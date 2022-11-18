Honeywell Reaches $1.3 Billion Deal to End Asbestos Payments

Thomas Black
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Honeywell International Inc. agreed to pay about $1.3 billion to end payments over claims related to its past production of items containing asbestos, a known carcinogen, marking a step by the industrial giant to whittle down its environmental liabilities.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The manufacturer entered into an agreement with the North American Refractories Asbestos Personal Injury Settlement Trust that will release it from further funding obligations, Honeywell said Friday in a regulatory filing. The amount will be paid in a onetime lump sum and the company will have “limited obligations” to the trust after the deal is complete.

The agreement would be part of a longtime effort to quantify and pay off the company’s liabilities from asbestos, contamination and other environmental issues tied with past operations, including the clean up of Onondaga Lake near Syracuse, New York.

See also: Honeywell, Asbestos Trust Spar Over $2.3 Billion of Payments

The deal is subject to a final order from the US Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania and would resolve all outstanding litigation between Honeywell and the trust. If approved, Honeywell said an existing reserve of $695 million would be removed from its balance sheet and a charge will be recognized. Honeywell will have the right to collect proceeds from insurance policies that cover its trust liabilities and has recognized those proceeds as receivables.

“Honeywell is hopeful that the bankruptcy court will approve the buyout so that we can permanently extinguish the liability on our books,” the company said in a statement.

The manufacturer reaffirmed its fourth-quarter and full-year earnings guidance, assuming that the accounting impacts don’t affect its 2022 financial statements.

Its shares were little changed at 3:33 p.m. in New York.

(Updates with need for court approval in fourth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Sike: Overwatch 2 Requires Your Phone Number Yet Again

    If you were happy that Blizzard mostly scrapped the SMS Protect requirement, a method to curb the creation of free Overwatch 2 accounts from potential bad actors, I’m sorry to disappoint you but it’s back. Yes, the publisher announced in an updated blog post that SMS Protect has been re-enabled, meaning whether you’ve got a prepaid mobile phone or not, you’ll soon need to connect a phone number to your Battle.net account in order to play Overwatch 2.

  • Immunic Touts Positive Vidofludimus Calcium Data In Multiple Sclerosis Candidate

    Immunic Inc (NASDAQ: IMUX) has reported newly available data from its phase 2 EMPhASIS trial of lead asset, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), in relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS). During the 24-week treatment period, 12-week and 24-week Confirmed Disability Worsening (12w/24wCDW) events occurred in 1.6% of subjects in the combined vidofludimus calcium treatment arms as compared to 3.7% in the placebo group. Related: Immunic's Early Cut Data From Psoriasis Candidate Failed To Show Desir

  • The Price Is Right For AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) Even After Diving 30%

    To the annoyance of some shareholders, AMMO, Inc. ( NASDAQ:POWW ) shares are down a considerable 30% in the last month...

  • Jazz rookie Ochai Agbaji nears 10-point effort on G League assignment

    Agbaji neared a 10-point performance in his third game in the G League with the Salt Lake City Stars.

  • 5 Best Places to Open Up an IRA in 2022

    An individual retirement account (IRA) is a tax-advantaged retirement account that helps people to save for later in life. Traditional IRAs mimic the structure of a 401(k). You contribute pre-tax earnings into the account and only pay taxes on what … Continue reading → The post Best Places to Open an IRA in 2022 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil Slumps 10% This Week as Oversupply Fears Send Bulls to Exits

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil dropped the most in a week since April as the full weight of languishing Chinese demand and more economic tightening radically shifted the market’s sentiment. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskQatar Bans Alcohol Sales at World Cup Stadiums in Abrupt U-TurnElizabeth Holmes Faces Years in Prison for Her Crimes in Theranos CollapseThis Is the Memo Twitter Sent Telling Staff Offices Were ClosedFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Lef

  • How the crypto world keeps melting down as the FTX scandal unfolds

    In this week’s Distributed Ledger newsletter, MarketWatch Editor in Chief Mark DeCambre breaks down the widening fallout from the bankruptcy of FTX and the bizarre behavior of its founder and former CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried. DeCambre points out that FTX is not the only player in what appears to be a meltdown for crypto. Readers were taken aback by the description of the company’s previous lack of financial controls by its new CEO, John Ray III, who has worked on large bankruptcies over several decades, including that of Enron.

  • ‘Overwatch 2’ no longer blocks players with prepaid numbers

    Blizzard reversed the overzealous moderation tool, which was intended to cut down on cheating.

