Hong Kong Buys Local Dollars For a Second Day to Defend Peg

(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong bought local dollars for a second straight day, as the currency fell to the weak end of its trading band on mounting speculation of an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority bought HK$25.6 billion ($3.3 billion) worth of the city’s dollars on Wednesday, after the currency once again traded on the weak end of its permitted trading range. It came in transactions late in the Asia day and then late in the US day. It bought a total of HK$13.7 billion the previous day to support the currency.

Capital outflows fueled by bets on rising interest rates in the US sent the Hong Kong dollar to the weak end of its permitted 7.75-to-7.85 per-greenback trading range on both days. The latest HKMA intervention will shrink the aggregate balance, a measure of interbank liquidity, to HK$280.74 billion on June 17, according to the authority.

“The Federal Reserve’s rate hike pressure could spread to the Hong Kong dollar market in the next three months,” Ken Cheung, chief Asian foreign exchange strategist at Mizuho Bank Ltd., wrote in a note. “The HKMA will need to follow the Fed’s aggressive tightening cycle under the peg,” so the pace of rate hikes in the city could be faster than in Asia’s emerging markets, he said.

Hong Kong Dollar Seen Sliding Back to Weak End of Trading Band

Selling of the local dollar has intensified this year as a hawkish Federal Reserve triggered a rally in the US currency, undermining the appeal of Hong Kong assets.

The 12-month Hong Kong interbank offered rate, known as Hibor, jumped 18 basis points to 2.85% Wednesday, its highest level since 2008. The three-month Hibor increased to 1.09%.

