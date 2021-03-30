Hong Kong: China to pass 'patriot' electoral reforms

·3 min read
Chinese and Hong Kong flags
Is Beijing's political will overshadowing Hong Kong's autonomy?

China is expected on Tuesday to finalise changes to Hong Kong's electoral rules, which critics say will tighten its control over the city.

The aim of the changes is to ensure that only "patriotic" figures can run for positions of power.

Critics warn it would mean the end of democracy in Hong Kong, keeping any opposition out of the city parliament.

The move would mean that any prospective MPs would first be vetted for their loyalty to the mainland.

Beijing first approved plans to change the way Hong Kong's elections work during the National People's Congress (NPC) earlier in March.

The details are now being hammered out by Beijing's NPC Standing Committee, before they are added to the annexes of Hong Kong's mini-constitution, the Basic Law.

The plan is to expand Hong Kong's parliament, the Legislative Council (LegCo), from 70 to 90 seats.

But most importantly, it envisages a system where LegCo candidates will be vetted before they can run, thus making it easier to bar any politician deemed critical of the mainland.

Hong Kong
In 2019, pro-democracy protests often turned violent

Currently about half of LegCo's seats are directly voted for by the public, and some of those seats have gone to pro-democracy figures in the past.

The other half is filled by smaller groups representing special interests such as business, banking and trade - sectors which are historically already pro-Beijing.

Rewriting Hong Kong's Basic Law?

There's controversy over whether this would be a change to the Basic Law, which enshrines basic freedoms. It is an agreement struck between Britain and China when Hong Kong was handed back to the mainland in 1997.

The changes are written not into the Basic Law itself, but into its annexes, which Beijing has the right to do.

While Hong Kong's pro-Beijing camp says the changes are not changing the constitution, the pro-democracy side insists they do.

"Technically, it's not a change to the Basic Law," Ian Chong, politics professor at the National University of Singapore, told the BBC.

"But in terms of [affecting] the spirit of having competitive elections and moving towards universal suffrage, it would be."

The 13th National People&#39;s Congress (NPC) opens at the Great Hall of the People
China's NPC wants to ensure Hong Kong's "patriotism"

In November 2020, several opposition lawmakers were disqualified, which led to the entire opposition in LegCo resigning.

If a future veto keeps critics out of LegCo, such public embarrassments would be much less likely.

Several local elections are coming up during 2021, although it's not clear yet when the new law would be effective.

What's the background?

The handover agreement between Britain and China gave the territory more freedoms than the mainland, supposedly ensuring those freedoms would remain untouched for 50 years until 2047 under a "one country, two systems" principle.

Since then, Beijing has gradually stepped up its influence on Hong Kong. Critics allege that China is violating the agreement but Beijing denies this.

After years of pro-democracy protests, fresh demonstrations in 2019 escalated into waves of violence between activists and police - and major gains for the opposition in local elections.

In 2020, Beijing then passed a controversial national security law, also adding it to a Basic Law annex, which essentially reduced Hong Kong's judicial autonomy and made it easier to punish demonstrators.

Since then, a string of critics have been arrested under the law, which carries life in prison as a maximum sentence.

Recommended Stories

  • Ohio Official Shows Military Scars to Call Out Anti-Asian Violence: 'Is This Patriot Enough?'

    "People question my patriotism, that I don't look American enough. I want to show you something," said Lee Wong, who served 20 years as an active duty member of the Army

  • India pushes ahead with coronavirus vaccination drive to head off new surge

    Asli Bai Sayat, 72, had to travel for two hours on a camel cart to get her first coronavirus vaccine shot in the Indian desert state of Rajasthan but she may not have to go so far for the follow-up dose. After a slow start, India is picking up the pace of its immunisation campaign, simplifying the process, opening more vaccination centres and turning to social media as it tries to head off a new surge in infections that has brought the highest tallies of daily cases and deaths in months. More than 3.2 million people got vaccinations on a single day last week, one of the world's highest rates, and health authorities around the country are calling for more doses as demand picks up and supplies in some places dwindle.

  • San Francisco's Ocean Beach turned into massive art canvas

    What about when the waves wash all their hard work away? Well, that's kind of the point. An organizer told ABC7, "The focus really is on connecting to our intuition and having spontaneous creative flow and everything is temporary."

