocasio-Cortez and a slew of other progressives endorsed Bowman in this year’s primary.

Joe Biden
President-elect Joe Biden. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

A source close to Sanders, who requested anonymity to discuss private deliberations, said the senator has talked with Biden since the election and remains in close contact with the president-elect’s team. The source noted that Biden has allowed progressives to have input on both policy and personnel matters.

“Biden won and he’s going to put the team together that he wants to put together,” the source said. “There’s an approach to that where you can give the middle finger to progressives and say, ‘I’m going to do what I want.’ That’s not the approach they’ve taken.”

The source also pointed out that Biden established unity task forces with Sanders that drafted policy recommendations in the wake of this year’s Democratic presidential primary, in which Sanders was Biden’s chief rival.

“That was a really big step,” the source said of Biden’s unity task force. “It showed their seriousness.”

As part of that effort, Ocasio-Cortez was a co-chair of the climate unity task force along with former Secretary of State John Kerry, Biden’s climate czar for the incoming administration. Ocasio-Cortez’s team did not respond to requests for comment.

Bernie Sanders
Sen. Bernie Sanders at the Capitol in October. (Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)

The meetings between progressives and the transition have included input on potential Cabinet picks. According to the staffer, progressive members have focused on “red lines” — Cabinet picks that would generate intense opposition from the left — as well “asks” for both personnel and policy matters. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, another former presidential candidate, wrote a column last month about initiatives she hoped Biden would prioritize, including canceling billions in student loan debt, lowering prescription drug prices, declaring the climate crisis a national emergency, reviewing racial disparities in the coronavirus response and raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, among others. Warren’s column has been discussed as a possible blueprint for progressive asks for the incoming administration.

Two of the primary red lines for progressives are Cabinet candidates Bruce Reed, a relatively conservative longtime Biden staffer, and former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emmanuel, who was chief of staff to President Obama when Biden was vice president. Reed had been named as a potential director of the Office of Management and Budget, while Emmanuel was floated as a possible secretary of transportation. Reed’s past support for cuts to Social Security and Medicare has led to opposition from progressives including Omar, Bowman and Ocasio-Cortez. Emmanuel’s tenure leading the Second City — particularly his opposition to some police reform measures — sparked similar resistance from the left. Biden’s campaign did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Omar told Yahoo News she remains hopeful that Biden will have the “most progressive” White House in U.S. history.

“The Biden-Harris administration has a tremendous opportunity to deliver progress and turn the page on four years of chaos under Donald Trump,” Omar said. “We’ve been encouraged by their willingness to engage and listen — and avoid folks who don’t support progressive priorities like Bruce Reed and Rahm Emmanuel.”

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., addresses students at the University of Minnesota on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Minneapolis. Omar faces Republican challenger Lacy Johnson in Minnesota's Fifth District congressional race. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Rep. Ilhan Omar addresses students at the University of Minnesota on Election Day. (AP/Jim Mone)

The left-wing opposition to those potential Cabinet picks is, so far, one of the only signs so far of tensions that could surface between Biden’s team and progressive Democrats. But Biden’s initial picks have largely gained support from Washington’s top progressives. Ron Klain, who will be Biden’s chief of staff, was dubbed a “unifying pick” by Ocasio-Cortez. The source close to Sanders similarly complimented Klain for a willingness to work with progressives.

“There’s a choice to either see the progressive wing as an asset or a liability. Some of the people around him do see us as a liability … but Ron and a lot of the people close to Biden are willing to say, ‘Let’s take a beat and see how we can utilize some of these folks and the energy they bring in,” the source said.

The engagement and positive comments taking place between Biden’s team and progressives in Washington are a far cry from the debates over policy and strategy between moderate Democrats and the party’s left that seem to be perpetually raging on Twitter. In a sign of the potential goodwill, opposition to Neera Tanden was fairly muted after she was named as Biden’s pick to lead the Office of Management and Budget. Tanden, the president of the liberal think tank Center for American Progress, made enemies in progressive circles but, unlike Reed, who was linked to the position before her, has not been identified as one of the choices that would spark massive opposition from the left. Indeed, Tanden’s appointment even earned support from Warren.

Progressives also have some ideal candidates they are hoping to see make it into Biden’s Cabinet. Sanders has expressed interest in becoming secretary of labor. Multiple progressive sources also said getting New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland appointed as secretary of the interior would be a major goal.

Sean McElwee, a strategist who has advised Ocasio-Cortez among others, said progressives have been largely satisfied with Biden’s process for building his administration due to its level of engagement — and the fact they have yet to see any of the more controversial picks. McElwee also suggested Heather McTeer Toney, an Environmental Protection Agency administrator under Obama, to lead that department, and Arun Mamjumdar, a former undersecretary of energy, as a strong choice to take the secretary post.

