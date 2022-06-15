Hong Kong Buys Local Dollars For a Second Day to Defend Peg

Chester Yung and Tania Chen
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong bought local dollars for a second straight day, as the currency fell to the weak end of its trading band on mounting speculation of an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority bought HK$25.6 billion ($3.3 billion) worth of the city’s dollars on Wednesday, after the currency once again traded on the weak end of its permitted trading range. It came in transactions late in the Asia day and then late in the US day. It bought a total of HK$13.7 billion the previous day to support the currency.

Capital outflows fueled by bets on rising interest rates in the US sent the Hong Kong dollar to the weak end of its permitted 7.75-to-7.85 per-greenback trading range on both days. The latest HKMA intervention will shrink the aggregate balance, a measure of interbank liquidity, to HK$280.74 billion on June 17, according to the authority.

“The Federal Reserve’s rate hike pressure could spread to the Hong Kong dollar market in the next three months,” Ken Cheung, chief Asian foreign exchange strategist at Mizuho Bank Ltd., wrote in a note. “The HKMA will need to follow the Fed’s aggressive tightening cycle under the peg,” so the pace of rate hikes in the city could be faster than in Asia’s emerging markets, he said.

Hong Kong Dollar Seen Sliding Back to Weak End of Trading Band

Selling of the local dollar has intensified this year as a hawkish Federal Reserve triggered a rally in the US currency, undermining the appeal of Hong Kong assets.

The 12-month Hong Kong interbank offered rate, known as Hibor, jumped 18 basis points to 2.85% Wednesday, its highest level since 2008. The three-month Hibor increased to 1.09%.

(Updates with further purchases from HKMA)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Putin’s Broken Market Link Puts Trades Worth Billions in Limbo

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s central bank is keeping a close watch on a key piece of market infrastructure targeted by European Union sanctions.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapAsked after Friday’s

  • Battery Metal Buzz Counters Financial Market Angst at Mining’s Big Show

    (Bloomberg) -- The turmoil that rocked financial markets this week has done little to shake the optimism around global mining, if the signs of exuberance on display at one of the industry’s biggest gatherings in years are to be believed.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubl

  • With blistering inflation and hawkish Fed, bond investors push for safety

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Bond investors are embracing safety in their portfolios as volatile markets price in a super-sized hike from the Federal Reserve following evidence of scorching inflation. Investors have drastically shifted their expectations about Wednesday's decision to a rate hike of 75 basis points (bps) - not the 50 bps the market was expecting last week. Many investors support the Fed moving faster to dampen inflation, but they worry about the risk of recession.

  • Bull Market’s Winners Dragged the S&P 500 Into a Bear Market

    Stocks that soared during the pandemic rally have been some of the biggest losers in this year’s downturn.

  • Technology and Bank Stocks Get Boost After Aggressive Fed Action

    (Bloomberg) -- Technology and financial stocks got a boost on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised rates by the most in nearly three decades but it ruled out signs of a broader economic slowdown.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull R

  • Japan manufacturers' mood improves on resilient demand - Reuters Tankan

    Confidence among Japanese manufacturers rose in June and was steady in the services sector as resilient demand helped firms withstand pressure from high raw material prices, a Reuters poll showed, in a sign of a gradual economic recovery. The Reuters Tankan, which strongly correlates with the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey, found sentiment among manufacturing and service-sector firms was expected to improve over the next three months, though companies reported pressure from rising costs aggravated by a weaker yen. The monthly poll of 499 large and mid-sized firms, of which 238 responded between June 1-10, comes amid uncertainty over the economic outlook in Asia as a result of China's heavy-handed approach to stamping out COVID-19 outbreaks.

  • Goldman Sachs Likes These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks for Triple-Digit Upside

    Stocks are down, that’s a given in almost any corner of the market, with - broadly speaking - only the energy sector and some outliers providing investors with any cheer in 2022. When will the tide turn? That’s anyone’s guess, but until it does, investors will need to hang tight and hope the cloudy macro picture clears eventually. However, that does not mean opportunities have completely dried up; the nice thing about the market-wide pullback is that some names have retreated to such an extent,

  • TREASURIES-Yields fall as Fed meets, but doesn't exceed, rate hike expectations

    Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that an additional 50 or 75 basis points hike is likely in July, but added he doesn't expect 75 basis points increases to be common. “Things have moved really, really sharply in the couple of days leading up to the Fed, so it’s a little bit of a relief rally,” said Thomas Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York.

