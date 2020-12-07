Honeywell's New Advanced Technology Detects Airborne particles, Allergens and Spores In Homes and Buildings

Honeywell Air Detective uses machine learning to help HVAC service providers and environmental testing professionals evaluate indoor air quality

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) today announced a new airborne particle analyzer that uses artificial intelligence and cloud computing to enable HVAC service providers and environmental testing professionals to better inform home and building owners of the quantity and type of particles present in the air.

The Honeywell Air Detective allows HVAC service providers and environmental testing professionals to evaluate indoor air quality for spores and allergens.
The Honeywell Air Detective allows HVAC service providers and environmental testing professionals to evaluate indoor air quality for spores and allergens.

Airborne particles, allergens and spores affect the quality of life for more than 400 million people worldwide – for example, poor indoor air quality has been found to cause allergic rhinitis, which Americans spend more than $3 billion each year.1 Honeywell Air Detective is a breakthrough technology that can capture images and details of those allergens and particles in the air.

The Honeywell Air Detective allows HVAC service providers and environmental testing professionals to evaluate indoor air quality in near real-time with an easy-to-use mobile app that can be accessed on a tablet or emailed directly to the homeowner. This detailed evaluation, including images of the particles, can help homeowners and building managers make informed decisions about how to improve the air inside their homes or buildings.

"Understanding what is in the air inside your home or building is a top priority for owners. HVAC, environmental testing, and other service professionals are looking for innovative solutions that will help them test air quality on the spot and determine the specific equipment, service and system upgrades needed to improve the indoor air quality," said Sarah Martin, president of Honeywell's Sensing and Internet of Things (IoT) business. "We have developed a cost-effective, portable analyzer that uses holographic microscopy and cloud technology to 'take pictures' and classify airborne particles. Honeywell continues to provide solutions to help improve air quality for people while at home, on the job or when traveling."

The Honeywell Air Detective is a handheld and lightweight, lens-less microscope that can be easily carried by a field technician to classify types of particles present in the air, including spores and various pollen species. It leverages powerful industrial analytics software and deep learning algorithms that are trained on specific pollen and spore species.

This portable analyzer has already been deployed by environmental testing companies and HVAC distributors, such as Yandle-Witherspoon Supply, Inc.

"HVAC providers are being asked more and more to explain the specific airborne particles, spores and allergens in the air and suggest filters or solutions to improve air quality and comfort," said Philip Guy Jr., Territory Sales Manager, Yandle-Witherspoon. "Honeywell's particle analyzer has proved to be useful in field trials by helping our technicians pinpoint the specific pollen and spores present in the air so that we can work together with homeowners to make informed decisions and take action to improve their HVAC air cleaning systems and provide additional services."

The Honeywell Air Detective uses disposable air analysis cartridges to collect particles, photograph them, and automate the classification process onsite. In the past, professionals would have collected and shipped the air sample off to a lab where a technician would be spending tedious hours analyzing the sample under a microscope before providing a detailed report.

The device and consumable cartridges are available for sale at select HVAC distributors. To learn more about the Honeywell Air Detective, please visit https://sensing.honeywell.com/lp/honeywell-air-detective.

About Honeywell
Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions (SPS) provides products, software and connected solutions that improve workplace safety, productivity and asset performance for our customers across the globe. We deliver on this promise through industry-leading mobile devices, software, cloud technology and automation solutions, the broadest range of personal protective equipment and gas detection technology, and custom-engineered sensors, switches and controls. For more information, please visit sensing.honeywell.com.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 software-industrial company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace and automotive products and services; control technologies for buildings, homes, and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, cars, homes and buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Contact:
Media
Eric Krantz
(803) 835-8230
eric.krantz@honeywell.com

Source:
1. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4903120/#:~:text=In%20the%20final%20estimates%2C%20the,4.5)%20billion%20for%20asthma%20mortality.