“I think progressives really got what they wanted from the Cabinet, which is that, if someone like Elizabeth Warren called, they would pick up the phone — and that really is a big step forward, McElwee said. “We‘ve actually ended up in a situation where no one who is the worst person for a position from the progressive perspective is picked.”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez outside DNC headquarters in Washington. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Another sign of the relatively warm relations is the fact there is no huge battle shaping up for the chairmanship of the Democratic National Committee. After the last election, there was a heated battle for the position with then-Rep. Keith Ellison serving as a proxy for progressives and Tom Perez, who ultimately became chair, drawing the support of moderates. This time around, Jaime Harrison, a former chairman of the South Carolina Democratic Party who raised massive funds and attention while trying to unseat Sen. Lindsey Graham this year, seems to be a consensus pick to replace Perez, who is not running for reelection. The choice will ultimately be Biden’s, since sitting presidents typically have sway over who leads their party’s national operation, but Harrison has been the only major candidate identified for the national committee chair position. He and the DNC did not respond to requests for comment.

While Perez’s predecessor, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida, faced accusations she worked against Sanders in 2016, Perez avoided the primary fray. That likely helped lower temperatures this year.

McElwee considered the disputes over DNC leadership “silly” and relatively “inconsequential.” In the wake of Biden’s victory, he suggested the party has bigger things to worry about.

“After Trump’s election, we didn’t have a Cabinet to fill, so DNC chair became this proxy fight, whereas this time it’s worth everyone’s time to worry about who’s filling the Cabinet seats,” McElwee said, later adding, “In retrospect, it was kind of a weird fight, and I think we’re not going to re-litigate it.”

_____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Latest Stories

  • Biden makes surprising choice for health secretary

    President-elect Joe Biden has selected California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to run the Department of Health and Human Services. Becerra's lack of medical expertise makes him a somewhat unusual choice, coming as it does in the middle of a pandemic.

  • The sanitation worker who found the dead body of a Houston influencer described the moment he discovered her

    The man who found the body of Alexis Sharkey said he can't stop thinking about the moment he discovered the deceased 26-year-old in Houston.

  • South Korean health minister warns of virus 'war zone'

    South Korea’s health minister said Monday that the Seoul metropolitan area is now a “COVID-19 war zone,” as the country reported another 615 new infections and the virus appeared to be spreading faster. The president, meanwhile, issued a call to expand testing and contact tracing. The country has recorded more than 5,300 new infections in the past 10 days and Monday was the 30th day in a row of triple-digit daily jumps.

  • Trump is reportedly planning a made-for-TV exit on Air Force One from the White House to a rally on Inauguration Day, hoping to pull viewers from Biden

    Trump is reportedly considering breaking democratic tradition by boycotting Joe Biden's inauguration and staging a rally instead.

  • California faces strict new coronavirus lockdowns; some sheriffs push back

    More than 23 million people in Southern California were preparing on Sunday for the harshest lockdowns in the United States as COVID-19 cases spiked to record levels in the country's most populous state. The restrictions in California, ordered by Governor Gavin Newsom to take effect on a region-by-region basis as hospital intensive care unit beds are filled almost to capacity, call for bars, hair and nail salons and tattoo shops to close again. Newsom, a first-term Democrat, has threatened to withhold funds from local governments that refuse to carry out the restrictions.

  • Missing Texas man found dead of suspected mountain lion attack

    The body of the 28-year-old man was found in a nearby wooded area after being reported missing Thursday.

  • Trump’s intelligence director says ‘we’ll see’ if there’s a Biden administration

    President and his associates continue to deny he lost the election, but they won’t be able to hold out much longer as election results are formally turned in this month

  • Report: Iran says killing of top nuclear scientist was done remotely

    The killing of Iran's top nuclear scientist last month was carried out remotely with artificial intelligence and a machine gun equipped with a "satellite-controlled smart system," Tasnim News Agency in Iran quoted a senior commander as saying.

  • Hong Kong police arrest 8 over university protest

    Hong Kong authorities arrested eight people Monday in connection with an unauthorized protest at a university campus last month, amid a widening crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. The arrests were made in relation to a demonstration at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in which more than 100 people protested a decision to hold graduation ceremonies online. "We only arrested those who were shouting slogans, displaying flags that involved some national security concerns,” Li Kwai-wah, senior superintendent of police of Hong Kong's National Security Department, said at a news conference.

