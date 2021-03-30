Hong Kong: What is China's 'patriot' plan for electoral reform?

·2 min read
Hong Kong and Chinese flags
Hong Kong's flag, flying in line with China's banner

In its latest move to tighten control over Hong Kong, China is pushing for a controversial "patriot" plan to reform the city's elections.

Beijing says the goal is to keep "unpatriotic" figures from positions of political power in Hong Kong.

But critics warn it would mean the end of democracy in Hong Kong, eradicating whatever opposition there is left.

What's the background?

Hong Kong used to be under British control, but was handed back to China in 1997 under a "one country, two systems" principle.

This was meant to protect certain freedoms for Hong Kong, which no other part of mainland China has: freedom of assembly and speech, an independent judiciary, and some democratic rights.

These freedoms are enshrined in Hong Kong's mini-constitution, the Basic Law, which was meant to last until 2047.

On 11 March, the "patriots governing Hong Kong" resolution was passed at the National People's Congress, paving the way for Beijing to amend annexes of the Basic Law.

These amendments could take effect in Hong Kong within the coming weeks.

How will it work?

The changes are aimed at reforming Hong Kong's legislature, known as the Legislative Council (LegCo).

They are likely to give a special committee the power to vet all LegCo candidates and elect many of its members - essentially vetting members for their allegiance to Beijing.

LegCo has 70 seats, about half of which are directly voted for by the public, and some of those seats have gone to pro-democracy figures in the past.

The other half is filled by smaller groups representing special interests such as business, banking and trade - sectors which are historically pro-Beijing.

Why is it being enacted?

The move appears to be a continuation of China's plan to tighten control over Hong Kong, following recent developments.

Huge pro-democracy protests took place in 2019, some of which turned violent. Later that year, pro-democracy groups made huge gains in local district council elections.

Since then, Beijing has passed a controversial national security law, which effectively reduces Hong Kong's autonomy and made it easier to punish demonstrators. Dozens of people have since been arrested under this law.

A riot police officer pushes journalist away using his baton.
In 2019, clashes between police and protesters often turned violent

In November 2020, several lawmakers were deemed threats to national security and dismissed - this led to the resignation of nearly all the city's pro-democracy lawmakers.

The developments underscore the rapid expansion of Beijing's influence in the territory, pushing for loyalty from all levels of power.

Critics, including the UK government, allege that China is now effectively undermining the "one country, two systems" principle with all these changes.

But Beijing says it is safeguarding its sovereignty, and rejects what it calls "foreign interference" in domestic affairs.

Recommended Stories

  • This Huge Hedge Fund Failed, Sparking a Massive Sell-Off – And Wall Street Is Rattled

    A failed stock offering from ViacomCBS through J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley triggered a massive sell-off Friday afternoon, CNBC reports. See: Nominate Your Favorite Small Business and Share With...

  • Lady Gaga Just Said Her Boyfriend, Michael Polansky, and Her Dogs Are ‘All I Need’

    Polansky sent her the biggest birthday flowers I've ever seen.