Honeywell Sensing and Productivity Solutions logo (PRNewsFoto/Honeywell) (PRNewsfoto/Honeywell)
Honeywell Sensing and Productivity Solutions logo (PRNewsFoto/Honeywell) (PRNewsfoto/Honeywell)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honeywells-new-advanced-technology-detects-airborne-particles-allergens-and-spores-in-homes-and-buildings-301187247.html

SOURCE Honeywell

Latest Stories

  • Six supporters of hardline Indonesian cleric killed in shootout

    Six supporters of Indonesian Islamic cleric Rizieq Shihab were killed in a shootout on Monday, police said, raising worries the clash could reignite tensions between authorities and Islamist groups in the world's biggest Muslim majority country. Jakarta police chief Fadil Imran said the incident occurred just after midnight on a highway when the cleric's supporters attacked a police vehicle with firearms, sickles and a samurai sword. Police have been investigating the controversial and politically influential cleric for violating coronavirus protocols after several mass gatherings to celebrate his return from self exile in Saudi Arabia last month.

  • How a blow to Australian wine shows tensions with China

    The once successful trade story now represents a worst case scenario of the bilateral tensions.

  • US Navy official says 'uneasy deterrence' reached with Iran

    The top U.S. Navy official in the Mideast said Sunday that America has reached an “uneasy deterrence” with Iran after months of regional attacks and seizures at sea, even as tensions remain high between Washington and Tehran over the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program. Vice Adm. Sam Paparo, who oversees the Navy’s 5th Fleet based in Bahrain, struck an academic tone in comments to the annual Manama Dialogue hosted by the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

  • Shadow home secretary won't rule out Labour abstention on any Brexit deal

    Labour front benchers are still refusing to say whether they will back any Government Brexit deal despite a union boss urging them to vote for one. Nick Thomas-Symonds, the shadow home secretary, refused to say which way the party would go if Boris Johnson secured a trade deal with the EU and put it to a Commons vote. He would not rule out abstaining, despite saying that "we absolutely need to get a deal". "We all know what the consequences of no deal would be for the country, both in terms of jobs and livelihoods all across the United Kingdom but also in terms of that security partnership that we need to access the databases, the operation of international warrants, that allow us to keep our people safe," Mr Thomas-Symonds told Sky's Sophy Ridge on Sunday. "So absolutely first of all we need to get a deal and that's the strong message. In terms of our position on any deal, clearly we need to see what has been agreed." Asked whether Labour abstaining was still on the table, he said: "When you get any particular vote that you get before Parliament there are options that there always are, that is absolutely the case. But what I'm saying is that the responsible thing is that first of all we need to get a deal, then consider what has been agreed but then to consider what is actually going to be put before Parliament."

  • Japan, France, U.S. plan their first joint military drills in May: media

    Japan, France, and the United States will hold joint military drills on land and sea for the first time in May next year as the Chinese military steps up activity in the region, the Sankei newspaper said on Sunday. The exercises, conducted on one of Japan's uninhabited outlying islands, will focus on providing relief efforts during a natural disaster, but parts could also form the basis for a defence against attack, the paper said, without citing sources. Japan's defence ministry was not immediately available to respond to Reuters' request for confirmation.

  • Trump cementing death penalty legacy in post-election period

    As President Trump spends his final days in the White House, his administration is throttling up the pace of federal executions despite a surge of coronavirus cases in prisons.

  • Covid: US vaccine chief Slaoui sees 'light at end of the tunnel'

    Moncef Slaoui says life should get back to normal in spring as US approval of a vaccine edges closer.

