Hong Kong charges 47 activists in largest use yet of new security law

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Veteran campaigner Benny Tai reports to police
Veteran campaigner Benny Tai reports to police. He said his chances of bail were "not too great"

Police in Hong Kong have charged 47 activists with "subversion", in the largest use yet of the territory's controversial security law.

The 47, among a group of 55 arrested in dawn raids last month, were told to report to police stations for detention ahead of court appearances on Monday.

Beijing enforced the law criminalising "subversive" acts last year, saying it was needed to bring stability.

Critics say it has silenced dissent and stripped Hong Kong of its autonomy.

The law came into force after a series of mass pro-democracy protests in 2019, some of which turned violent.

On Monday, hundreds of protesters gathered to show support at the West Kowloon Magistrates Court in Hong Kong where the 47 pro-democracy activists were due to face charges of conspiracy to commit subversion.

Supporters of pro-democracy activists gather outside West Kowloon Magistrates&#39; Courts for a hearing over charges related to national security, in Hong Kong, 1 March 2021
Hundreds of people gathered on Monday to show support for the pro-democracy activists

As supporters queued for seats at the hearing, many dressed in black - the colour protesters have been wearing while demonstrating - some chanted slogans including "liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times" and "fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong".

Police warned those gathered to split into groups of no more than four or face fines.

Who has been charged?

Those ordered to report to the police - 39 men and eight women, aged between 23 and 64 - are pro-democracy activists who had helped run an unofficial "primary" election last June to pick opposition candidates for 2020 legislative elections, which were then postponed.

Chinese and Hong Kong officials say the primary was an attempt to overthrow the government.

On Sunday, Hong Kong police said in a statement: "Police this afternoon laid a charge against 47 persons... with one count of 'conspiracy to commit subversion'."

Pro-democracy activist Sam Cheung hugs his wife as he arrives to report to the police station
Pro-democracy activist Sam Cheung hugs his wife before reporting to a police station

They are some of the territory's best-known democracy campaigners.

They include veterans such as Benny Tai and Leung Kwok-hung, and younger protesters like Gwyneth Ho, Sam Cheung and Lester Shum.

Jimmy Sham, 33, a key organiser of the 2019 protests, remained defiant as he went to the police station.

"Democracy is never a gift from heaven. It must be earned by many with strong will," he said. "We will remain strong and fight for what we want."

Before turning herself in, Gwyneth Ho posted: "I hope everyone can find their road to peace of mind and then press forward with indomitable will."

Sam Cheung said: "I hope everyone won't give up on Hong Kong... fight on."

The charges carry a maximum term of life imprisonment. Bail is unlikely. Benny Tai said his chances were "not too great".

About 100 people have so far been arrested under the security law, including prominent China critic and media tycoon Jimmy Lai, who was denied bail and is in detention awaiting trial..

No trials have yet begun in full. The first is expected to be that of Tong Ying-kit, who is accused of riding a motorcycle into police officers last July. He appeared in court in November to enter a not guilty plea. He is expected to be tried by three judges rather than a jury.

Amnesty International described the January raids that detained the 55 as "the starkest demonstration yet of how the national security law has been weaponised to punish anyone who dares to challenge the establishment".

What is in the National Security Law?

A former British colony, Hong Kong was handed back to China in 1997 but under the "one country, two systems" principle.

It was supposed to guarantee certain freedoms for the territory - including freedom of assembly and speech, an independent judiciary and some democratic rights - which mainland China does not have.

But the National Security Law has reduced Hong Kong's autonomy and made it easier to punish demonstrators.

The legislation introduced new crimes, including penalties of up to life in prison. Anyone found to have conspired with foreigners to provoke "hatred" of the Chinese government or the Hong Kong authorities may have committed a crime.

Trials can be held in secret and without a jury, and cases can be taken over by the mainland authorities. Mainland security personnel can legally operate in Hong Kong with impunity.

After the law was introduced, a number of pro-democracy groups disbanded out of fears for their safety.

Responding on Sunday, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the latest charges demonstrated how the law was being used to "eliminate political dissent".

"The National Security Law violates the Joint Declaration, and its use in this way contradicts the promises made by the Chinese government, and can only further undermine confidence that it will keep its word on such sensitive issues," he added in a statement.

