Hong Kong court convicts veteran rights activists including 'father of democracy'

Nicola Smith
4 min read
Martin Lee, who helped write Hong Kong&#39;s mini-constitution, was convicted over his role in an unauthorised assembly - Anthony Kwan/Getty Images
Martin Lee, who helped write Hong Kong's mini-constitution, was convicted over his role in an unauthorised assembly - Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

Nine veteran Hong Kong activists face jail after they were convicted on Thursday over their roles in an unauthorised assembly at the height of the protest movement that engulfed the city in 2019.

The defendants feature some of the city’s most prominent and moderate pro-democracy figures, including distinguished barristers Martin Lee, 82, and Margaret Ng, 73. Mr Lee is known widely as the “father of democracy” and helped draft Hong Kong’s mini-constitution.

Media tycoon Jimmy Lai, 72, currently in custody after his arrest under Beijing's new national security law, was among those convicted.

Their landmark trial, say analysts, signals the further erosion of the rule of law and the basic rights and freedoms guaranteed under the Sino-British Joint Declaration that underpinned the handover of the former British colony back to China in 1997.

The conviction was linked to a mass rally on August 18, 2019, which was one of a chain of protests where crowds took to the streets to demand universal suffrage, greater police accountability and the abolition of a controversial extradition bill.

Organisers say 1.7m people attended the protest on August 19, 2019 - Isaac Lawrence/AFP
Organisers say 1.7m people attended the protest on August 19, 2019 - Isaac Lawrence/AFP

Organisers claimed 1.7 million people gathered that day under stormy skies in Victoria Park on Hong Kong’s main island, in what was to become one of the largest rallies of the pro-democracy movement.

The police had given permission for the assembly in the park, but the prosecution accused the group of nine of defying police instructions and encouraging protesters to march through surrounding streets, blocking traffic.

Protests in Hong Kong require the permission of authorities – a restriction which rights groups have long claimed can be misused.

The group’s lawyers argued that leading protesters out of the overcrowded park was a necessary safety measure. The mass demonstration remained peaceful throughout the day.

The arrest of the high-profile activists last April was heavily criticised by democratic governments including the UK and US and by the international legal community.

The Bar Human Rights Committee of England and Wales was among several legal advocacy groups to voice alarm that freedom of expression and the right to assembly was being assaulted despite being protected under the city’s Basic Law the ‘One Country, Two Systems’ policy.

Former legislators Lee Cheuk-yan and Cyd Ho were also convicted&#xa0; - Anthony Kwan/Getty Images
Former legislators Lee Cheuk-yan and Cyd Ho were also convicted - Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

The trial caused further controversy when British lawyer David Perry was hired by the Hong Kong government to be the lead prosecutor before stepping down after searing criticism from both the UK government and British legal bodies.

The defendants will next appear in court on April 16 where mitigation pleas will be heard before sentencing. The charges carry a maximum penalty of five years in jail and the outcome will be closely observed as setting a possible precedent for trials for similar charges later this year.

“They didn’t do anything wrong when you view what they did through the lens of international human rights. They shouldn’t have to argue for mitigation when the very basis of their conviction is fundamentally flawed,” said Margaret Lewis, a law professor and China expert at Seton Hall University.

“The very basis of these convictions is antithetical to fundamental freedoms that are supposed to be guaranteed in Hong Kong under the current legal structure,” she added.

Hong Kong democracy activists convicted
Hong Kong democracy activists convicted

Seven of the defendants had pleaded not guilty to the charges, but two former legislators, Au Nok-hin and Leung Yiu-chung pleaded guilty. Amanda Woodcock granted bail to all but three, including Mr Lai, who remain in custody as they face additional national security charges.

One of the convicted activists, Leung Kwok-hung, known as “Long Hair,” repeatedly chanted “peaceful protest is not a crime” and “shame to political prosecution” inside the court. Supporters also chanted protest slogans outside the building.

Lee Cheuk-yan, a former legislator and one of the convicted, said he regretted that the judgement concluded the police could override constitutional rights.

“We are firm that we have the right to assembly and it’s our badge of honour if we are sentenced to jail,” he said. “We love Hong Kong and we will continue to fight for freedom and democracy. We love the people of Hong Kong and we’re honoured to walk with you.”