  • Australia’s Top Emitter Plans to Split Off Its Coal Plants

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s AGL Energy Ltd., the nation’s biggest emitter, plans to split off its coal-fired generation into a separate unit as increased renewables generation upends the nation’s electricity landscape.AGL’s decision to separate its fossil-fuel plants is one of the most radical responses yet to Australia’s increased wind and solar generation, which undermined power prices and hurt the company’s profitability. It echoes a global trend to separate dirtier plants, such as when Germany’s largest utilities floated their renewable businesses as separate entities more than five years ago.AGL’s new arm, dubbed with the placeholder “PrimeCo,” would encompass 8.9 gigawatts of installed generation representing a fifth of Australia’s electricity demand, including the company’s coal plants. A second unit, “New AGL,” would be the largest power retailer covering almost a third of Australian households.“AGL is trying to dodge its responsibility to manage the shutdown and rehabilitation of its aging coal burning power stations by hiding its coal assets in a separate business,” Glenn Walker, Greenpeace Australia Pacific senior coal campaigner, said in a statement. “This demerger should be seen for what it is -- an attempt by a company worried about its brand to hide its reputation as the nation’s biggest polluter.”A plan for the separation is slated to be completed by the end of June, AGL said Tuesday in a statement. The company’s shares have fallen 11% after it last month flagged expectations of further drops in wholesale prices.“At our results in February, we talked about how those shaping forces of customer, community and technology were accelerating faster than we had anticipated,” AGL Chief Executive Officer Brett Redman said in an investor presentation on Tuesday. “Coupled with continuing pressure on wholesale electricity prices, if anything that pace has only picked up in the past few weeks.”New AGL would take over the company’s retail units, as well as its hydro portfolio, battery pipeline, some gas units and a stake in the PowAR renewable generation joint venture. PrimeCo would encompass assets including the coal stations and non-PowAR wind.AGL’s revenue from customer markets was A$7.69 billion ($5.87 billion) in 2020, up from A$7.54 billion in 2019, while its revenue from wholesale markets was A$4.34 billion over the same period, down from A$5.56 billion in 2019.AGL will immediately start engaging with stakeholders including investors, regulators and government with a view to confirming further details of the separation, the company said.(Updates with Greenpeace comment in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • India coronavirus: The high-risk young demanding Covid jabs

    Cancer patients who are under the age of 45 are struggling to get Covid jabs in India.

  • China generated over half world's coal-fired power in 2020 - study

    China generated 53% of the world's total coal-fired power in 2020, nine percentage points more that five years earlier, despite climate pledges and the building of hundreds of renewable energy plants, a global data study showed on Monday. Although China added a record 71.7 gigawatts (GW) of wind power and 48.2 GW of solar last year, it was the only G20 nation to see a significant jump in coal-fired generation, said Ember, the London-based energy and climate research group. China's coal-fired generation rose by 1.7% or 77 terawatt-hours, enough to bring its share of global coal power to 53%, up from 44% in 2015, the report showed.

  • U.S. won't lift Chinese import tariffs anytime soon, Biden's new trade rep says

    In her first interview since her Senate confirmation, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai told The Wall Street Journal that the Biden administration is not ready to lift Trump-era tariffs on Chinese imports in the near future. Tai, who breezed through her confirmation with a 98-0 vote, said she's aware of the desire to remove tariffs among groups like the National Foreign Trade Council and the Tariff Reform Coalition, who argue the measures have harmed the U.S. economy while failing to force China to reform its practices. She acknowledged the economic concerns are legitimate, but said she ultimately stands by the tariffs, which were imposed "to remedy an unbalanced and unfair trade situation." She also warned that "yanking off tariffs" right away could cause economic problems unless the change is "communicated in a way so that the actors in the economy can make adjustments." She is reportedly at least open to some ideas espoused by tariff-wary free traders, however, the Journal notes. That includes the suggestion that lifting tariffs should be on the table in new negotiations with Beijing. "Every good negotiator retains his or her leverage to use it," she said. "Every good negotiator is going to keep all their options open." Read more at The Wall Street Journal. More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksMyPillow guy tells Steve Bannon that Trump 'will be back in office in August'Hate cancel culture? Stop supporting the GOP.

  • US urges UN to stop making aid to Syria a political issue

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged the divided U.N. Security Council on Monday to stop making humanitarian aid to war-torn Syria a political issue and open more border crossings to get food and other help to 13.4 million people in need. Referring especially to Russia and its close ally Syrian President Bashar Assad, Blinken said the council should also “stop taking part in or making excuses for attacks” on hospitals and near the only authorized crossing point, which has closed off pathways to assistance.

  • Op-Ed: My Hong Kong is now a paradise lost

    When I was a young man in the 1970s, I joined hundreds of thousands of desperate Chinese to swim miles across the sea to Hong Kong, our beacon of freedom.