  • Arizona legislature shuts down after Rudy Giuliani's COVID-19 hospitalization

    Arizona's state House and Senate will close for a week "out of an abundance of caution" following Rudy Giuliani's COVID-19 diagnosis, announced via tweet by President Trump, and hospitalization, The Arizona Republic reports. Giuliani, Trump's personal lawyer, spent last week flying around to several states Trump lost, including Arizona, in a desperate bid to get Republican legislators to try and overturn President-elect Joe Biden's win.Trump's campaign said in a statement that Giuliani "tested negative twice immediately preceding his trip to Arizona, Michigan, and Georgia," and "did not experience any symptoms or test positive for COVID-19 until more than 48 hours after his return." A person in contact with Giuliani told The New York Times he actually started feeling ill near the end of last week, and The Washington Post notes that asymptomatic people can still spread the virus.The Trump campaign said no state legislators are on its contact-tracing list, citing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for "close contact," defined as people who were within 6 feet of an infected person for a total of 15 minutes or longer."Giuliani spent more than 10 hours discussing election concerns with Arizona Republicans — including two members of Congress and at least 10 current and future state lawmakers — at the Hyatt Regency Phoenix last Monday," the Republic reports. "The 76-year-old led the meeting maskless, flouting social distancing guidelines and posing for photos," including this one posted by the Arizona GOP.> Learn their names:@AZDavidGowan@SylviaAllenAZ@SonnyBorrelli@MarkFinchem@Leo4AzHouse@BretRbrts@KellyTownsend11@RepDavidCook@NancyBarto> > The fight for our republic has only just begun! ArizonaHearing pic.twitter.com/q9XAOqzKr6> > — Arizona Republican Party (@AZGOP) December 1, 2020On Tuesday, Giuliani met with Arizona's Republican House speaker and majority leader, Senate president and majority leader, and two other GOP state senators. Seven Arizona lawmakers have tested positive for COVID-19 this year, the Republic notes, and one of them, Rep. Arlando Teller (D), is still hospitalized after falling ill late November. State Sen. Martín Quezada (D) slammed GOP lawmakers, some of who attended an orientation for all new House members later last week, for their "COVID-19 irresponsibility."Giuliani's son, Andrew, a White House adviser, announced that he had tested positive on Nov. 20, a day after appearing with his father at a news conference in Pennsylvania. Rudy Giuliani is the latest member of Trump's inner circle to contract the disease.More stories from theweek.com The post-Mitch McConnell GOP is going to be a carnival of madness As Trump rages, his appointees are rushing to tie Biden's hands, burnish their own careers Georgia's top election investigator debunks a vote fraud conspiracy involving 'suitcases' of ballots, a urinal

  • Israeli police cleared in shooting of maimed Palestinian boy

    Israeli authorities have cleared police of any wrongdoing in the case of a 9-year-old boy who lost an eye after apparently being shot in the face by an Israeli officer earlier this year. Malik Eissa was struck by what appeared to be a sponge-tipped munition last February and lost vision in his left eye, and his family says he hasn't returned to school because of recurring medical treatments and the embarrassment of being disfigured and reliant on a prosthetic eye. Residents said he had just gotten off a school bus in the Palestinian neighborhood of Issawiya in east Jerusalem when police opened fire.

  • Indonesia names second cabinet minister as suspect in a graft case

    Indonesia's anti-graft agency named Social Affairs Minister Juliari Batubara on Sunday as a suspect in a million-dollar bribery case, along with four others, while President Joko Widodo warned officials against misuse of public funds. Juliari and two officials are suspected of taking bribes over the procurement of goods worth 5.9 trillion rupiah ($420 million) to be distributed as COVID-19 social assistance packages, agency chief Firli Bahuri said. Juliari was being questioned and will be taken into custody, said agency spokesman Ali Fikri.

  • Juan Guaido prepares to lose his seat in Venezuela - and his freedom

    When Juan Guaido raised his right hand and symbolically swore himself in as Venezuela’s interim president nearly two years ago, the tens of thousands watching on a main Caracas avenue rejoiced. As the country’s national anthem, “Glory to the Brave People,” then blasted through loudspeakers, some lifted their hands in a sign of victory, crying and overwhelmed with emotion. The trickle of news alerts in the following days advising that another country had recognised the 35 year-old as the country’s rightful leader seemed to confirm their certainty that Nicolas Maduro would soon be forced from the presidential palace. But two years on and Mr Maduro remains in power with complete control. And after parliamentary elections on Sunday, that claim will likely collapse entirely when he loses his seat and thus his claim as Venezuela's legitimate president. He may also lose his freedom. With Guaido’s term ending, so too will his parliamentary immunity. Mr Maduro may feel emboldened to detain the opposition leader or force him to flee the country.

  • Mexican president wants to restrict US agents in Mexico

    Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has tossed another hot potato to U.S. President-elect Joe Biden with a proposal that would restrict U.S. agents in Mexico and remove their diplomatic immunity. The proposal submitted quietly this week by López Obrador would require Drug Enforcement Administration agents to hand over all information they collect to the Mexican government, and require any Mexican officials they contact to submit a full report to Mexico’s Foreign Relations Department.

