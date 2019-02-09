Is Honeywell a Good Value Stock for 2019?

Another year, another good performance from Honeywell International (NYSE: HON). But as ever, investors will focus on the outlook for 2019. The company accelerated organic sales growth to 6% in 2018 from 4% in 2017, and guidance for 2019 is calling for growth of 2% to 5% and for EPS to increase 6% to 10% on an adjusted basis. Is it enough to make the stock a buy, and what are the risks associated with the guidance? Let's try to answer these questions.

Honeywell's valuation

Looking at Honeywell's guidance quantitatively, the midpoint of the EPS guidance range of $7.80 to $8.10 puts the stock on a forward P/E of 18.2 times earnings. And the midpoint of guidance for free cash flow gives a forward price-to-FCF ratio of 18.8 times FCF -- or a FCF yield of 5.3%, if you prefer looking at it that way. Either way, it's a favorable valuation and suggests that the stock is a decent value with upside potential at the top end of the guidance range.

But Honeywell's valuation isn't cheap enough to make the stock a good value if the company only hits the bottom end of its guidance range. So the question turns to a qualitative assessment of its earnings guidance for 2019.

How Honeywell International makes money

Starting by looking back at 2018, you can see below that the largest segment (Aerospace) and the smallest (Safety and Productivity Solutions) contributed the most to earnings growth in the year. And it's notable that management expects them to grow sales in mid-single digits in 2019.

Furthermore, Honeywell spun off Garrett Motion (NYSE: GTX) (automotive turbochargers) and Resideo Technologies (NYSE: REZI) (home products and security products distribution) from the Aerospace and Building Technologies segments, respectively. That reduced earnings growth in 2018, but will lead to margin expansion in 2019 as both businesses were lower margin than their respective segments' margin.

Honeywell International Segment 2019 Sales Growth Outlook 2018 Organic Sales Growth 2018 Segment Profit Change in 2018 Aerospace Mid-single digit 9% $3.503 billion $215 million Honeywell Building Technologies (HBT) Low single digit 3% $1.608 billion ($42 million) Performance Materials and Technologies (PMT) Low single digit 2% $2.328 billion $122 million Safety and Productivity Solutions (SPS) Mid-single digit 11% $1.032 billion $180 million

Data source: Honeywell International presentations.

Conservative guidance?

Digging into the assumptions behind Honeywell's guidance, CFO Gregory Lewis outlined that the low end of the 2% to 5% organic sales growth guidance "reflects the possibility of some economic slowing, but not a recession in 2019." However, he went on to argue that, "Based on what we can see today, we expect to be at the upper end of our sales guidance range for organic growth."