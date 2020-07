Hong Kong activists are holding up blank signs because China now has the power to define pro-democracy slogans as terrorism

Pro-democracy demonstrators at the IFC shopping mall in Hong Kong on July 6.

REUTERS/Joyce Zhou

Protesters in Hong Kong are holding up blank signs to dodge China's new national security law, which was imposed on the city last week.

The law gives China vast discretion to define and punish instances of "separatism," "subversion," and "terrorism" in the city.

For this reason, dozens of people gathered on Monday for a silent protest with white signs at malls around the city.

Hong Kong protesters are holding up white signs after China passed a new security law that gives it the power to label pro-democracy slogans as sedition or terrorism.

Photos showed about 200 people standing on balconies surrounding the central atrium of the APM mall in the Kwun Tong district on Monday.

Other photos showed people taking part in a Monday lunchtime protest at the luxury IFC mall.

Most protesters held aloft white blank sheets of paper, though some still carried signs bearing words and graphics.

One protester at IFC mall held up a sign bearing anti-government slogans like "five demands, not one less," in a reference to demands made by pro-democracy activists last year, and "Carrie Lam, resign," in reference to the city's chief executive who promulgated the law.

The IFC protest was silent, but riot police arrived after protesters began to chant "liberate Hong Kong," according to RTHK, a local media outlet.

Here's what the IFC mall protest looked like:

And here's what the APM mall protest looked like:

—Xinqi Su 蘇昕琪 (@XinqiSu) July 6, 2020

A group of Hong Kong protesters in a mall in the city on July 6. More

Twitter/XinqiSu

Police in a standoff with protesters in the APM mall in Hong Kong on July 6. More

Twitter/XinqiSu

China passed the national security law for Hong Kong on Tuesday, despite opposition from the US, EU, and UK, as well as weeks of protest in the city.

The wording of the law is vague, but it essentially means that anything China believes to be "separatism," "subversion," or "terrorism" in Hong Kong can be punished under the law.

One protester at IFC, identified only as Tam, told RTHK that the white signs "show that there is a 'white terror' in Hong Kong."

Blank signs have been seen in other parts of Hong Kong too.

—Fight For Freedom. Stand With Hong Kong. (@Stand_with_HK) July 4, 2020

Hong Kong's libraries have also started removing books by pro-democracy activists from their shelves and catalogs.

Some campaigners have deleted their social-media accounts or even fled the city.

The UK has offered a path to citizenship for 3 million Hong Kong residents in the wake of the national security law. The US and Australia are also considering moves to help Hong Kong citizens trying to flee.

