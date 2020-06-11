Hong Kong: City of two masks faces a new crisis

One year ago, black-clad youth of Hong Kong gathered outside parliament. Bricks and projectiles met rubber bullets and tear gas. Many protests and one pandemic later, the territory is facing another existential challenge. Will it survive?

In the past 12 months, almost everyone in Hong Kong has worn a mask for one reason or another.

For the protesters who fought pitched battles against police, it was a gas mask. For the peaceful demonstrators, it was a black face covering, to make a statement. For everyone else, it was a mask to protect against the pandemic sweeping the globe.

Scarred by the memories of the 2003 SARS epidemic in the city, almost every Hong Konger donned a mask, and somehow the city came through relatively unscathed - even as the rest of the world was plunged into sickness and crisis.

Then China made an announcement.

It planned to impose a national security law - one that would make crimes of what it called "subversion, secession, terrorism and foreign interference". The law is being drafted and is likely to be approved this month.

For the many critics of the proposed law, it is tantamount to making a crime of free speech, protest and dissent - and could mean the end of the unique freedoms guaranteed to Hong Kong when it was handed over to China in 1997.

"Hong Kong has entered a new stage. After what happened in the past year, Hong Kong could become totally different in the future," said Alice Cheung, a former student leader.

It has been a year of disbelief and mental exhaustion for Ms Cheung. She could not have imagined what her hometown would go through - and the many masks she would have to wear. Like many in the city - on all sides of the argument - her fear for the future is real and raw.

Frontline protesters wore masks to protect themselves against tear gas

Beijing sees this as a necessary crackdown on an unruly city. Hong Kong was always meant to introduce its own national security law, but never could because it the prospect was so unpopular to its people. Now, after a wave of defiance, unleashed in response to China's attempt to impose a new extradition law, Beijing is doubling down.

Fears for a protest generation

For Ms Cheung and others like her the proposed national security law strikes at the heart of Hong Kong's civic political identity, its success as an international hub. But most of all it strikes at people's sense of belonging.

Yet some local opponents of the law say they welcome it, even though it could spell disaster for Hong Kong economically. To describe this sentiment, Ms Cheung uses the term "laam chau", Cantonese slang which means "mutual destruction". The theory goes, if Beijing cracks down on Hong Kong, the West will have to sanction China by revoking special treatment for Hong Kong, damaging China's economy in turn.

The colonial flag has become a fixture in Hong Kong protests

The US laid down the gauntlet last month by threatening to remove special privileges for Hong Kong and impose sanctions on Chinese officials who undermined the city's autonomy.

Once upon a time, colonial flag-waving protesters who wanted the UK to interfere in Hong Kong's affairs earned ridicule. Now, the UK has vowed, if if Beijing goes ahead with its proposed law, to give greater rights to the three million Hong Kongers eligible for a British National (Overseas) passport, which was issued to residents born during the colonial era.

The implications of the UK's pledge are not small. Beijing has warned it will retaliate for any intervention in its internal affairs, and Hong Kong could become caught in the middle of a much bigger global dispute.