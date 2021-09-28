Hong Kong Asks Banks to Report Exposure to China Evergrande

Hong Kong Asks Banks to Report Exposure to China Evergrande
Chanyaporn Chanjaroen and Kiuyan Wong
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s central bank asked lenders to report their exposure to debt-laden China Evergrande Group on concern over potential systemic risks to the region’s financial system, according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority queried lenders in the city last week, giving them 24 hours to respond on their financial commitments to China’s most indebted developer, both in terms of lending and derivatives, one of the people said, asking not to be named because of confidentiality.

It’s at least the second time in recent months the authority took an interest in how banks are exposed to Evergrande as financial markets are bracing for a potential collapse of the developer, which is buckling under more than $300 billion in liabilities. The company is China’s largest issuer of high-yield dollar-denominated bonds, and bills are coming due to an array of banks and suppliers.

An HKMA spokesperson said in an email that the authority doesn’t comment on the details of its regular dialogue with the industry. “The HKMA has been keeping the credit risk facing the banking sector under close monitoring,” the spokesperson said. “Our assessment is that the overall risk to banking stability remains manageable.”

In July, the HKMA asked banks to explain their decision to halt mortgages on Evergrande’s unfinished property projects.

Evergrande missed interest payments due last week to at least two of its largest bank creditors, people familiar with the matter have said.

So far, lenders in the region have downplayed any danger.

HSBC Holdings Plc, the biggest bank in Hong Kong, had yet to see any direct impact from the escalating problems at Evergrande, Chief Executive Officer Noel Quinn said at a conference last week.

China’s publicly-traded banks have also sought to assuage investors about risks from the deepening crisis. At least 10 lenders told investors earlier this month that they have sufficient collateral for loans to the developer and that risks are under control. China Minsheng Banking Corp., which topped the list of Evergrande’s principal banks at the end of last year, said its exposure to the firm has dropped about 15% from June last year and most of the loans have land, properties or projects under construction as collateral.

Singapore’s largest lender, DBS Group Holdings Ltd., which operates in Hong Kong and the mainland, has no exposure to Evergrande and doesn’t see the crisis as a systemic risk to the region’s banking industry, Chief Executive Officer Piyush Gupta said in a Bloomberg Television interview Monday.

(Updates with comment from HKMA in fourth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil prices head above $80 per barrel as fuel crisis beds in

    The oil price has not headed above $80 in around three years.

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • Change Is Coming to China. It Could Mean Trouble for Tesla, Nike, and Other S&P 500 Companies.

    As China tries to reshape its economy, many U.S. companies, including those in materials and technology sectors, may feel some pain.

  • Stock Futures Slip as Bond Yields Hit Three-Month High

    U.S. government bond yields rose amid inflation concerns and stock futures sagged as investors rotated out of interest-rate sensitive technology stocks.

  • Oil prices are rallying — Goldman Sachs says trade these stocks for big gains

    Oil prices are making a strong move higher, causing Goldman Sachs to come out very bullish on several industry players.

  • Nasdaq Futures Down 1.3%, Oil and Yields Surge—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Stock market futures for the Nasdaq-100 fell 1.3% as the technology-heavy index comes under pressure from rising bond yields.

  • European Energy Prices Surge to Records as Supply Crisis Spreads

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesEuropean energy markets from natural gas to carbon permits jumped to records, signaling the supply shortage will get worse just as the winter season starts. Stockpiles of

  • Amazon Stock Is Falling Because Morgan Stanley Cut Its Price Target. This Is the Big Problem.

    Morgan Stanley cut its price target on the stock, saying a push by Amazon to add to its logistics workforce was adding to profit pressures.

  • Monday’s meme-stock action was all about renewable energy and faded smiles

    In addition to the Securities and Exchange Commission charging two traders for wash trading GameStop and other meme stocks, “The Big Short” investor-turned-GameStop mega-bull Michael Burry tweeted — then deleted — an acknowledgment that he had been subpoenaed by the SEC as part of its investigation into January’s manic short squeeze on the stock. AMC Entertainment (AMC) had a rougher case of “The Mondays,” as the theater chain’s shares finished down to start the week, possibly due in part to Disney (DIS) Chief Executive Bob Chapek saying publicly on Friday that his company is no longer committing to exclusive theatrical releases after 2021. A big recent trend for retail investors has been playing in the shorted and ever-deeper pool of green-energy stocks.

  • India’s Allcargo Weighing Selling Stake in ECU Worldwide Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s Allcargo Logistics Ltd. is considering selling a stake in its container shipping firm ECU Worldwide, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe company is wo

  • Morgan Stanley’s Christianson to Step Down as APAC Co-CEO

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley’s Wei Christianson, who’s overseen its operations in China longer than any of her counterparts at a major U.S. bank, plans to step down at the end of the year. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid C

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • SEC charges two over wash trades in GameStop and other so-called meme stocks

    The Securities and Exchange Commission charged two traders with engaging in so-called "wash trading" of meme stocks, including GameStop, Inc. in alleged scheme that netted them hundreds of thousands of dollars in ill-gotten rebates from a number of stock brokers.

  • AT&T Stock: Is It A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    Despite being one of the most recognizable wireless carriers in the U.S., AT&T stock has had a rough 2020. But the stock does have some perks. Is it a buy?

  • U.S. SEC charges individuals in 'meme stock' options trading scheme

    WASHINGTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday charged two individuals for a fraudulent trading scheme involving so-called "meme stocks" aimed at taking advantage of a surge in retail trading driven by social media in early 2021. The securities regulator said it charged a Florida resident and his friend for allegedly using a form of market manipulation called wash trading to collect rebate payments from exchanges as retail traders piled into "meme stocks" - stocks being actively promoted on social media.

  • China Evergrande says stadium will be built

    Real estate company, China Evergrande, rattled global markets last week, when it defaulted on a bond payment and now there are doubts it can finish constructing one of the world's largest soccer stadiums, despite telling Reuters on Monday they’ll proceed “as normal.”Residents and workers in the southern city of Guangzhou say the project appeared to slow down over the summer.They told Reuters there were less workers than in June - that where there were hundreds, there are now few.Evergrande owes over $300 billion in debt and has run short of cash.Construction on the Guangzhou FC Soccer stadium began in April last year and was set to cost nearly $2 billion.The company told Reuters it’s still due to be finished by 2022.In response to a query, China Evergrande said, "Construction work on the soccer stadium is still proceeding as normal and in an orderly manner."The stadium is expected to seat over 100,000 fans, which would make it the world's largest soccer venue by capacity.

  • China has tools to avoid Evergrande crisis, says ADB head

    China has sufficient buffers and policy tools to prevent debt-riddled developer China Evergrande Group from triggering a global financial crisis, Asian Development Bank President Masatsugu Asakawa said on Tuesday. But Evergrande's plight underscores the heavy role asset price inflation played in China's fast-pace growth, and there could be consequences for regional government finances and consumption, Asakawa said.

  • Financials, Manufacturing, and Energy Are Good Bets for Rising Bond Yields

    GE, Caterpillar, and Boeing, along with financial and energy ETFs, may be ready to rise as bond yields return to year highs.

  • SEC should allow investors to 'choose their own' bitcoin exposure: Grayscale head of ETFs

    The Securities and Exchange Commission has signaled it may be open to approving bitcoin futures ETFs, but the regulator's stance on bitcoin spot ETFs is not as clear.

  • UK house prices hit record high yet again

    Average annual house price growth increased by 6.1% in August, according to Zoopla.