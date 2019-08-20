Hong Kong activists showed up to clean up a train station after violent clashes there with police

PHILIP FONG/AFP/Getty Images





Activists in Hong Kong appeared Monday at the scene of violent clashes between police and protesters, armed with supplies to clean the place up.

On Wednesday evening, police fired tear gas at protesters who were gathered in Sham Shui Po to celebrate a Buddhist and Taoist holiday.

According to the Hong Kong Free Press, this was the third time in nine days that police had fired tear gas in the area.

The action follows a massive protest march on Sunday where hundreds of thousands of anti-government protesters filled the streets for an 11th week.

Activists in Hong Kong appeared Monday morning at the scene of clashes between police and protesters, with cleaning supplies to help undo the damage.

People gathered at Sham Shui Po train station located in the Kowloon area to carry out the cleaning.

It followed a protest on Wednesday evening, where a gathering to mark the Hungry Ghost Festival, a Buddhist and Taoist holiday, was ended by police firing tear gas.

PHILIP FONG/AFP/Getty Images

According to Radio Times Hong Kong, a group of volunteers converged onto the station to around 7 a.m. local time on Monday morning. The cleanup gathering was organized online, the outlet said.

Men dressed in surgical masks and gloves wiped down ticketing machines and map displays.

PHILIP FONG/AFP/Getty Images

One of the volunteers, named Chan, told the outlet that the station had been "contaminated" by tear gas fired by police, and said he hoped transit officials would consider condemning police use of force that harmed members of the public "both psychologically and physically."

On Wednesday, protesters gathered outside the Sham Shui Po police station and began burning paper — part of the Hungry Ghost tradition — and shining lasers at the building, according to Hong Kong Free Press.