Hong Kong activists to be 'pursued for life'

STORY: Hong Kong police issued arrest warrants for the activists on Monday (July 3), accusing them of offences including foreign collusion and incitement to secession, and offered rewards of HK$1 million ($127,656) for information leading to each possible arrest.

The accused are activists Nathan Law, Anna Kwok and Finn Lau, former lawmakers Dennis Kwok and Ted Hui, lawyer and legal scholar Kevin Yam, unionist Mung Siu-tat, and online commentator Yuan Gong-yi.

The activists are based in several countries, including the United States, Britain and Australia. They are wanted under a national security law that Beijing imposed on Hong Kong in 2020.