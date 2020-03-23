Hong Kong to ban all tourist arrivals, weighs suspension of alcohol sales

HONG KONG, March 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong said on Monday it was banning all tourist arrivals to the global financial centre amid a spike in imported cases of the coronavirus, as it joins cities worldwide in the battle to contain the spread of the disease.

The government also said it was studying whether to suspend the sale of alcohol in licensed bars and restaurants in the city, which has 318 confirmed cases of coronavirus and four deaths. (Reporting by Clare Jim, Felix Tam, Donny Kwok and Jessie Pang; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)