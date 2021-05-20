Hong Kong court rules criminal trial can take place without a jury

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Karina Tsui
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tong Ying-Kit arrives at court on July 6 2020 - AP
Tong Ying-Kit arrives at court on July 6 2020 - AP

Hong Kong’s High Court has ruled that a criminal trial can take place without a jury, dealing a heavy blow to the reputation of the territory’s legal system.

The court on Thursday declared that the first individual charged under the new National Security law would instead have his fate decided by a panel of three judges.

The ruling marks a sharp deviation from the norms established under British rule of the city-state and comes as Beijing tears up the freedoms promised to the population when it ended in 1997.

Judge Alex Lee said that there was “nothing inherently unreasonable” about a trial without a jury, citing the need to protect the safety of the potential jurors.

Tong Ying-Kit, 24, will be the first alleged criminal tried under the new system after he was arrested for driving a motorbike into police on July 1 last year.

More than 300 people were arrested in protests against the imposition of the National Security law, which threatens life imprisonment for a range of hazily-defined crimes including ‘subversion’.

The three-judge panel will be selected by the city’s embattled leader Carrie Lam, who has overseen the crackdown on democracy ordered by Beijing following months of protests against its growing influence in the financial hub.

Carrie Lam has overseen the erosion of Hong Kong&#39;s freedoms - China&#39;s news service
Carrie Lam has overseen the erosion of Hong Kong's freedoms - China's news service

Hong Kong's Secretary of Justice, Teresa Cheng, informed the defendant's legal team in February that trial by a jury would risk "the personal safety of jurors and their family members".

Mr Tong filed for a judicial review of the decision, but Mr Lee on Thursday rejected his appeal. The trial will begin on June 23 2021. If convicted, Mr Tong will face a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

In the written judgement released on Thursday, Mr Lee said that "there is nothing inherently unreasonable in directing a trial by a panel of three judges sitting without a jury."

Such measures were necessary, he said, "when there is a perceived risk of the personal safety of jurors and their family members or that due administration of justice might be impaired."

Article 46 of the National Security Law provided three instances where jury trials are not required: protecting state secrets, cases involving foreign forces and protecting the personal safety of jurors.

Along with the no jury trial precedent, the presumption of bail has also been removed for national security crimes.

In his application, Mr Tong's legal counsel Philip Dykes argued that trial by jury was "not only a protection against tyranny but also an insurance that the criminal law in its application in a case will conform to the ordinary man's idea of what if fair and just". Mr Tong is the only person so far charged with an explicitly violent crime. All other national security charges have been for an accused's political views or speech.

Mr Tong faces one count of terrorism and one count of secession - the latter because he was allegedly flying a banner that displayed the popular protest slogan "Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times".

Additional reporting by Wendy Xu in Beijing

Recommended Stories

  • Canada annual inflation rises at fastest pace in a decade in April

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Inflation in Canada rose at its fastest pace in a decade in April, mostly due to the statistical comparison to last year when prices tanked amid early pandemic shutdowns, but also as gasoline and shelter costs rose, data showed on Wednesday. Canada's annual inflation rate rose to 3.4%, from 2.2% in March, Statistics Canada said. Gasoline prices rose 62.5% in April, the largest year-over-year increase on record.

  • Hong Kong police say top officer did nothing immoral

    Hong Kong police said Tuesday there is no evidence the director of its National Security Department, who was caught up in a raid on an unlicensed massage business, was engaging in any immoral or illegal behavior. The director, Frederic Choi, was placed on leave while being investigated over the March raid, authorities said last week. Chief Superintendent Ryan Wong told reporters Tuesday that there was no evidence that Choi was doing anything illegal or immoral at the time of the raid.

  • AP Interview: Iran presidential candidates await vetting

    Approving a variety of candidates for Iran’s presidential election could help boost turnout for a vote that authorities already worry may see little enthusiasm, a spokesman for the panel that examines them said Tuesday. Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei’s comments came after more than 590 people registered to run during a five-day span last week — far less than the 1,630 people who registered in 2017. Kadkhodaei, spokesman for the Guardian Council, talked to The Associated Press as the state-owned polling center ISPA has warned of the possibility of a turnout as low as 39% — the lowest since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

  • AP Interview: Disinformation concerns mail voting expert

    Amber McReynolds, CEO of The National Vote at Home Institute, helped state and local election officials prepare for the record number of mailed ballots cast during last year's presidential election. Former President Donald Trump and his allies complained that mail voting rules were eased during the pandemic by governors, state election officials and judges without the involvement of state lawmakers. The Associated Press interviewed McReynolds, who lives in Denver, about an election held amid the coronavirus outbreak, the attacks on election officials, the efforts in some states to enact new limits on mail voting and her views on the future of the Postal Service.