  • For Biden, a New Virus Dilemma: How to Handle a Looming Glut of Vaccine

    WASHINGTON — Biden administration officials are anticipating the supply of coronavirus vaccine to outstrip U.S. demand by mid-May if not sooner, and are grappling with what to do with looming surpluses when vaccine scarcity turns to glut. President Joe Biden has promised enough doses by the end of May to immunize all of the nation’s roughly 260 million adults. But between then and the end of July, the government has locked in commitments from manufacturers for enough vaccine to cover 400 million people — about 70 million more than the nation’s entire population. Whether to keep, modify or redirect those orders is a question with significant implications, not just for the nation’s efforts to contain the virus but also for how soon the pandemic can be brought to an end. Of the vaccine doses given globally, about three-quarters have gone to only 10 countries. At least 30 countries have not yet injected a single person. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times And global scarcity threatens to grow more acute as nations and regions clamp down on vaccine exports. With infections soaring, India, which had been a major vaccine distributor, is now holding back nearly all of the 2.4 million doses manufactured daily by a private company there. That action follows the European Union’s decision this week to move emergency legislation that would curb vaccine exports for the next six weeks. Biden administration officials who are inclined to hold on to the coming U.S. surplus point to unmet need and rising uncertainty: Children and adolescents are still unvaccinated, and no one is certain if or when immunity could wear off, which could require scores of millions of booster shots. “We want to, largely, be a part of the global solution here,” Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said this week. But she added, “There are still a number of factors that are unpredictable that we need to plan for to the best of our ability, including the variants and the impact and what will be most effective, as well as what will work best with children.” Vaccine manufacturers and some top federal officials say decisions about what to do with extra orders must be made within weeks, or the uncertainty could slow production lines. The manufacturing process can take up to 10 weeks, and changes for a foreign market need time. The regulatory rules that govern vaccine shipments present another hurdle, as does the limited storage life of the drug substances that make the vaccine. Vials in the nation’s bottling plants in Michigan and Indiana are being labeled for use at home. If their destination is unclear, either the production line must pause or vials directed for overseas may need to be relabeled. Once the doses are shipped out to states, federal regulations prohibit recalling them even if they are not needed domestically. And vials cannot sit in storage forever: While vaccine itself can last up to a year in a frozen state, once bottled it must be used within four to six months. All these variables threaten to complicate what has been relatively smooth sailing for the Biden administration. Thanks in part to the federal government’s determined assistance over many months, vaccine manufacturers have been steadily increasing their output, and states have snapped up new doses as fast as the government could deliver them. Where to go from here is a matter of intense debate. Clinical trials to determine which vaccines work for the nation’s adolescents and children are continuing and most likely will not neatly wind up at the same time. By the end of spring, for example, Moderna and Pfizer are hoping for interim results on how their vaccines would work for the nation’s 30-some-million adolescents. But Moderna, at least, does not expect results for children under 12 until after the school year starts next fall. The administration could hang on to doses from those two manufacturers while it awaits findings, only to discover later that another vaccine whose trials began later — say Johnson & Johnson’s — is a better option. If one or more of the three authorized vaccines turn out to provide only brief protection against COVID-19, scores of millions of more doses could be required for booster shots. But when that answer will come is also uncertain. Federal health officials have also discussed canceling or reducing some orders from Moderna and Pfizer in return for the promise of a fresh supply this fall of either pediatric doses or shots of a new vaccine that has been reconfigured to work against the fast-spreading variants. There is some push for that from the manufacturers, whose vaccines are coveted by other high-income countries. But it would also deprive federal officials of the power to decide which nations get the surplus doses, as well as the humanitarian and diplomatic credit it would reap from sending the vaccine to countries in greater need. For all these reasons, senior officials say, the administration is leaning toward keeping the doses it has ordered then at some point directing the excess to other nations in bilateral deals or giving it to COVAX, an international nonprofit organization backed by the World Health Organization that is trying to coordinate equitable distribution of vaccine. The Biden administration has already donated $4 billion to that international effort. Biden has stressed that his top priority is to protect Americans, but pressure is growing to share the U.S. stock. The United States has ordered 1 billion doses from the three federally authorized manufacturers and AstraZeneca, whose vaccine is not yet cleared for emergency use in the U.S. but has been authorized by more than 70 countries. It recently announced that it was negotiating a deal with Johnson & Johnson for enough doses to cover another 100 million. Taken together, the supply would be enough to vaccinate 650 million people — nearly twice the U.S. population. With the world’s highest death toll from COVID-19, the United States has fully vaccinated 14% of its population. Last week, the White House announced that it would share 4 million doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine with Mexico and Canada, but emphasized that no Americans would lose out because the vaccine has not been deployed here yet. That is a trickle compared with the 300 million AstraZeneca doses the federal government has ordered, enough to cover 150 million people with the two-dose regimen. Senior administration officials say tens of millions of those doses can be released now or imminently, and tens of millions of unbottled doses possibly could also be given away. Brazil is particularly eager for help. With more than 300,000 lives lost, the country has the second-highest death toll and has fully vaccinated less than 2% of its population. “After we do take care of the really difficult situation we’ve had in our own country with over 535,000 deaths, we will obviously, in the future, have surplus vaccine, and there certainly is a consideration for making that vaccine available to countries that need it,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, said at a White House news conference Wednesday. He has cast early May, when the Biden administration wants states to open up vaccinations to all adults, as a turning point. In an interview this week, he said it was likely that anyone who wants a vaccine would be able to get one then. Some will not want to be vaccinated, although their numbers appear to be dwindling. According to a Pew Research Center poll this month, 69% of the public intends to get inoculated or already has. In the summer, the U.S. production outlook brightens further. Pfizer and Moderna together have promised enough doses to cover another 100 million people by the end of July. Pfizer continues to beef up its production lines. And Moderna is hoping to win regulatory approval to increase the number of doses in each vial by at least 40%, although shortages of specialized syringes might hinder that plan. Johnson & Johnson has been slower to scale up its manufacturing in the United States and is now racing to deliver as many as 24 million doses manufactured at its Dutch plant by the end of the month, according to federal officials. The Food and Drug Administration just certified its new bottling operation in Indiana and is expected any day to approve its vaccine production lines at a Baltimore plant. But while Johnson & Johnson has lagged behind the other manufacturers, its technology carries enormous promise for mass production because it can deliver many more doses per lot. Later this year, when Merck & Co. is expected to begin producing Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, it could churn out 100 million doses a month — or as much as Pfizer and Moderna together deliver monthly. The White House hailed the deal between Johnson & Johnson and Merck, but by the time production gets up to speed, those doses may be bound for a growing surplus or for export. One option is to ship the frozen vaccine that will be manufactured in Merck’s plant overseas, where it can be bottled much more cheaply. Of the $10 that the federal government has agreed to pay for a dose of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, the drug substance itself accounts for only about 30 cents, federal officials said. The rest is the so-called fill-and-finish cost. If AstraZeneca wins emergency use authorization from U.S. regulators, that will throw still more shots into the mix. Officials expect about 50 million doses to be ready for delivery in May. But Biden administration officials are skittish about AstraZeneca’s vaccine. It appears to be roughly as effective as Johnson & Johnson’s but requires an additional shot, meaning a more complicated rollout. Some health officials worry that if there are already enough doses in the pipeline to cover every adult who wants a shot, introducing a fourth vaccine will just confuse people. On the other hand, if the administration decides to donate the AstraZeneca doses without offering any to its own citizens, other countries might conclude that the United States lacks confidence in the vaccine’s safety or effectiveness. “As we gain more confidence in the doses that we have and the ability or the need or not to be boosting, then we can make a more definitive statement about what the role of the AZ product is going to be in the United States” should it gain clearance, Fauci said in an interview this week, “but right now I think it’s too premature to say anything.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Myanmar troops open fire on mourners at funeral of protester killed in 'bloodiest day'