Recommended Stories

  • Hong Kong activists chant protest slogans as crowds gather for subversion hearing

    Protest slogans rang out as about 1,000 people gathered outside a Hong Kong court on Monday for the hearing of 47 democracy activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion, as authorities intensify a crackdown on the opposition. Security was tight, with more than 100 police officers deployed outside the West Kowloon court, in the largest rally this year despite social-distancing rules to curb the spread of coronavirus. Authorities said the informal poll was part of a plan to "overthrow" the government, further raising alarm that Hong Kong has taken a swift authoritarian turn since Beijing imposed a national security law on its freest city last June.

  • Myanmar military fires UN ambassador after anti-coup speech

    Myanmar's military regime on Saturday fired the country's ambassador to the United Nations, Kyaw Moe Tun, a day after he gave a pro-democracy speech asking UN member nations to publicly condemn the Feb. 1 coup, The New York Times reports.The latest: Kyaw Moe Tun told Reuters later on Saturday, "I decided to fight back as long as I can." Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeEarlier in the day, Myanmar state television said the ambassador had "betrayed the country and spoken for an unofficial organization which doesn’t represent the country and had abused the power and responsibilities of an ambassador."Kyaw Moe Tun was outside Myanmar when the coup occurred, per the Times.Catch up quick: The UN envoy was appointed under the civilian government that shared power with the military before the coup. He said he was speaking on behalf of the Aung San Suu Kyi's government and asked UN members to denounce the coup, not recognize the military regime, and take "all strongest possible measures" to stop the attacks by Myanmar law enforcement against protesters and end the coup immediately.The "United Nations does not officially recognize the junta as Myanmar’s new government as it has received no official notification of any change," Reuters reported, noting that Kyaw Moe Tun remains Myanmar's UN ambassador for now. Worth noting: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed his support for Kyaw Moe Tun's speech, saying, "The United States commends the courageous and clear statement made by Permanent Representative U Kyaw Moe Tun, and by those in Burma who are making their voices heard.""We must all heed their call to restore democracy in Burma."Go deeper: Myanmar's UN ambassador calls on world to condemn military coupEditor's note: This story has been updated with Kyaw Moe Tun's comment to Reuters. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Daniel Kaluuya's Muted Zoom Acceptance Speech Is Peak 2021 Behavior

    The first award of the night at the 2021 Golden Globes was off to a rocky start.

  • Myanmar's ambassador to the U.N. has been fired

    BROADCAST AND DIGITAL RESTRICTIONS~**Broadcasters: NO USE MYANMAR / MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY "DAWEI WATCH" Digital: NO USE MYANMAR / MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY "DAWEI WATCH". For Reuters customers only.Myanmar's U.N. Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun has been fired. The announcement was made on state television and comes a day after he urged the United Nations to use "any means necessary" to reverse the February 1st military coup.He had told the U.N. General Assembly he was speaking on behalf of the ousted civilian government of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. "In addition to the existing support, we need further strongest possible action from the international community to immediately end the military coup, to stop oppressing the innocent people, to return the state power to the people and to restore the democracy." The coup has brought hundreds of thousands of protesters to the streets and drawn condemnation from Western countries, with some imposing limited sanctions.Police launched their most sweeping crackdown yet in three weeks of protests on Saturday in towns and cities across Myanmar.One woman was shot and wounded and dozens of people were detained.The country has been in turmoil since the army seized power and detained Aung San Suu Kyi and much of her party leadership.The military alleging fraud in a November election her party won in a landslide.Protesters poured on to the streets in the main city Yangon, despite according to witnesses, the use of tear gas, stun grenades and shots being fired in the air. Activists have called for another day of protests on Sunday.

  • Golden Globes Red Carpet: Amanda Seyfried, Josh O’Connor, Andra Day and More Show Off Their Looks

    Although not everyone can grace the Golden Globes red carpet this year due to COVID-19 precautions, stars still took the opportunity to dress to the nines and make their own photo ops. With backdrops ranging from rosebushes to household curtains replacing the red carpet, Hollywood’s finest showed off their fashion in a more down-to-earth way, […]

  • Dozens hurt at weekend Thai protest as police use rubber bullets

    Dozens of Thai protesters and police were injured in violent clashes at an anti-government rally on Sunday, an emergency medical centre said, as police acknowledged firing rubber bullets for the first time since protests started last year. Police also used tear gas and water cannon against protesters who marched on a military base in Bangkok, calling for King Maha Vajiralongkorn to give up direct command of the army unit housed there. Protesters threw bottles at police near barricades.

