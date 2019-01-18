Honeywell (HON) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Honeywell (HON) closed the most recent trading day at $141.61, moving +1.24% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.32%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.74%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the industrial conglomerate had gained 7.05% over the past month. This has outpaced the Conglomerates sector's gain of 5.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.16% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from HON as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 1, 2019. In that report, analysts expect HON to post earnings of $1.89 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.16%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.69 billion, down 10.63% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for HON. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.25% lower within the past month. HON is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that HON has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.6 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.63, which means HON is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that HON has a PEG ratio of 1.84. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Diversified Operations stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.67 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Honeywell International Inc. (HON) : Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research