  • 10 Indoor Plant Stands That Seriously Stand Out

    Take your home garden to the next level this winterOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Schumer: Biden ‘Considering’ Forgiving $50,000 in Student Loan Debt via Executive Action

    President-elect Joe Biden is “considering” forgiving $50,000 in federal student loan debt for low-income and middle class students, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) said Monday.Schumer held a press conference alongside Democratic Congressmen-elect Ritchie Torres, Mondaire Jones and Jamaal Bowman of New York, during which the group announced they have “come to the conclusion” that Biden can “forgive $50,000 of debt the first day he becomes president.”“You don’t need Congress, all you need is the flick of a pen and President-elect Biden — then President Biden — can make this happen,” Schumer said.> JUST IN: Sen. Chuck Schumer: President-elect Joe Biden is "considering" forgiving $50,000 in federal student loan debt for all borrowers. pic.twitter.com/KS4WNgAb79> > -- The Hill (@thehill) December 7, 2020He added that the group is urging Biden to choose a secretary of education who will support student loan forgiveness because “it’s up to the secretary of education officially, but if President Biden wants it, I’m sure it will happen.”“This debt is a huge burden on the backs of our students standing in the way of them and their economy and it stays with them for a very long time,” he said.He said they are calling on Biden to take executive action to administratively cancel up to $50,000 in student loan debt for federal student loan borrowers with an income below $125,000, and to do so in a way that the borrowers would have no tax liability when they receive the forgiveness.Schumer said he has spoken to Biden about "how important" the loan forgiveness is and that he is "considering" it.Asked if Biden will have the executive authority to forgive the debt, the New York Senator said the president-elect is researching that and "I believe when he does his research, he will find that he does."When asked what the forgiveness would mean for families who have “made sacrifices to pay off student loans” Schumer said it would be “good for everybody.”“Lots of students paid off student loans but it’s such a burden it’s good for everybody to make sure that this debt is vanquished,” he said. “It’s never been this high.”He added that when he finished college it cost $1,700 but “people can’t afford it now.”

  • How one of Japan's 'secret weapons' at Pearl Harbor ended up being the US's first prisoner of war

    As Japanese planes swarmed Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, a secretive naval unit - "a suicide squadron" - attempted its own ill-fated attack.

  • China says firmly opposes U.S. interference in its domestic affairs

    China said on Monday it firmly opposes and strongly condemns U.S. interference in its domestic affairs if a media report that Washington is preparing new sanctions on Chinese officials over a Hong Kong crackdown is true. If the United States insists on going down the wrong path, China will continue to take firm counter measures to safeguard its sovereignty and security, Hua Chunying, a spokeswoman with the foreign ministry told a briefing. The United States is preparing to impose sanctions on at least a dozen Chinese officials over their alleged role in Beijing's disqualification of elected opposition legislators in Hong Kong, Reuters reported on Monday citing sources.

  • What 'safe harbor day' is and why it's bad news for Trump

    Congress must count the electoral votes from states that meet the Tuesday deadline.

  • Israeli police cleared in shooting of maimed Palestinian boy

    Israeli authorities have cleared police of any wrongdoing in the case of a 9-year-old boy who lost an eye after apparently being shot in the face by an Israeli officer earlier this year. Malik Eissa was struck by what appeared to be a sponge-tipped munition last February and lost vision in his left eye, and his family says he hasn't returned to school because of recurring medical treatments and the embarrassment of being disfigured and reliant on a prosthetic eye. Residents said he had just gotten off a school bus in the Palestinian neighborhood of Issawiya in east Jerusalem when police opened fire.

  • The Navy created incredible photos comparing Pearl Harbor today to the day of the Japanese attack

    Composite photos made by the Navy show present-day Pearl Harbor compared to the day of the Japanese attack on December 7, 1941.

  • Germany's Bavaria region to tighten coronavirus lockdown

    The southern German region of Bavaria, which has so far recorded the country's highest coronavirus death toll, announced on Sunday that it will impose a tougher lockdown from Wednesday until Jan. 5. People in Bavaria will only be able to leave their homes with good reason, state premier Markus Soeder told a news conference, adding that there would be some relaxation in the rules for Christmas but not for New Year celebrations. While Germany brought the pandemic under control in March and April, it is now dealing with a more deadly second wave and imposed a "lockdown light" at the start of November, closing restaurants and bars and limiting public gatherings.

  • Trump demands names of Congressional Republicans who have acknowledged Biden’s election victory

    ‘I am surprised there are so many. We have just begun to fight’

  • Mexican president wants to restrict US agents in Mexico

    Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has tossed another hot potato to U.S. President-elect Joe Biden with a proposal that would restrict U.S. agents in Mexico and remove their diplomatic immunity. The proposal submitted quietly this week by López Obrador would require Drug Enforcement Administration agents to hand over all information they collect to the Mexican government, and require any Mexican officials they contact to submit a full report to Mexico’s Foreign Relations Department.

  • Mellissa Carone, Giuliani's star witness in the Trump campaign's election fraud case, harassed her fiance's ex-wife by sending her sex tapes

    Mellissa Carone recently finished probation after agreeing a plea deal for sending sex videos to the woman.