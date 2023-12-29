Hong Kong activist Tony Chung seeks asylum in UK

STORY: Hong Kong activist Tony Chung said on Thursday he had fled to Britain and formally applied for political asylum.

22-year-old Chung is the former leader of the now-disbanded pro-independence group “Studentlocalism”.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, he said that he had been suffering from significant mental stress.

Chung was sentenced to 43 months in prison in November 2021 for secession and money laundering.

He was charged under the sweeping national security law which Beijing imposed on Hong Kong in 2020 after months of anti-government protests.

Chinese and Hong Kong officials said at the time the law was vital to restore stability.

Chung himself was released in June 2023 but, he says, he has since been under police surveillance.

The trauma of which made him leave.

Writing on Facebook, he said: "In the past six months with no income from any work, the national security police officers kept on coercing and inducing me to join them."

On top of that, he said police suggested a trip to mainland China and that he feared he could be extradited there.

Chung said he now plans to continue his studies in the UK and hopes to contribute everything he can as a Hong Kong exile.

Hong Kong authorities on Friday (December 28) condemned Chung for lying about his travel destination and breaching a supervision order.