  • Applied Materials (AMAT) Q4 Earnings & Sales Beat, Rise Y/Y

    Applied Materials' (AMAT) fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results reflect strength across Semiconductor Systems and Applied Global Services.

  • Crude oil is ‘clearly pricing in slower economies’: Analyst

    Bob Iaccino, Path Trading Partners Co-Founder and Chief Market Strategist and The Stock Think Tank Co-Portfolio Manager, joins Yahoo Finance Live to examine energy markets in relation to crude oil reserves, the impacts of weather, and spiking oil demands amid COVID policy easements.

  • Qatar's maverick ruler eyes soft power win with World Cup

    The World Cup could hand Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani his crowning achievement on the global stage or a fiasco to be relished by Arab adversaries who resent Qatar for backing outlawed Islamist movements and for punching above its weight. The 42-year-old ruler hopes a smooth tournament will cement Qatar as a legitimate global player, display strength to regional rivals and placate conservatives at home who have bristled at international criticism of their country. "A successful World Cup for Qatar would be seen as a culmination of Tamim's rule and a confirmation that he has not only fulfilled his father's vision but can now start new visions and projects of his own," said Allen Fromherz, author of "Qatar: A Modern History".

  • Stocks Eke Out Gains; Oil Tumbles as Demand Slows: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks ended with a slight gain Friday after shrugging off Federal Reserve warnings that there was more policy tightening to come. Oil futures fell on signs that the market is currently awash in supply.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskQatar Bans Alcohol Sales at World Cup Stadiums in Abrupt U-TurnElizabeth Holmes Faces Years in Prison for Her Crimes in Theranos CollapseThis Is the Memo Twitter Sent Telling Staff Offices W

  • Shortage of Legacy Chips Keeping Ford CEO Up at Night

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. sees a prolonged shortage of mature chips that automakers need for their vehicles.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskQatar Bans Alcohol Sales at World Cup Stadiums in Abrupt U-TurnElizabeth Holmes Faces Years in Prison for Her Crimes in Theranos CollapseThis Is the Memo Twitter Sent Telling Staff Offices Were ClosedFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-Fried“It’s too painful. We need to understand

  • TREASURIES-Yields rise, next week's FOMC minutes in focus

    "The market significantly overreacted to the October CPI report, and the Fed tried very hard to push back through the speakers," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. Boston Fed President Susan Collins said on Friday that with little evidence price pressures are waning, the Fed may need to deliver another 75-basis point rate hike. St Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Thursday that the Fed's target policy needs to rise to at least a range between 5.00% and 5.25% from the current level of just below 4.00% to be "sufficiently restrictive" to curb inflation.

  • Can a 70-Year-Old Open an IRA?

    There are no age restrictions, but there are other eligibility rules that govern Roth and traditional IRAs.

  • Djokovic made to work by Medvedev in Turin thriller

    Novak Djokovic remained unbeaten at the ATP finals on Friday after a battling 6-3, 6-7 (5/7) 7-6 (7/2) win over Daniil Medvedev.

  • Man United takes 'appropriate steps' after Ronaldo interview

    Manchester United has “initiated appropriate steps” in response to Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview with Piers Morgan. The Premier League club's legal team was waiting to review the full footage of the 90-minute discussion in which Ronaldo criticized United manager Erik ten Hag, teammates and the owners. “Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent media interview," the club said Friday.

  • Quick! The Echo Dot just dropped to $15 for early Black Friday

    Save over 60% on this brilliant smart-home speaker that over 800,000 reviewers love.

  • Carvana’s Gloom Deepens With Cash Burn Spurring 1,500 Job Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- It took Carvana Co. just a few years to grow from a startup to the second-biggest used car seller in the US. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskQatar Bans Alcohol Sales at World Cup Stadiums in Abrupt U-TurnElizabeth Holmes Faces Years in Prison for Her Crimes in Theranos CollapseThis Is the Memo Twitter Sent Telling Staff Offices Were ClosedFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedIts downfall may be even fast

  • Bio of Polish statesman holds lessons on today's Ukraine

    One hundred years ago, a revolutionary Polish patriot argued that Russia’s hunger for territory would continue to destabilize Europe unless Ukraine could gain independence from Moscow. Poland's Marshal Józef Piłsudski never managed to fulfil his hope for an independent Ukraine connected to Europe. At a time when many Poles had given up on the dream for full independence, Piłsudski put a sovereign Polish state back on the map of Europe at the end of World War I, after more than a century's erasure.