  • Blinken says finishing Nord Stream 2 pipeline ultimately up to builders

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview broadcast on Sunday that it was ultimately up to those building the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline whether to complete it despite opposition from Washington. On Wednesday, Blinken said he had told his German counterpart that U.S. sanctions against the pipeline from Russia to Germany were a real possibility and there was "no ambiguity" in American opposition to its construction. Because the pipeline would run from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea, bypassing Ukraine, critics argue that it would deprive Kiev of lucrative transit revenues and potentially undercut Ukrainian efforts to counter Russian aggression.

  • Venezuela seemed to have escaped the worst of COVID-19. A new surge could upend that.

    The messages fill a WhatsApp chat for doctors at private clinics each day in Venezuela’s capital: Pleas for help in finding intensive care unit beds for COVID-19 patients.

  • US urges UN to stop making aid to Syria a political issue

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged the divided U.N. Security Council on Monday to stop making humanitarian aid to war-torn Syria a political issue and open more border crossings to get food and other help to 13.4 million people in need. Referring especially to Russia and its close ally Syrian President Bashar Assad, Blinken said the council should also “stop taking part in or making excuses for attacks” on hospitals and near the only authorized crossing point, which has closed off pathways to assistance.

  • ‘As a mother of sons, this is scaring me... what if the accusations are false, or exaggerated?’

    As lockdown restrictions start to ease, you’d expect teens and young adults, who have missed almost a year of group interaction at a time of life when socialising is everything, to be ecstatic. Yet across many of the country’s adolescent boys, the prevailing atmosphere is one of fear and uncertainty. Accusations of rape culture in British schools – particularly private ones – have in recent weeks come to the fore. Thousands of accounts of sexual harassment and assault being shared via Everyone’s Invited. The website was set up so that people could make public accounts of their experiences of abuse, trauma and discomfort, and has gathered pace in the wake of Sarah Everard’s death. Where students are concerned, much of the focus has been on schools in south London, with the £21,000 a year Dulwich College reporting its own pupils to the police after allegations of sexual harassment emerged online. At the nearby James Allen’s Girls’ School (JAGS) last week, students tied red ribbons to the railings of their school; each ribbon signifying an account of sexual violence. I was recently told of one teenager who, on arrival at his sixth-form college, allegedly had girls screaming at the sight of him after a story about him had circulated. Others hissed and spat; he’s not returned since – and none of his friends have been in contact with him, having been threatened with ‘cancellation’ if they break ranks. Another boy, I heard, had been obliged to share intimate text messages with his parents in order to prove that an encounter had been consensual, after a girl he’d had a relationship with told the story of their time together on social media in a vastly different light. I have a daughter too, and the line for parents is an agonising one – remembering only too well certain incidents of their own adolescence, and being certain that they’ve brought up their own boys differently. I see first hand the struggles of both sides – as well as how rumour and reputation now looks set to blight a generation of boys. “It’s safer just to be at home with the PlayStation,” says 17-year-old Max, bleakly. His friend Oliver agrees. “I’m worried enough about my prospects after the disruptions to my education this year; I don’t need to be accused of sexual assault as well.”