    Security forces in Myanmar opened fire on mourners at a funeral held on Sunday for one of more than 100 people killed during anti-coup protests the day before, witnesses said. Troops shot at the mourners as they gathered in the town of Bago, near the capital, Yangon, for the funeral of a student who was among 114 people killed on Saturday, according to three people who spoke to Reuters. "While we are singing the revolution song for him, security forces just arrived and shot at us," said a woman called Aye, who had come to pay her respects for Thae Maung Maung, a 20-year-old student. Although there were no reports of casualties at the funeral, two people were reported to have been killed by security forces at protests on Sunday elsewhere in Myanmar. The latest trouble came as the defence chiefs of 12 countries condemned the use of deadly force by Myanmar’s military. Saturday was the worst day of violence yet since the military takeover on February 1. In a rare joint statement, the defence chiefs of Britain, the U.S., Australia and other countries in Asia-Pacific and Europe urged Myanmar’s armed forces and security services to stop using violence against unarmed civilians. “A professional military follows international standards for conduct and is responsible for protecting – not harming – the people it serves,” the statement read. It was issued by the defence chiefs of Australia, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Korea, the U.K. and the U.S. The condemnation came as the death toll following the Feb. 1 military coup rose to at least 423, and as the Myanmar embassy in London revealed it had met with Aung San Suu Kyi’s son, who is pressing to speak with his detained mother.

