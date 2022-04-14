Hong Kong confirms it will ease COVID restrictions from April 21

FILE PHOTO: Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Hong Kong
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Clare Jim and Jessie Pang
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus

By Clare Jim and Jessie Pang

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong confirmed on Thursday it will ease some of the world's most stringent COVID-19 restrictions, allowing beauty parlours, cinemas and gyms to reopen from April 21 as infections in the global financial hub hover below 2,000 per day.

The Chinese-ruled city has been hit by a fifth wave of coronavirus since early this year that has battered business and led to more than 8,600 deaths, many in the past two months, although cases have dropped in recent days.

Coronavirus restrictions have battered businesss and helped fuel a net outflow of around 70,000 people in February and March, up from nearly 17,000 in December, raising concerns over the city's status as a global financial centre.

The government said on Thursday up to four people could gather at any time from April 21, up from two currently, and restaurants could stay open until 10 p.m., extending opening hours for dining venues across the city from 6 p.m. Schools are also due to resume face-to-face classes from next week.

Bars, beaches and barbeque sites remain closed.

"Cases have dropped from a peak of over 70,000 a day to over 1,000 today; if the ... government still doesn't relax (the restrictions), I think it'll have a big impact to Hong Kong's society and economy," Chief Executive Carrie Lam said at a press briefing.

The humber of daily infections in Hong Kong have been below 2,000 for a week, and the city recorded 1,272 cases on Wednesday.

Hong Kong's border has effectively been shut since 2020 with few flights able to land and hardly any passengers allowed to transit, isolating a city that had built a reputation as a global hub.

For some businesses, the relaxations may be too late as many restaurants say they have had to lay off staff as they struggle to pay rent in one of the world's most expensive real estate markets.

Until this year, Hong Kong had been far more successful at controlling the coronavirus than many other cities its size, but the latest wave of infections swamped its world-class medical system, and public confidence in the city government is at an all-time low.

(Reporting By Clare Jim and Jessie Pang, Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Recommended Stories

  • Shanghai eases 2-week shutdown, letting some residents out

    Some residents of Shanghai were allowed out of their homes as the city of 25 million eased a two-week-old pandemic shutdown Tuesday after a video posted online showed what was said to be people who ran out of food breaking into a supermarket.

  • ‘Unsilenced’ Is the New Movie Exposing the Evils of the Chinese Government

    Flying Cloud ProductionsThe world continues to watch in horror as Russia tyrannically lays siege to Ukraine, and perhaps no onlooker is paying closer attention to the global response to this assault than China, not only because of its own empire-building designs regarding Taiwan, but because of its ongoing cruelty toward groups within its own borders—most notably, the Muslim Uighur minority who are reportedly being sent to internment camps in Xinjiang, as well as raped and tortured, in the north

  • Study: Chinese state-run hospitals conducted heart transplants on prisoners before they were dead

    A new study reveals that surgeons at state-run Chinese hospitals removed hearts from prison inmates while they were still alive. The American Journal of Transplantation published a study on April 4 that revealed 56 state and military hospitals in 33 different cities were guilty of procuring organs from 71 living donors, all of whom were prisoners, over a period of over three decades. Based on transplant surgeries that took place between 1980 to 2015, authors Matthew P. Robertson, an Australian scholar, and Jacob Lavee, a cardiac surgeon and Tel Aviv University professor, wrote that a close review of 124,770 Chinese-language transplant publications revealed that “brain death could not have been properly declared” prior to the transplants in 71 cases.

  • Hong Kong questions costs of COVID rules on mental health, livelihoods

    To fight COVID, Hong Kong shut schools and businesses, nearly sealed its borders for two years, banned more than two people from gathering and quarantined whole buildings. Still the draconian restrictions were unable to contain the coronavirus, and with more than 8,600 deaths of mostly elderly, unvaccinated people, many just in the past two months, Hong Kong's citizens are reckoning with the costs of some of the world's most stringent social distancing rules on their mental health and livelihoods. Empty streets in the financial centre, shuttered restaurants and bars, and bare supermarket shelves are a testament to the disruptions Hong Kong's COVID-19 rules wrought on its people.

  • Dubai’s Housing Sales Smash Record on Rebound, Russians

    (Bloomberg) -- Dubai’s housing market had its best ever start to the year driven by higher demand from local residents and bigger flows from outside buyers including Russians, according to real estate adviser CBRE Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeUkraine Update: Biden Pledges $800 Million More for WeaponsDemocrats

  • Rare sale on Diptyque! Meghan Markle keeps this luxe candle from her wedding day in her home

    The brand basically never gets marked down — head on over to Saks stat.

  • U.S. consumer prices surge on gasoline; inflation likely peaked

    U.S. monthly consumer prices increased by the most in 16-1/2 years in March as Russia's war against Ukraine boosted the cost of gasoline to record highs, cementing the case for a 50 basis points interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve next month. Further declines in the so-called core goods prices are likely as demand shifts back to services amid the rolling back of COVID-19 restrictions on businesses. "The Fed will take a tiny bit of comfort from today's report, but it still has much work to do to restore price stability," said Sal Guatieri, a senior economist at BMO Capital Markets in Toronto.