  • Worst Yuan Selloff in Year Drives Traders Back to Daily Fix

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s daily yuan fixing is once again drawing attention. The currency is set for its biggest monthly slide since last March, spurring traders to look closely at the reference rate again to scour for policy signals.A drop in the currency on Thursday to levels last seen in December was followed by the People’s Bank of China setting the reference rate to the dollar at the weakest level in almost three months. On Monday, the authorities fixed the yuan even lower, showing little appetite to push back against the weakness.After a relentless advance for eight months against the world’s reserve currency, the yuan weakened in February and then dropped more than 1% so far in March. In a statement published after Wednesday’s quarterly meeting of the monetary policy committee, the central bank said it will make the Chinese exchange rate more flexible.“The renminbi might have reached an interim peak against the dollar recently and the steepest part of its ascent may be behind us,” said Fiona Lim, a senior currency analyst at Malayan Banking Berhad in Singapore. “An equity correction at home, a sharp rise in Treasury yields and jitters in broader global markets could keep the dollar supported versus the onshore yuan.”The dollar-yuan pair has moved back above its 100-day moving average -- which it hasn’t done since July -- a key technical signal that could point the way for more weakness in the Chinese currency. It was around 6.5606 on Monday. Meanwhile, the offshore yuan meanwhile touched 6.5700 per dollar, the weakest level since Dec. 1, as investors sold emerging-market assets.More TransparencyAttention is returning to the Chinese currency at a time when the yuan reference rate is easier than ever to decipher. Analyst estimates of the daily rate have become more accurate, reflecting how policy makers are allowing market moves to determine it. Forecasts in the daily Bloomberg survey of traders and strategists -- compiled here -- were on average just one pip weaker than the official number in the month after the Lunar New Year holiday.The fixing is the most obvious tool the PBOC has to influence its currency, setting a reference rate each trading day at 9:15 a.m. Beijing time and then allowing the yuan to move 2% in either direction. A rate that’s significantly stronger or weaker than expected is typically considered a signal from Beijing.From Fixing to Signaling, How China Manages the Yuan: QuickTakeThe shift in transparency is part of Beijing’s efforts to pare back control in the currency market as it moves toward a long-term goal of encouraging global usage of the yuan. It moved to loosen its grip further last October, with the yuan ending the year almost 7% stronger against the dollar.Tight Range​Before last week, the onshore yuan was trading in a tight 1,200 pip range against the dollar this year, a gap five times smaller than seen in the entire 2020.Though it has slipped about 0.4% against the dollar this year, the yuan has shown continued strength against most other major currencies -- including a 5% plus rise against the yen and Swiss franc, and a more than 3% gain versus the euro.That’s partly because it had been moving in lockstep with the U.S. currency as the world’s two largest economies rebound from the pandemic quicker than global peers.Any signal that the authorities are willing to let the yuan trade more freely could now accelerate its decline versus the dollar. Options traders onshore have already begun betting on that scenario with one-month and two-month risk reversals -- a gauge of expectations for the dollar-yuan -- rising to near their highest since December.“I think it will become more volatile from here as Treasury yields rise and tensions with the West escalate,” said Dariusz Kowalczyk, chief China economist at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. “The yuan peaked when it reached 6.40-ish earlier this year.”(Updates prices in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China warns foreign brands over Xinjiang

    Chinese officials on Monday (March 29) said Western brands like H&M and Nike need to stay out of politics after the companies raised concerns about forced labor in Xinjiang.Chinese social media users last week began circulating a 2020 statement by H&M announcing it would no longer source cotton from the area.Since then H&M has seen public backlash and boycotts in China along with Nike, Burberry, Adidas and others.Xu Guixiang is a spokesman for Xinjiang's government.“I don't think a company should politicize its economic behaviour… Can H&M continue to make money in the Chinese market? Not any more."It comes as the U.S. and other Western governments ratchet up pressure on China over the suspected abuse of human rights.Those nations and rights groups have previously accused authorities in Xinjiang of detaining and torturing Uighur Muslims in camps where some former inmates have said they were subject to ideological indoctrination.China has repeatedly denied all such charges and say the camps are for vocational training and combating religious extremism.Another government spokesman said during Monday's briefing that Chinese people do not want products from companies that have boycotted Xinjiang’s cotton.One Beijing resident told Reuters they agreed."Us Chinese people are very patriotic. If these brands maintain their position or refuse to apologise then I also fully support the move to boycott these brands."On Friday, Washington condemned what it called a "state-led" social media campaign against the brands.

  • In Brazil, few Covid vaccines, world's deadliest daily record and misinformation

    In Brazil, residents are frustrated over the lack of vaccines as the country tops the world in daily Covid deaths, with more young people dying and hospitals near collapse.

  • U.S. defense chiefs sign international statement condemning Myanmar military violence

    The defense chiefs of 12 countries, including the U.S., issued a joint statement on Saturday condemning Myanmar's military and security forces for its crackdown on anti-coup demonstrators.Why it matters: The statement comes after the U.N. called Saturday the deadliest day of protests since the military last month overthrew the country's democratically elected government. Protesters have rallied to restore democracy in the country for nearly two months.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: "As Chiefs of Defense, we condemn the use of lethal force against unarmed people by the Myanmar Armed Forces and associated security services," the statement says."A professional military follows international standards for conduct and is responsible for protecting – not harming – the people it serves.""We urge the Myanmar Armed Forces to cease violence and work to restore respect and credibility with the people of Myanmar that it has lost through its actions."The statement was issued by the defense chiefs of Australia, Canada, Germany, Greece, Italy, Japan, Denmark, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Korea and the U.K. along with the U.S. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin tweeted his support for the statement, calling the developments in Myanmar "deeply disturbing."Worth noting: U.S. Ambassador Thomas Vajda also issued a statement Saturday saying that "security forces are murdering unarmed civilians, including children, the very people they swore to protect.""This bloodshed is horrifying," he added. "These are not the actions of a professional military or police force."Go deeper: Myanmar forces kill more than 100 in deadliest day since coupMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Blinken slams China over "baseless" retaliatory sanctions on U.S. and Canadian officials

