Hong Kong considers lockdown as daily infections top 34,000

·3 min read

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong reported a record-high 34,466 new infections Monday as deaths continued to climb, with health authorities saying that a lockdown has not been ruled out even though the city’s leader previously said that a citywide lockdown was unrealistic.

Hong Kong is currently grappling with the fifth wave of the coronavirus, driven primarily by the omicron variant. Monday’s more than 34,000 cases have more than quadrupled from a week ago, when the city reported over 7,500 infections.

“Once every three days the case number will double,” said Albert Au, principal medical and health officer of the city’s Centre for Health Protection during a daily virus briefing. “We think that the number will continue to climb.”

The city also reported 87 deaths Monday. Of the 87 deaths, 67 were unvaccinated.

Health authorities said there could be measures put in place by the government that may involve “asking people to stay at home,” and that it remains to be seen if such measures will be done via legislation or other means.

Hong Kong’s health minister Sophia Chan said during a radio program Monday that the government was “still discussing” the matter of a lockdown to reduce the flow of people and maximize the effectiveness of the mass-testing exercise.

On Monday, several supermarkets in the city had their shelves wiped bare as residents stockpiled on daily necessities after rumors circulated on WhatsApp and social media suggested that there was a vote in legislature to lock down Hong Kong for a week.

In a statement, the government denied that such a matter was being discussed.

“The Legislative Council (LegCo) Secretariat is aware of various recorded voice and text messages being widely spread in the society, claiming that LegCo is undergoing legislative work and counting votes for imposing lockdown which prohibits members of the public from leaving home for seven days,” the government statement read.

“The Secretariat clarified today (February 28) that LegCo and its committees have not conducted any discussion on the matter, and reiterated that all meetings of LegCo are open, transparent and broadcast live.”

Hong Kong officials last week announced citywide universal testing slated for March, with more than 7 million of the city’s residents required to undergo testing three times.

The city's leader Carrie Lam previously said that a citywide lockdown was unrealistic as certain sectors still needed to go out and work during the epidemic.

Authorities have extended social distancing measures, such as a dine-in ban after 6 p.m., to April and brought forward summer holidays for students to March so that schools can be turned into testing centers, isolation facilities and vaccination premises. Students who have their holidays moved forward are likely to attend school through the summer, though international schools in the city are not affected.

Since the beginning of the fifth wave in Hong Kong at the end of 2021, the city has reported 193,149 infections.

Mainland authorities have also sent expert teams and medical resources to Hong Kong, as the city rushed to build temporary isolation facilities to cope with the surge in infections.

