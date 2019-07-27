Honeywell Kicks Off Industrial Earnings Season With a Mixed Outlook

Honeywell's (NYSE: HON) second-quarter earnings were good, and management actually raised its full-year revenue, earnings, and cash flow guidance, so no complaints there. However, some soft spots are appearing, and the relatively cautious guidance appears to be justified. It looks as if Honeywell is going to have to continue its track record of excellent execution in order to generate any more upside out of 2019. Let's take a look at the earnings and what they mean for some of the company's peers.

Another quarter of execution

Organic revenue growth of 5% in the quarter came in toward the low end of the 4%-to-7% guidance range, but margin expanded more than expected, leading to EPS of $2.10 -- right at the top of the guidance range of $2.05 to $2.10. Moreover, as you can see below, full-year guidance was raised across the board. For reference, the new EPS guidance implies growth of 8% to 10% if you adjust for the spin-offs of Resideo and Garrett Motion.

Full-Year 2019 Guidance At Q2 19 At Q1 19 At Q4 18 Organic sales growth 4% to 6% 3% to 6% 2% to 5% Segment margin 20.7% to 21% 20.7% to 21% 20.7% to 21% Earnings per share $7.95 to $8.15 $7.90 to $8.15 $7.80 to $8.10 Free cash flow ($billions) $5.7 to $6.0 $5.5 to $6.0 $5.4 to $6.0

Data source: Honeywell International presentations.

That said, the guidance for the third quarter implies a clear slowing of growth, and there were some disappointments on a segmental level in the quarter. The chart below shows that the midpoint of guidance for the third quarter implies the lowest growth figure for two years, and it should be noted that Honeywell's five-year plans call for 3% to 5% annual growth.

Honeywell's organic sales growth. More

Data source: Honeywell International presentations.

The good from the quarter

To understand what's going on, you have to get into the segment detail. It's a story of one continual outperformer (aerospace), two surprisingly good ones (home and building technologies, or HBT, and performance materials and technologies, or PMT), and one disappointing one (safety and productivity solutions, or SPS).

In a result that bodes well for the upcoming earnings of General Electric and United Technologies, Honeywell's aerospace segment had its fourth straight quarter of double-digit growth, with ongoing strength in the aftermarket. In addition, regarding defense and space, CEO Darius Adamczyk told Vertical Research Partners' Jeff Sprague that through the "end of 2020, we have more than 50% of the business already booked."https://www.fool.com/premium/coverage/earnings/call-transcripts/2019/07/18/honeywell-international-inc-hon-q2-2019-earnings-c.aspx