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday night denounced retaliatory sanctions imposed by China on American and Canadian officials as "baseless."Why it matters: In an escalating feud over human rights abuses in Xinjiang, China announced sanctions earlier Saturday on officials including USCIRF Chair Gayle Manchin, wife of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), and USCIRF vice chair Tony Perkins.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeCanadian Member of Parliament Michael Chong and the Subcommittee on International Human Rights in Canada's House of Commons were also sanctioned — days after the U.S., U.K., European Union and Canada penalized Chinese officials deemed responsible for abuses in Xinjiang.The State Department and several legislative bodies have recognized the abuses against Uyghur Muslims and other minorities as genocide.What they're saying: Blinken said in an emailed statement that the U.S. "condemns" China's "baseless sanctions" on the officials, noting these were "apparently in retaliation for U.S. sanctions" on Chinese officials "connected with serious human rights abuse" in Xinjiang. "Beijing's attempts to intimidate and silence those speaking out for human rights and fundamental freedoms only contribute to the growing international scrutiny of the ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang," he added.Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted Saturday, "China’s sanctions are an attack on transparency and freedom of expression — values at the heart of our democracy."We stand with Parliamentarians against these unacceptable actions, and we will continue to defend human rights around the world with our international partners."The big picture: China also retaliated against the EU on Monday, sanctioning 10 Europeans, according to Reuters.It placed sanctions on several U.K. individuals and entities on Thursday.Go deeper: UN report: "Clear evidence" China is committing genocide against Uyghurs Editor's note: This article has been updated with Blinken's comments. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • How bees and drones team up to find landmines

    Drones are being used to track bees that have been trained to sense chemicals in landmines.

  • Dying in line: Brazil's crunch for COVID-19 intensive care beds

    José Roberto Inácio spent much of his life ferrying the sick and injured to the hospital in this quiet Brazilian town. Bauru, the nearest major town, only has 50 intensive care beds - and all were full. Inácio died waiting.

  • Asia-Pacific Shares Post Sharp Gains; Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Boosted by Xiaomi Electric Vehicle Partnership

    Australian shares climbed on Friday, lifted by miners and oil and gas explorers as commodity prices stabilized.

  • Coronation Street: William Roache 'well' after contracting Covid-19

    ITV confirms the actor, 88, took time off work and is "looking forward to returning to the cobbles".

  • Appreciation: How Larry McMurtry's early work obliterated western clichés

    McMurtry, who died last week, made it his mission to redefine Texas as a crucible of modern conflicts. His early novels succeeded stunningly.

  • Facebook undersea cable to boost South East Asia internet

    The two new cables will connect Singapore, Indonesia and North America.