  • Bitcoin Turns Lower Again as Celsius Weighs on Sentiment

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin delivered another white-knuckle ride Tuesday, briefly turning positive before resuming its slide as speculators struggled to price in the prospect of even bigger Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes to quell inflation and the consequences of the halt of withdrawals by the lending platform Celsius.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapStocks Drop With Bond Yields at

  • Australia's central bank warns inflation too high, 'decisive' action needed

    The head of Australia's central has warned inflation is set to rise much higher than expected just a month ago and policy needs to respond in a "decisive" manner, which is why the bank delivered an outsized rate hike early in June. In a rare television interview on Tuesday night, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe said consumer price inflation was now likely to reach 7% by the end of the year, from the current 5.1% pace. "That's a very high number and we need to be able to chart a course back to 2 to 3% inflation," Lowe said on Australian Broadcasting Corp. television.

  • Pinterest turns its TikTok-like Idea Pins into ads

    Last year, Pinterest began its pivot from being an online image board to being more of a creator platform with the launch of Idea Pins. The new feature allows Pinterest users to tell their stories using a combination of video, images, music and other editing tools, resulting in something that's a cross between TikTok's short videos and a Stories product with multiple pages of content. Today, Pinterest is opening up this new format to its advertisers with the launch of its new "Idea Ads."

  • HKMA sells US$560 million to defend Hong Kong currency peg from capital outflow ahead of expected US interest rate rise

    Hong Kong's de facto central bank stepped into the currency market ahead of an expected US interest rate rise on Thursday, as it seeks to defend the local dollar against the weakening effects of capital outflow. Several American investment banks including Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan have revised their rate increase forecasts from 50 basis points to 75 basis points this week after US Labor Department data for May showed consumer price inflation had accelerated to 8.6 per cent, a 40-year high. The

  • Andurand’s Biggest Hedge Fund Surges 162% on Commodities Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities trader Pierre Andurand is heading for a stellar first half, with the biggest of his funds returning 162% so far this year, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapStocks Drop With Bond Yields at Multi-Year Highs: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupWHO Will Rename Monkeypox

  • US senator questions whether HSBC was pressured to suspend banker over controversial climate-change comments

    A US senator has questioned whether HSBC faced outside pressure to suspend a top banker in its asset management business over controversial comments the lender said were "inconsistent" with its strategy on climate change and the views of its senior management. Stuart Kirk, the global head of responsible investing at HSBC Asset Management, was suspended in May after critical comments he made at a Financial Times conference about the emphasis the financial industry and central bankers were placing

  • Web 3 Service Provider ScienceMagic.Studios Raises $10.3M From Coinbase Ventures, DCG, Others

    ScienceMagic.Studios has raised a $10.3 million pre-seed round from Digital Currency Group, Coinbase Ventures, among others.

  • GoGoX defies IPO drought as it pushes through downsized Hong Kong offering targeting US$85.5 million, down from US$500 million

    GoGoX Holdings, which provides logistics services through an internet platform, will kick off its initial public offering on Wednesday, seeking to raise up to HK$671 million (US$85.5 million), well short of its initial targets amid conditions that have led to an IPO drought. The share sale by the Beijing-based firm comes amid a global dry-spell that has seen funds raised by leading IPO hubs such as Hong Kong and New York tumble by 90 per cent in the first half of the year. The online intracity l

  • China's '618' shopping festival to test COVID-hit shoppers' urge to splurge

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China is set to get a picture of how the country's zero-COVID-19 policy and slowing economy have impacted shoppers' urge to splurge, as e-commerce platforms gear up to report takings from the mid-year "618" shopping festival this weekend. Held in the run-up to June 18, 618 is China's second-largest shopping event by sales after Nov. 11's Singles Day, with bargain-hunters holding off purchases in anticipation of discounts spanning a range of brands. Last year, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's Tmall, JD.com Inc and Pinduoduo Inc hit a combined 578.4 billion yuan ($85.89 billion) worth of 618 sales, up 26.5% from the year earlier, showed data from Syntun.

  • Global Stock Rout Prompts Call for Back-to-Basics Investing

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders unnerved by a selloff that hit stocks and bonds alike are looking for refuge, increasing the appeal of investments offering reliable returns such as shares that pay steady dividends.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapStocks Set for Longest Losing Streak Since January: Markets WrapWHO Will Rename Monkeypox Virus to Minimize Stigma, RacismCrypto Market Sinks Below

  • US Producer Prices Rise at a Brisk Pace, Adding to Fed Pressure

    (Bloomberg) -- Prices paid to US producers surged in May, underscoring persistent inflationary pressures across the economy that are likely to keep the Federal Reserve aggressively raising interest rates.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapStocks Set for Longest Losing Streak Since January: Markets WrapWHO Will Rename Monkeypox Virus to Minimize Stigma, RacismCrypto Market Sinks Below

  • ECB Prepares New Tool to Tackle Rising Borrowing Costs in Weaker Economies

    The European Central Bank said it would create a new tool aimed at shielding weaker eurozone economies from higher borrowing costs as it raises interest rates, signaling to investors that the bank would stand behind the region’s embattled governments.