  • Myanmar coup: UN ambassador fired after anti-army speech

    The ambassador made an emotional appeal urging countries to help remove the military from power.

  • Myanmar court files more charges against Suu Kyi, police crack down on protests

    Police fired tear gas and stun grenades to disperse hundreds of protesters in the main city of Yangon on Monday, witnesses said. Suu Kyi, aged 75, looked in good health during her appearance before a court in the capital Naypyidaw, one of her lawyers said. "I saw Amay on the video, she looks healthy," lawyer Min Min Soe told Reuters, using an affectionate term meaning "mother" to refer to Suu Kyi.

  • Analysis: SPACs turn to 'stonks' as amateur traders take on more risk

    For Jonny Coreson, $4 billion is worth $5 billion. The 32-year-old test prep business owner from Denver invested $100,000 in shares of veteran hedge fund manager Bill Ackman's special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd, after they soared 25% in December with no imminent deal in sight. This valued the blank-check acquisition firm at $5 billion, when on paper it was worth only the $4 billion it had raised in an initial public offering in July.

  • Hong Kong detains 47 activists on subversion charges

    Hong Kong police on Sunday detained 47 pro-democracy activists on charges of conspiracy to commit subversion under the city's national security law, in the largest mass charge against the semi-autonomous Chinese territory's opposition camp since the law came into effect last June. The former lawmakers and democracy advocates had been previously arrested in a sweeping police operation in January but were released.

  • 3 cops injured in possible explosion after being called to search vacant home: Police

    Three police officers have been injured in a possible explosion after being dispatched to a vacant home. The incident happened just after 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27, when Patrol South officers from the Wichita Police Department in Kansas received a call and were subsequently dispatched to check on a vacant home in the McAdams neighborhood of the city, according to the Wichita Police Department (WPD). Authorities have not yet issued a formal statement on why they were called to the home, who may have made the call or what had been reported to the police but, according to the Wichita Eagle, Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay told local media that the homeowners asked authorities to check the vacant home after they saw the several windows were open leading them to think that somebody could be inside and that officers were given a key to the home so they could access it.

  • Dozens of Hong Kong pro-democracy dissidents charged with security crimes

    Dozens of Hong Kong dissidents were charged with subversion on Sunday in the largest use yet of Beijing's sweeping new national security law, as authorities seek to cripple the finance hub's democracy movement. Police arrested 55 of the city's best-known pro-democracy campaigners in a series of dawn raids last month. On Sunday, 47 were charged with one count each of "conspiracy to commit subversion" - one of the new national security crimes - with police saying the group would appear in court on Monday morning. Democracy supporters described the move as a body blow. "Every prominent voice of the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong now is either jailed, in exile, or charged for subversion of state power," activist Sophie Mak wrote on Twitter. The European Union's office in Hong Kong said the charges were of "great concern". "The nature of these charges makes clear that legitimate political pluralism will no longer be tolerated in Hong Kong," the office added. Beijing is battling to stamp out dissent in semi-autonomous Hong Kong after swathes of the population hit the streets in 2019 in huge and sometimes violent democracy protests. The broadly worded security law, imposed on the city last June, criminalises any act deemed to be subversion, secession, terrorism or collusion with foreign forces. Those charged are routinely denied bail until trial and face up to life in prison if convicted. The activists charged on Sunday represent a broad cross-section of Hong Kong's opposition, from veteran former pro-democracy lawmakers to academics, lawyers, social workers and a host of youth activists. Joshua Wong, one of the city's most recognisable pro-democracy figures, was among those charged, visited by police inside prison where he is currently serving a sentence for organising protests in 2019. John Clancey, an American lawyer and long-time Hong Kong resident who was with the initial group arrested, was one of the few not charged on Sunday.

  • Man charged in murder of former Houston R&B singer's death

    An anonymous tip led police to Andre Ford. He has been charged in the murder of former R&B singer Cedrick Cotton.

