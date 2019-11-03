Knifeman stabs four in Hong Kong as mall clashes between protesters and police end in bloodshed

At least four people were injured by a blade-wielding man who rampaged through a mall in Hong Kong as riot police stormed shopping centres in a move to block protesters from staging rallies.

The bloody attack took place amid a day of chaos in Hong Kong that also saw an elected local councillor have part of his left ear bitten off.

Pro-democracy activists called a spate of flashmobs in shopping centers on Sunday in a bid to keep up the momentum of the protest movement that has swept the city with violent clashes for five months.

The actions came after a day of running battles on Saturday, and riot police stormed several malls early the day in an attempt to stop the rallies from taking place.

Officers stationed at planned protest sites blocked certain areas, dispersed crowds and made arrests. Nonetheless, protesters succeeded in worming their way into malls in several neighbourhoods, forming a human chain, chanting slogans, and blocking entrances to prevent police officers from entering.

Riot police arrive to a shopping mall to disperse protesters during a rally against police brutality in Hong Kong

Although the protests were less violent than the previous day's, they ended in bloodshed when a man charged into a crowd that had gathered at the Cityplaza mall in the middle class neighbourhood of Tai Koo Shing.

Survivors were seen lying in pools of blood and surrounded by people holding down tissues and gauze on their wounds in an effort to staunch the bleeding.

Footage circulating online showed that the attacker, thought to be wielding a knife, had been subdued by angry onlookers.

He was said to have argued with others over political issues before the incident. Andrew Chiu, a pro-democracy councillor, lost part of his ear at the same mall.

It was not immediately clear if the person who bit off his ear was the same person who carried out the knife attack. Police said in a statement that they stormed into the shopping centres after activists started vandalising interiors and smashing windows.

View of a blood-splattered floor after an alleged pro-Chinese supporter attacked a pro-democracy protester

They said were still confirming the total number of people injured as of late Sunday evening. Police arrested at least 200 people the previous night when another set of protests disrupted the city.

The weekend's clashes were the latest bout of violence in Hong Kong's worst political crisis since the former British colony was returned to China in 1997.