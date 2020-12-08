Hong Kong to further restrict dining and announce new steps to curb coronavirus

A man pulls the door of a bar in Hong Kong's Lan Kwai Fong after bars, nightclubs and other entertainment venues were closed
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday the city will ban dining in restaurants after 6 p.m. (1000 GMT) and announce new measures later in the day to curb a rise in coronavirus cases in the densely packed financial hub.

Lam, speaking at her weekly press briefing, said the government would also study additional relief measures for those affected by the latest restrictions.

"The situation is very worrying. This wave is more complicated and more severe than the last wave. The confirmed cases are widely spread out," Lam told reporters.

"If we don't control it strictly, there'll be bigger risks. This time we'll roll out suppressing measures aimed at limiting foot traffic flow on the streets.

The government has already urged residents of the Chinese-ruled city to stay at home and limit gatherings to no more than two people, while most civil servants work from home.

New measures to be announced will include the closure, once again, of gyms and beauty salons. Lam did not provide details or say when the new measures would take effect.

On Monday, Hong Kong recorded 78 new cases of coronavirus, taking its total to 6,976.

(Reporting By Clare Jim; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Tom Hogue and Michael Perry)