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has mic muted at CPAC for spouting vaccine and election conspiracies

    Lindell equates getting coronavirus vaccine to receiving ‘mark of the beast’ pledging allegiance to the devil

  • Haiti jailbreak: Hundreds of inmates escape with prison director and gang leader among 25 dead

    Reports suggest mass jailbreak was attempt to free powerful gang leader

  • 20-year-old shot twice in NE Phila. after trying to run from gunman: Police

    Police are searching for the person who shot a 20-year-old man during an attempted robbery in Northeast Philadelphia.

  • I was a nurse on the front lines of Ebola, and I saw that nurses need support for the trauma and pain they experience

    Nurse Cheedy Jaja in Sierre Leone in 2015, where he helped treat patients with Ebola during the West Africa outbreak. Rebecca E. Rollins/Partners in Health, CC BY-SAThe Conversation is running a series of dispatches from clinicians and researchers operating on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. You can find all of the stories here. Since the beginning of the profession, nurses have played pivotal roles during outbreaks of disease, delivering care throughout even the bleakest of public health emergencies. Here’s my story: In 2014, the world was slowly recognizing that the Ebola outbreak in West Africa was monumental in scale and getting worse. More than 30,000 were infected, and 11,000 would die. Transmitted from person to person, the disease was mostly in Sierra Leone, Guinea and Liberia. As local health care systems struggled to respond to the large cases of infected patients, nurses from around the world came to help; I was among them. I am an associate professor of nursing at the University of South Carolina College of Nursing and a board certified psychiatry and mental health advance nurse practitioner. When our team arrived in Sierra Leone in December, 2014, there were 450 cases being recorded weekly. The health care infrastructure had been devastated by a decade of civil war, and it lacked trained health care workers, medical supplies and hospital beds for the surging Ebola cases. I was drawn to serve in Sierra Leone at the height of the epidemic because of the duty to care that we nurses believe is part of our profession. I felt a calling even though I had no idea what I could offer. But I would do whatever was asked of me. Cheedy Jaja in full protective gear during the Ebola epidemic in Sierra Leone. Rebecca E. Rollins/Partners in Health, CC BY-SA Protective equipment that felt like body armor I remember vividly the first day I donned my personal protective equipment (PPE) – hooded Tyvek bodysuit, N-95 face mask, boot, theater cap, three pairs of gloves, face shield and apron – to enter the Ebola isolation unit at Port Loko Hospital early Christmas Day 2014, only to encounter a young patient who had died overnight, lying on the cold concrete floor. The cacophony of emotions I felt – panic, fear and dread were palpable. I thought to myself, “God, I am no hero. Please get me out of here.” As my initial fears subsided, I put my clinical skills to work. For two months, our team worked round the clock providing palliative care and psychosocial support to patients with dwindling clinical resources, constantly evolving treatment protocols, in a frighteningly dire work environment. In that sense, Ebola was also a disease of the caregiver. As health care workers, we knew we were more likely to be infected with Ebola than adults in the general population. There was no vaccine. A constant existential feeling of unsafety and heightened sense of doom enveloped the Ebola hospital. Yet each day, we went through the meticulous process of donning and doffing PPE to assess confirmed Ebola patients, perform physical exams, provide medication, keep them hydrated and cajole them to eat. We would repeat this process three to four times each 12 hours shift. Performing these tasks required careful deliberation. PPE are difficult to walk and to bend in. With daily temperature in the region reaching 100 degrees Fahrenheit, we were instantly drenched with our sweat. Our goggles fogged up, hampering visibility; double gloving interfered with our dexterity, and our hoods made use of stethoscope impossible. Patient assessment was sub-par and care was limited. Our patients could not see our faces, limiting ability to show empathy and establish human connections. We were terrified about safety, about getting infected. But no one saw our fear; it was our job to conceal it. And on we worked. It was only years later that I realized the toll that the Ebola epidemic had taken on me. At the peak of the epidemic, we had an average census of 70 confirmed cases daily. Ebola was ruthless on children. For every 10 infected kids under 12 months of age, nine died. For every 10 kids under five years, seven were likely to die. A look back, in wonder In retrospect, I wondered: Was I truly prepared for the mental pressure and anguish health care workers faced in an epidemic? While cognizant of the “duty to care,” was I oblivious to the “duty to self-care”? Nurses have an ethical obligation to care for themselves. If nurses don’t take care of themselves, how will they be able to care for others? I did not ask