  • Dominion Builds Legal Behemoth To Drain Trumpland of Billions

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyWith billions of dollars in lawsuits now in the balance, Dominion Voting Systems has quietly expanded its legal armada in recent days, as the election technology company goes after Trumpworld and conservative media giants.Clare Locke—the legal firm spearheading Dominion’s lawsuits against Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and pillow magnate Mike Lindell—recently brought in seven attorneys from the Texas-based firm of Susman Godfrey, which has experience litigating against the so-called “Kraken” suits filed by one-time Trump attorneys Lin Wood and Sidney Powell.“There are great synergies between the work that the Susman team had done on the 2020 election and the defamation cases we were pursuing for Dominion,” Tom Clare, from the notoriously aggressive law firm Clare Locke, told The Daily Beast.“As those discussions unfolded we also discovered the two firms have a great cultural similarity in having a ready for trial approach to litigation,” he added. “I think it's going to be a very effective team.”Dominion expanding its legal team is the latest effort to punish leading players in the months-long propaganda push to trash the company and baselessly assail the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential contest.On Friday, Fox News was hit with a $1.6 billion lawsuit. “Fox News Media is proud of our 2020 election coverage, which stands in the highest tradition of American journalism, and will vigorously defend against this baseless lawsuit in court,” a statement from the company said.Other conservative media outlets including Newsmax and One American News Network—also aired post election conspiracy theories and are among the top targets for Dominion’s next round of lawsuits, according to two people familiar with the matter.Justin Nelson—a Susman attorney who is assisting in Dominion’s defamation cases against Sidney Powell, Mike Lindell, and Fox News—represented Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobb against a “Kraken” suit filed by Lin Wood, Sidney Powell, and other attorneys against Arizona election officials in an attempt to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the state.That suit, which asked a judge to “set aside the results of the 2020 General Election,” included many of the false claims which Dominion says amounted to defamation, including the allegation that Dominion uses software from a separate voting technology company, Smartmatic, and that Dominion was "founded by foreign oligarchs and dictators to ensure computerized ballot-stuffing and vote manipulation" to install help Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez steal an election in the country.At the time, Nelson called the suit an “attack on democracy,” and argued that Wood, Powell, and others were “using the federal court system in an attempt to undermine the rule of law and obtain breathtaking, startling and unprecedented relief to overturn the will of the people.”Susman attorneys also have experience in litigating a number of high profile defamation cases. Davida Brook—who signed on to the case against Powell, Giuliani, and Lindell—previously represented Melanie Kohler, a Los Angeles woman who accused director Brett Ratner of rape in a since-deleted Facebook post. Brook represented Kohler after Ratner filed a defamation suit against her. Ratner subsequently withdrew his suit.Brook also represented actress Amber Heard, who was sued by ex-husband Johnny Depp after she wrote a Washington Post op-ed which Depp claimed had falsely implied he had "perpetrated domestic violence against her."Some of the targets or potential targets of Dominion’s legal wrath have run for cover, or even resorted to deleting articles or covering their tracks. Others have remained reliably defiant, claiming that a court battle and the discovery that comes with it would lead to humiliation for Dominion instead.Lindell—who was also a major financial backer of pro-Trump attempts to nullify President Biden’s decisive 2020 victory—previously told The Daily Beast that he’d hired private investigators to dig up “dirt” and any evidence of foreign entanglements on both Dominion and Smartmatic, and that he was hoping to file countersuits in the coming weeks.People familiar with the matter say that the company’s legal team still hadn’t ruled out going after ex-President Trump specifically, but that no final decision had been made yet on if they wanted to open up that can of worms on the former leader of the free world. During his time in office, Trump personally promoted the same kinds of conspiracy theories and lies that the voting-tech executives and their attorneys now claim substantially and groundlessly damaged their business and has put them in danger via numerous death threats.Former President Trump is still facing an avalanche of separate lawsuits, probes, and criminal investigations, including ones stemming from alleged sexual assault, his family-run business empire, the bloody Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, and his broader anti-democratic efforts in the wake of the 2020 election.In recent months, Trump—who now no longer enjoys the legal protections that come with being president—has privately quipped that his enemies will be investigating and “suing me for the rest of my life.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • MyPillow guy tells Steve Bannon that Trump 'will be back in office in August'

    Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, is still touting wild conspiracy theories about voter fraud in the 2020 election. Most recently, during an appearance on former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon's "War Room: Pandemic" podcast, Lindell baselessly asserted he has evidence that will eventually get to the Supreme Court and overturn the results of the 2020 election. "[Former President] Donald Trump will be back in office in August," he boldly proclaimed. Mike Lindell declares that as a result of voter fraud lawsuit he'll soon be filing, "Donald Trump will be back in office in August." pic.twitter.com/5Ewtd9SZ1O — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 29, 2021 Trump doesn't have many allies left who are still publicly claiming the election was rigged, but Lindell has never slowed down, even though he has yet to bring anything remotely noteworthy to the table to back up his baseless claims, which even compelled a NewsMax host to walk out of an interview with him earlier this year. But the "MyPillow Guy" wasn't the only person pushing the narrative in recent days. On Sunday night, former Rep. Michele Bachmann (R-Minn.) participated in a World Prayer Network prayer call, during which she called the 2020 election a "coup" driven by voter fraud and asserted her belief that congressional Democrats' voting rights bill, known as H.R. 1, will "forever cement that illegal takeover into place." Former congresswoman Michele Bachmann says the 2020 election was "a coup" and warns that passage of H.R. 1 will "forever cement that illegal takeover into place." https://t.co/YI9KnGeP6u pic.twitter.com/waFynEyyHw — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 29, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksHate cancel culture? Stop supporting the GOP.Biden calls on states to reinstate mask mandates as CDC warns of possible COVID-19 surge