Honeywell's New Advanced Technology Detects Airborne particles, Allergens and Spores In Homes and Buildings

Honeywell Air Detective uses machine learning to help HVAC service providers and environmental testing professionals evaluate indoor air quality

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) today announced a new airborne particle analyzer that uses artificial intelligence and cloud computing to enable HVAC service providers and environmental testing professionals to better inform home and building owners of the quantity and type of particles present in the air.



The Honeywell Air Detective allows HVAC service providers and environmental testing professionals to evaluate indoor air quality for spores and allergens.

Airborne particles, allergens and spores affect the quality of life for more than 400 million people worldwide – for example, poor indoor air quality has been found to cause allergic rhinitis, which Americans spend more than $3 billion each year.1 Honeywell Air Detective is a breakthrough technology that can capture images and details of those allergens and particles in the air.

The Honeywell Air Detective allows HVAC service providers and environmental testing professionals to evaluate indoor air quality in near real-time with an easy-to-use mobile app that can be accessed on a tablet or emailed directly to the homeowner. This detailed evaluation, including images of the particles, can help homeowners and building managers make informed decisions about how to improve the air inside their homes or buildings.

"Understanding what is in the air inside your home or building is a top priority for owners. HVAC, environmental testing, and other service professionals are looking for innovative solutions that will help them test air quality on the spot and determine the specific equipment, service and system upgrades needed to improve the indoor air quality," said Sarah Martin, president of Honeywell's Sensing and Internet of Things (IoT) business. "We have developed a cost-effective, portable analyzer that uses holographic microscopy and cloud technology to 'take pictures' and classify airborne particles. Honeywell continues to provide solutions to help improve air quality for people while at home, on the job or when traveling."

The Honeywell Air Detective is a handheld and lightweight, lens-less microscope that can be easily carried by a field technician to classify types of particles present in the air, including spores and various pollen species. It leverages powerful industrial analytics software and deep learning algorithms that are trained on specific pollen and spore species.

This portable analyzer has already been deployed by environmental testing companies and HVAC distributors, such as Yandle-Witherspoon Supply, Inc.

"HVAC providers are being asked more and more to explain the specific airborne particles, spores and allergens in the air and suggest filters or solutions to improve air quality and comfort," said Philip Guy Jr., Territory Sales Manager, Yandle-Witherspoon. "Honeywell's particle analyzer has proved to be useful in field trials by helping our technicians pinpoint the specific pollen and spores present in the air so that we can work together with homeowners to make informed decisions and take action to improve their HVAC air cleaning systems and provide additional services."

The Honeywell Air Detective uses disposable air analysis cartridges to collect particles, photograph them, and automate the classification process onsite. In the past, professionals would have collected and shipped the air sample off to a lab where a technician would be spending tedious hours analyzing the sample under a microscope before providing a detailed report.

The device and consumable cartridges are available for sale at select HVAC distributors. To learn more about the Honeywell Air Detective, please visit https://sensing.honeywell.com/lp/honeywell-air-detective.