  • US cuts trade ties to Myanmar, leaving internet access uncertain

    The U.S. government has cut trade ties to Myanmar, two months after the country's military staged a coup overthrowing the country's president and also its de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and killed at least 200 protesters resulting from its offensive. In a statement, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said the trade suspension would be "effective immediately" and will remain in place "until the return of a democratically elected government." "The United States supports the people of Burma in their efforts to restore a democratically elected government, which has been the foundation of Burma’s economic growth and reform," said Tai.

  • Nike sues novelty company MSCHF over Lil Nas X's 'Satan Shoes' collab

    Lil Nas X and MSCHF released a collaboration sneaker using the Nike Air Max 97 with satanic-inspired details and a single drop of human blood in each shoe. Nike is suing for trademark infringement.

  • Coronation Street: William Roache 'well' after contracting Covid-19

    ITV confirms the actor, 88, took time off work and is "looking forward to returning to the cobbles".

  • Appreciation: How Larry McMurtry's early work obliterated western clichés

    McMurtry, who died last week, made it his mission to redefine Texas as a crucible of modern conflicts. His early novels succeeded stunningly.

  • Facebook undersea cable to boost South East Asia internet

    The two new cables will connect Singapore, Indonesia and North America.

  • Dominion Builds Legal Behemoth To Drain Trumpland of Billions

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyWith billions of dollars in lawsuits now in the balance, Dominion Voting Systems has quietly expanded its legal armada in recent days, as the election technology company goes after Trumpworld and conservative media giants.Clare Locke—the legal firm spearheading Dominion’s lawsuits against Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and pillow magnate Mike Lindell—recently brought in seven attorneys from the Texas-based firm of Susman Godfrey, which has experience litigating against the so-called “Kraken” suits filed by one-time Trump attorneys Lin Wood and Sidney Powell.“There are great synergies between the work that the Susman team had done on the 2020 election and the defamation cases we were pursuing for Dominion,” Tom Clare, from the notoriously aggressive law firm Clare Locke, told The Daily Beast.“As those discussions unfolded we also discovered the two firms have a great cultural similarity in having a ready for trial approach to litigation,” he added. “I think it's going to be a very effective team.”Dominion expanding its legal team is the latest effort to punish leading players in the months-long propaganda push to trash the company and baselessly assail the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential contest.On Friday, Fox News was hit with a $1.6 billion lawsuit. “Fox News Media is proud of our 2020 election coverage, which stands in the highest tradition of American journalism, and will vigorously defend against this baseless lawsuit in court,” a statement from the company said.Other conservative media outlets including Newsmax and One American News Network—also aired post election conspiracy theories and are among the top targets for Dominion’s next round of lawsuits, according to two people familiar with the matter.Justin Nelson—a Susman attorney who is assisting in Dominion’s defamation cases against Sidney Powell, Mike Lindell, and Fox News—represented Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobb against a “Kraken” suit filed by Lin Wood, Sidney Powell, and other attorneys against Arizona election officials in an attempt to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the state.That suit, which asked a judge to “set aside the results of the 2020 General Election,” included many of the false claims which Dominion says amounted to defamation, including the allegation that Dominion uses software from a separate voting technology company, Smartmatic, and that Dominion was "founded by foreign oligarchs and dictators to ensure computerized ballot-stuffing and vote manipulation" to install help Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez steal an election in the country.At the time, Nelson called the suit an “attack on democracy,” and argued that Wood, Powell, and others were “using the federal court system in an attempt to undermine the rule of law and obtain breathtaking, startling and unprecedented relief to overturn the will of the people.”Susman attorneys also have experience in litigating a number of high profile defamation cases. Davida Brook—who signed on to the case against Powell, Giuliani, and Lindell—previously represented Melanie Kohler, a Los Angeles woman who accused director Brett Ratner of rape in a since-deleted Facebook post. Brook represented Kohler after Ratner filed a defamation suit against her. Ratner subsequently withdrew his suit.Brook also represented actress Amber Heard, who was sued by ex-husband Johnny Depp after she wrote a Washington Post op-ed which Depp claimed had falsely implied he had "perpetrated domestic violence against her."Some of the targets or potential targets of Dominion’s legal wrath have run for cover, or even resorted to deleting articles or covering their tracks. Others have remained reliably defiant, claiming that a court battle and the discovery that comes with it would lead to humiliation for Dominion instead.Lindell—who was also a major financial backer of pro-Trump attempts to nullify President Biden’s decisive 2020 victory—previously told The Daily Beast that he’d hired private investigators to dig up “dirt” and any evidence of foreign entanglements on both Dominion and Smartmatic, and that he was hoping to file countersuits in the coming weeks.People familiar with the matter say that the company’s legal team still hadn’t ruled out going after ex-President Trump specifically, but that no final decision had been made yet on if they wanted to open up that can of worms on the former leader of the free world. During his time in office, Trump personally promoted the same kinds of conspiracy theories and lies that the voting-tech executives and their attorneys now claim substantially and groundlessly damaged their business and has put them in danger via numerous death threats.Former President Trump is still facing an avalanche of separate lawsuits, probes, and criminal investigations, including ones stemming from alleged sexual assault, his family-run business empire, the bloody Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, and his broader anti-democratic efforts in the wake of the 2020 election.In recent months, Trump—who now no longer enjoys the legal protections that come with being president—has privately quipped that his enemies will be investigating and “suing me for the rest of my life.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • MyPillow guy tells Steve Bannon that Trump 'will be back in office in August'

    Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, is still touting wild conspiracy theories about voter fraud in the 2020 election. Most recently, during an appearance on former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon's "War Room: Pandemic" podcast, Lindell baselessly asserted he has evidence that will eventually get to the Supreme Court and overturn the results of the 2020 election. "[Former President] Donald Trump will be back in office in August," he boldly proclaimed. Mike Lindell declares that as a result of voter fraud lawsuit he'll soon be filing, "Donald Trump will be back in office in August." pic.twitter.com/5Ewtd9SZ1O — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 29, 2021 Trump doesn't have many allies left who are still publicly claiming the election was rigged, but Lindell has never slowed down, even though he has yet to bring anything remotely noteworthy to the table to back up his baseless claims, which even compelled a NewsMax host to walk out of an interview with him earlier this year. But the "MyPillow Guy" wasn't the only person pushing the narrative in recent days. On Sunday night, former Rep. Michele Bachmann (R-Minn.) participated in a World Prayer Network prayer call, during which she called the 2020 election a "coup" driven by voter fraud and asserted her belief that congressional Democrats' voting rights bill, known as H.R. 1, will "forever cement that illegal takeover into place." Former congresswoman Michele Bachmann says the 2020 election was "a coup" and warns that passage of H.R. 1 will "forever cement that illegal takeover into place." https://t.co/YI9KnGeP6u pic.twitter.com/waFynEyyHw — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 29, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksHate cancel culture? Stop supporting the GOP.Biden calls on states to reinstate mask mandates as CDC warns of possible COVID-19 surge

  • Arkansas becomes first state to pass bill prohibiting doctors from providing gender-affirming medical care to trans youth

    The state Senate voted 28-7 in favor of the bill Monday; the state House previously passed a version. It now goes to the governor for signature.

  • With blockbuster trade, 49ers go all-in on rookie QB

    For San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, the biggest risk wasn't trading three first-round picks for the No. 3 selection where he could take a shot on the franchise quarterback of the future. The chance he didn't want to take going forward anymore was going into a season without an elite quarterback who he believes can consistently carry a team to a Super Bowl. “It’s a risk every single year you go into an NFL season without one of those top five guys,” Shanahan said Monday in his first public comments since last week's big trade for the No. 3 pick.

  • Why FIFA blocks the U.S. men's national team from playing for an Olympics spot

    The U.S. once again will not have a men's soccer team competing at the Olympics, but the best the United States has to offer isn't allowed on the pitch.