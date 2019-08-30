Three Hong Kong Protest Leaders Arrested Before Weekend Rallies

(Bloomberg) -- Prominent Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong and other opposition figures have been arrested as the city’s authorities try to clamp down on historic pro-democracy demonstrations ahead of another planned wave of marches, rallies and strikes.

The 22-year-old Wong, who was scheduled to speak about the protests in the U.S. next month, was among well-known pro-democracy activists arrested by police on Thursday and Friday. The others included Wong’s fellow Occupy activist, Agnes Chow, independence advocate Andy Chan and Hong Kong District Councilor Rick Hui.

The arrests appeared to be part of a broader push back against the largely leaderless protest movement, which flared up in June over now-suspended legislation allowing extraditions before widening into a broader push for more democracy. Also Friday, the Civil Human Rights Front -- the organizer of the biggest recent demonstrations -- said it was forced to cancel a rally to mark the fifth anniversary of an election edict from Beijing that sparked the 2014 Occupy protests after police withheld approval.

The crisis in the former British colony threatens to distract from Chinese President Xi Jinping’s celebrations of 70 years of Communist Party rule on Oct. 1, which will highlight the country’s rebound from imperialism, war and inner turmoil. Hong Kong’s embattled chief executive, Carrie Lam, earlier this week called for a dialogue with the opposition, while refusing to rule out invoking a sweeping colonial-era law easing arrests, deportations, censorship and property seizures.

The summer’s political unrest has been the worst since the city’s return to Chinese rule in 1997, with demonstrations that have resulted in often-violent clashes between protesters and police. Political observers said the moves ran the risk of drawing more people into the streets for unauthorized rallies, which can more easily get out of hand.

“Such actions are tantamount to inciting trouble at a time when the government is talking about dialogue and trying to lower the temperature,” said Kevin Yam, a political commentator and member of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy Progressive Lawyers Group. “You can’t on the one hand say, ‘Let’s lower the temperature, let’s talk, let’s make nice,’ and on the other hand do something like this.”

Separately, Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. warned employees not to take part in a general strike planned for next week, after the airline’s chief executive, Rupert Hogg, stepped down to take responsibility for the uproar over airline staff’s participation in earlier actions. Two other organizers of recent protests, including CHRF leader Jimmy Sham and Max Chung, were attacked Thursday in the latest of several reported incidents of mob violence against activists.

891 Arrests, 2,071 Tear-Gas Canisters: Hong Kong’s Protests By the Numbers

“They’re trying to plant a seed of fear in people’s minds so that people will stop from attending protests, either the one tomorrow or ones in the future,” said Alvin Yeung, a pro-democracy lawmaker. “But my judgement is they won’t succeed, because Hong Kong people are very brave.”

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen -- who has helped resuscitate her re-election prospects by criticizing Beijing’s handling of the protests -- was among the first officials to express concern about the arrests. She called on authorities to comply with their promises of democracy, freedom and human rights to the city’s people, according to a statement from her office.

While the three arrested activists are among Hong Kong’s most prominent opposition voices --- Wong was the subject of a Netflix documentary titled “Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower” -- none has been seen as a central figure in the recent protests. The decentralized movement relies on social media apps and chat rooms to propose, vote on and revise protest plans on the fly.

Still, Wong has come under scrutiny for his meetings with U.S. officials, with China’s foreign ministry urging Americans to “draw a clear line with all anti-Chinese rioters, stop sending wrong signals to illegal violators, stop meddling in Hong Kong affairs.” Wong was planning to travel to the U.S. in September to speak out against what he described as authorities’ plans to establish “martial law” ahead of the National Day holiday.