Honeywell (HON) & Theatro to Enhance In-Store Work Efficiency

Honeywell International Inc. HON recently announced that it is teaming up with Theatro to develop joint Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions for retail store associates. The partnership will also allow Honeywell to be an official reseller of SaaS subscription services offered by Theatro. As a matter of fact, this will augment the offerings of Honeywell's In-Store Connected Retail Solutions portfolio.

Notably, the joint solutions will offer Theatro’s SaaS platform subscribers with a seamless service experience while accessing the service from a Honeywell Mobility Edge device or from a Theatro Communicator. Theatro will work on optimizing its mobile application software to facilitate its use on Honeywell mobile devices. With this collaboration, users will experience high-quality voice communications on Wi-Fi networks on Theatro Communicator as well as Honeywell Mobility Edge device.

Theatro’s voice-controlled mobile applications, analytical insight apps and employee location capability improve the efficiency of retail store activities by creating a more engaged and informed workforce. Its integration with Honeywell devices will enable in-store workforce to utilize Theatro’s unique intelligent, in-ear virtual assistant and voice applications. Notably, with this added functionality, hourly workers will be able to respond to customer inquiries in a more effective and efficient manner.

Existing Business Scenario

Strong demand for state-of-the-art technology solutions like Falcon Connect and increased technology spending of the global commercial aviation industry will likely continue to bolster Honeywell's revenues in the quarters ahead. The company currently anticipates generating organic sales growth of 6% in 2018.

Also, the company has been steadily improving its liquidity on the back of its unique HOS Gold working capital tool and increased operational efficacy. Moreover, Honeywell has progressed well with its portfolio transformation strategy.

Over the past six months, the this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company's shares have lost 6%, narrower than 12.5% decline recorded by the industry.

However, Honeywell is presently facing inflationary headwinds across its entire supply-chain process. Escalating costs might dent its profitability in the quarters ahead.