  • Broad inflation little relief for Fed, but peak may be near

    U.S. consumer inflation hit another four-decade high in March when it reached 8.5% in large part on gasoline prices surging to a record, but the data sported enough soft spots for some Wall Street pundits to declare "peak inflation" was at hand. The Federal Reserve certainly hopes it is. Fed Governor Lael Brainard, speaking on the heels of the Consumer Price Index's release on Tuesday, said the fact that one main measure of the pace of month-to-month inflation slowed in March gave her "confidence that we are going to be successful in achieving" the Fed's 2% inflation goal.

  • Asian shares track Wall Street higher, oil prices retreat

    Asian shares were mostly higher Thursday after an advance on Wall Street that ended a three-day losing streak. Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai advanced while Seoul edged lower. Oil prices fell back and U.S. futures climbed.

  • What the US must learn from its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic: Opinion

    Initially, lockdowns were enacted to keep our health care facilities from being overrun and avoid the initial high death toll.

  • Broad increase in U.S. producer prices underscores tough inflation battle for Fed

    U.S. monthly producer prices increased by the most in more than 12 years in March amid strong demand for goods and services, the latest sign of persistently high inflation that could compel the Federal Reserve to aggressively tighten monetary policy. The report from the Labor Department on Wednesday also showed strong underlying inflation pressures at the factory gate, raising doubts that a decline in the cost of goods, excluding food and energy, in March reported in Tuesday's consumer prices data would be sustainable. "The broad-based increases reinforce yesterday's CPI report that will keep the Fed on its aggressive tightening path in the coming months," said Will Compernolle, a senior economist at FHN Financial in New York.

  • Xi Says China Must Stick to Covid Zero Even as Costs Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping says his government will stick to its zero-tolerance approach to Covid even as public anger simmers in Shanghai and economic costs mount.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’,

  • Asian shares climb as U.S. yields ease, China signals economic support

    Asian shares tracked Wall Street higher on Thursday, while U.S. Treasury yields eased and the dollar retreated, as the latest U.S. data raised hopes that inflation may be close to peaking, though several major central banks raised rates aggressively. Traders were waiting for a European Central Bank meeting later in the day to see if it was as hawkish as others have been. Share market sentiment received a boost from China's announcement late on Wednesday that authorities should cut banks' reserve requirement ratios (RRR) soon to support an economy battered by COVID-19 lockdowns.

  • Sikhs sue Marine Corps for the right to wear turbans and beards during overseas deployment, boot camp

    A U.S. Marine Corps captain and three prospective Sikh recruits are suing the Marine Corps after being told not to don religious articles during boot camp and overseas deployment. Capt. Sukhbir Singh Toor, who currently serves as Battalion Fire Direction Officer for 3rd Battalion, 11th Marines at Twentynine Palms, California, joined the Marine Corps in 2017 and had to make “the extremely difficult decision to shave his beard and cut his hair.” He is now allowed to don his religious articles while on duty in the U.S. However, the Marine Corps still prohibits him from doing so during boot camp and while deployed overseas.

  • China's widening COVID curbs threaten global supply chain paralysis

    China's race to stop the spread of COVID-19 is clogging highways and ports, stranding workers and shutting countless factories - disruptions that are rippling through global supply chains for goods ranging from electric vehicles to iPhones. While some factory owners try to tough it out through "closed loop" management that keeps workers isolated inside, some said that is becoming harder to sustain given the extent of local COVID-19 curbs aimed at heading off the Omicron variant, complicating efforts to procure materials or ship products. Foxconn Interconnect Technology, a unit of Taiwan-based Foxconn that makes data transmission equipment and connectors, has kept a plant open in Kunshan, which borders Shanghai, in a closed loop but is only able to run at 60% of capacity, a person familiar with the matter said.

  • Arizona, California, Florida have the most QAnon-aligned candidates running for federal and state office: report

    At least 78 QAnon-aligned candidates are on ballots across the country, a new analysis of public records has found; they've raised $20 million this cycle.

  • Citigroup says Mexico unit buyer's nationality not decisive, despite government preference

    The nationality of who buys Citigroup's Mexican unit, known as Citibanamex, will not be the deciding factor despite the Mexican government's preference to sell the bank to a local buyer, an executive told local media in an interview published on Tuesday. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has made clear he wants to see investors "Mexicanize" the unit, floating names of Mexican billionaires like Ricardo Salinas of Banco Azteca and Carlos Hank Gonzalez of Banorte as potential buyers.

  • American Airlines sees higher quarterly costs as labor, jet fuel prices soar

    As demand returns, carriers are shelling out more to attract new staff as well as retain the existing crew amid looming worker shortage. Rising jet fuel prices around the world caused by Ukraine crisis are also impacting these carriers. Shares of American fell about 1% to $16.81 in early trade.

  • Dozens dead, flooded streets in storm hit Philippines

    STORY: Footage taken by Mary Catherine Relos showed flooded roads surrounding houses and a marketplace in the town of Panitan.Images shared by the Philippine Coast Guard on Tuesday showed rescuers wading through flooded roads and rescuing survivors from landslide hit areas.The storm made landfall on Sunday with sustained winds of up to 65 kilometres (40 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 80 kph (49 mph). Megi is expected to weaken to 45 km per hour and move back out over sea on Tuesday, the state weather bureau said.It's the first storm to hit the archipelago this year, which sees around 20 such storms annually.

  • Sikh captain and recruits sue Marine Corps over restrictions on religious articles

    Four Sikh Marines are suing the Defense Department and the Marine Corps over restrictions that would keep them from donning religious articles during