the crucial question before heading to Sierra Leone: Did I have the appropriate “nursing preparedness” required in a disease epidemic? I did not ask this question because I did not anticipate how the media hysteria over Ebola would affect my mental well-being. I did not anticipate the stigma, simmering anger and deep sense of betrayal surrounding monitoring and quarantining of returning volunteer health care workers from West Africa. I did not anticipate the psychological trauma, confusion, anger and sadness I would experience during state-mandated isolation. As hospitals across the U.S. have ramped up diagnostic and treatment capacity for the coronavirus pandemic, it is imperative that our society also focuses on nurses’ preparedness. During disease outbreaks, nurses’ levels of preparedness and experience help them decide adroitly how much care they can provide to patients while also taking care of themselves. Nursing preparedness is a set of skills, abilities and knowledge that enables nurses to respond and prepare for varying public health emergency roles. Preparedness training is supposedly integrated into nursing curriculum with a focus on principles of disaster management. However, studies have shown that nurses remain inadequately prepared to respond to infectious disease outbreaks. Lack of a formal institutional preparedness plan may result in delays in initiation of treatment by nurses. The misdiagnosis of the first Ebola patient in a hospital in Dallas, Texas in 2014, combined with two nurses contracting the disease while caring for the patient, is a classic example of lack of institutional preparedness in responding to a novel disease. Education and training are critical to preparedness during disease outbreaks. Evidence‐based recommendations to enhance nurses’ preparedness include opportunities to engage in emergency preparedness planning, mock drills and actual events when possible to increase competence in disaster management, confidence in abilities, and familiarity with disaster preparedness protocols. Given the increase in prevalence in recent years of natural and human-induced emergency events, it is imperative that nurses understand their roles in the planning, mitigation, response and management aspects of disease outbreaks at the community, national and global levels. Studies have shown that nurses feel ill-prepared to respond effectively to disease epidemic and disaster situations. Institutional support During an epidemic, nurses are likely to acquire new roles and perform unaccustomed tasks, often extending themselves beyond their expertise, scope and comfort level. Nurses could encounter unanticipated challenges like a shortage of needed resources, such as personal protective equipment, infection control material resource and inadequate facilities that could adversely hamper the quality of health care service delivery. This was our reality fighting Ebola in Sierra Leone. To prevent the same thing happening here, local hospitals and health care centers should include nurses in resource triaging to ensure accurate identification of front-line priorities in maintaining core nursing services. Nurse should not work in uncertain, unsafe and morally distressing conditions with limited resources. The adverse consequences on nurses’ short- and long-term mental health could be significant. Establishing a supportive atmosphere at the front-line is of paramount importance. Specific interventions to promote psychological well-being should be implemented as part of ongoing support from health care institutions. Nurses more than any other health care workers, constitute the major taskforce in responding to the disease outbreaks. For their sake and society, they need institutional support to ensure that they are trained, well prepare and ready to step into an epidemic response role. [Get our best science, health and technology stories. Sign up for The Conversation’s science newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Cheedy Jaja, University of South Carolina. Read more:Robots are playing many roles in the coronavirus crisis – and offering lessons for future disastersHow the Spanish flu affected Kenya – and its similarities to coronavirusCracks in COVID-19 treatment reveal need to bolster primary care Cheedy Jaja does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Dozens of leading Hong Kong pro-democracy campaigners charged with subversion

    Forty-seven Hong Kong pro-democracy campaigners and activists were charged on Sunday with conspiracy to commit subversion in the largest single crackdown on the opposition under a China-imposed national security law. Among them was Sam Cheung, a 27-year-old activist and a participant in an unofficial primary election last summer, who was charged after reporting to a local police station. "Hong Kongers have a really tough time these days," he told reporters before entering the station.

  • Police set up COVID checkpoints to catch lockdown flouters looking to bask in sun

    Crowds have been pictured enjoying the sunshine despite warnings from the deputy chief medical officer the pandemic isn’t over.

  • Arrest made in deadly shooting outside Lehigh Valley Walmart

    Police have made an arrest in the deadly shooting outside a Walmart in Lehigh County.