Honeywell Reaches $1.3 Billion Deal to End Asbestos Payments

(Bloomberg) -- Honeywell International Inc. agreed to pay about $1.3 billion to end payments over claims related to its past production of items containing asbestos, a known carcinogen, marking a step by the industrial giant to whittle down its environmental liabilities.

The manufacturer entered into an agreement with the North American Refractories Asbestos Personal Injury Settlement Trust that will release it from further funding obligations, Honeywell said Friday in a regulatory filing. The amount will be paid in a onetime lump sum and the company will have “limited obligations” to the trust after the deal is complete.

The agreement would be part of a longtime effort to quantify and pay off the company’s liabilities from asbestos, contamination and other environmental issues tied with past operations, including the clean up of Onondaga Lake near Syracuse, New York.

The deal is subject to a final order from the US Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania and would resolve all outstanding litigation between Honeywell and the trust. If approved, Honeywell said an existing reserve of $695 million would be removed from its balance sheet and a charge will be recognized. Honeywell will have the right to collect proceeds from insurance policies that cover its trust liabilities and has recognized those proceeds as receivables.

“Honeywell is hopeful that the bankruptcy court will approve the buyout so that we can permanently extinguish the liability on our books,” the company said in a statement.

The manufacturer reaffirmed its fourth-quarter and full-year earnings guidance, assuming that the accounting impacts don’t affect its 2022 financial statements.

Its shares were little changed at 3:33 p.m. in New York.