  • New Zealand's Ardern vows accountability ahead of Christchurch attack report

    New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday vowed accountability for the families of last year's Christchurch mosque attack victims, ahead of the public release of a major report into the country's worst massacre. Australian white supremacist Brenton Tarrant was sentenced to life in prison without parole in August for killing 51 Muslim worshippers and injuring dozens of others at two mosques in the South Island city on March 15, 2019. The findings of a royal commission inquiry into the attack will be made public in parliament on Tuesday.

  • Exclusive: Matt Hancock says vaccine will loosen Covid tiers before end of March

    The fast-track approval of the coronavirus vaccine means restrictions could be loosened before the end of March, the Health Secretary has said. In an interview with The Telegraph, Matt Hancock said he "can't wait to scrap this tiered system altogether" and for the country to "get back to living by mutual respect and personal responsibility, not laws set in Parliament". It marks a change in rhetoric and tone from Mr Hancock, who until now has been seen in Whitehall as one of the strongest proponents of the strictest possible measures. Asked whether the start of administering the vaccine to Britons this week could bring about a quicker end to the restrictions in the first three months of next year, Mr Hancock said: "Yes it will." He later said: "There's no doubt that having the vaccine early... will bring forward the moment when we can get rid of these blasted restrictions, but until then we have got to follow them. Help is on its way." Mr Hancock also said he was looking for "some absolutely wonderful nonagenarians... to come forward and be vaccinated". He refused to say whether he was thinking about the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, both of whom are in their 90s.

  • Over 300 detained in Belarus during protests against leader

    More than 300 people were detained in the Belarusian capital on Sunday, where crowds of people took to the streets for the 18th consecutive weekend, demanding the ouster of the country's authoritarian leader who won a sixth term in office in an election widely seen as rigged. Thousands of people Sunday took part in dozens of small rallies scattered all over Minsk, the Belarusian capital — a new tactic the opposition employed instead of one large gathering to make it harder for the security forces to target the protesters. Several people wore Santa Claus costumes and masks depicting President Alexander Lukashenko.

  • France tells Britain: our fishermen must have access to your waters

    France knows that in any post-Brexit trade deal with Britain its fishermen will not maintain their current quotas for catches in British waters, but an accord must be founded on a "large and lasting" access, European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said. Beaune told the Journal de Dimanche that Britain could not on the one hand want access to the totality of the European Union's single market but on the other set its own terms for fisheries. "We know that the days of full access to fish quotas in British territorial waters are over," Beaune told the Sunday weekly.

  • Biden needs to take the Wayne Gretzky approach to foreign policy

    Opinion: Acting with conviction, not searching for compromise, has best chance of consensus on the most important international issues the US faces.

  • Meredith Kercher killer Rudy Guede released from prison to finish 16-year sentence doing community service

    The only person convicted of the murder of British student Meredith Kercher in Perugia, Italy, will be allowed to finish his sentence doing community service in the city where he has been serving time for 13 years. Rudy Guede, 33, was sentenced in a 2008 fast-track trial to 30 years in prison (later reduced to 16 on appeal) for the killing of 21-year-old student Meredith Kercher of Coulsdon, Surrey. Mr Guede admitted he was present and fled the scene but always denied killing the young Briton, found stabbed to death in the flat she shared with two others in Perugia, Italy, in November 2007. One flatmate, American student Amanda Knox, 33, and her then boyfriend, Italian Raffaele Sollecito, now 36, were also initially convicted of murder in a separate high-profile trial, but were acquitted in 2011, after four years behind bars. They were convicted again in 2014 by a Florence appeals court, but the decision was overturned in 2015 by Italy's highest court, which acquitted them definitively for lack of evidence and errors in the investigation.

  • EXPLAINER: How does AP choose which lawsuits to cover?

    The Associated Press has tallied roughly 50 cases brought by the campaign of President Donald Trump and his allies, challenging the result of elections. Trump has gotten one court win. It came in a Pennsylvania case about deadlines for proof of identification for certain absentee ballots and mail-in ballots.

  • Japan to put new Aegis radars on warships after cancelling ground stations: Asahi

    Japan will put new powerful Aegis radars on warships to upgrade its defences against possible ballistic missiles fired by North Korea after it cancelled plans to deploy them at two ground-based stations, the Asahi newspaper reported. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's government is likely to approve the recommendation by the country's National Security Council before the end of the year, although any decision on type of vessel or cost will be left until next year, the paper said, citing unidentified sources. A defence ministry spokesman declined to comment.