  • Nurse who cared for Boris Johnson in hospital resigns over ‘lack of respect’ for NHS

    ‘We’re not getting the respect and now pay that we deserve. I’m just sick of it,’ says Jenny McGee

  • Kansas prosecutor says no to rape charge, so college student calls her own grand jury

    “It took me a while to find my voice. But I have found it, and I am going to use it.”

  • NLB deputy director charged with leaking info on Singapore's Phase 2 reopening

    Chua Wee Lin is said to have sent the information to a WhatsApp group consisting of 18 other members.

  • China, in global campaign, vaccinates its people in Thailand

    Chinese citizens living in Thailand began being vaccinated on Thursday as part of China's global campaign to inoculate its nationals living and working abroad. China recently donated 500,000 vaccine doses, and Thailand agreed in turn to inoculate Chinese nationals as it slowly rolls out shots for its own citizens to contain a coronavirus surge that has sickened tens of thousands in the past two months. It was unclear how many of the 150,000 Chinese citizens living in Thailand will be inoculated under Beijing’s “Spring Sprout” program in this round of inoculations.

  • Mom Being Investigated For Allegedly Faking 11-Year-Old Daughter’s Terminal Illness To Get Donations

    An Ohio 11-year-old spent the last three years with a counselor trying to “process her own death” as she courageously battled a terminal illness—but new evidence suggests her mother may have been lying about her daughter’s ailments to countless charities, college softball players and concerned community members who all stepped in to offer help. Stark County Sheriff’s Sgt. Craig Kennedy confirmed to Oxygen.com that authorities have now launched an investigation into the shocking allegations against 34-year-old Lindsey Abbuhl, who some believe used her daughter’s supposed illness to line her own pocketbook. “It’s an ongoing investigation at this time,” Kennedy said. He declined to provide additional details into the case, but confirmed that 11-year-old Rylee Abbuhl is no longer in her mother’s custody. During a hearing on Friday, a County Family Court judge placed Rylee in the custody of her father, Jamie Abbuhl, as the investigation into her health continues, according to The Canton Repository. Lindsey is not currently facing any formal charges; however, a neglect and abuse complaint filed by Children Services accuses her of “using Rylee’s ‘medical condition’ to obtain funding for trips, housing and other expenses for the last several years.” To support the allegations, the report includes details from a medical professional who reviewed the child’s extensive medical records and reached a troubling conclusion. “There is no evidence to support mother’s claims that Rylee is terminally ill,” the document states. The report also details regular counseling sessions that the child participated in over the last three years to help her “process her own death,” with Lindsay even allegedly going so far as to claim that her daughter “may not be alive” when the counselor returned from planned maternity leave, according to the court document obtained by the paper. When Child Services authorities went to the home on Thursday to investigate, Lindsey denied fabricating her daughter’s illness. She has allegedly claimed that Rylee suffers from a fatal central nervous system malfunction, which she chronicled over the years on social media. “This little lady is my best friend! Continue to say prayers for her as we navigate through her medical concerns,” one post said, according to the paper. “We don’t know what her future holds, and we don’t know if tomorrow will come for her each time we go to bed but the prayers and faith of all those we love helps keep us going!” In a separate filing in family court, Jamie Abbuhl has alleged that his ex-wife set up fundraisers and GoFundMe accounts to collect donations for their daughter, according to WEWS-TV. In March, Lindsey posted on Facebook about a “Rylee’s Warriors” youth softball tournament at the end of April set up to raise money for “Rylee Abbuhl and her family for medical and living expenses.” “Looking for more teams!,” Lindsey wrote at the time. After hearing of the young girl’s plight over the years, the community responded in earnest. In February, college softball players from Malone and Walsh Universities held a “Rylee Day” scrimmage in her honor after learning that being a college softball player had been on the girl’s bucket list, The Canton Repository reports. “In trying to get her as close to that as possible in the last remaining time she has, Walsh and Malone will play a scrimmage at Hall of Fame Fitness center,” a description of the event read, adding that Rylee would be throwing out the first pitch. The college players also reached out to other players—both college level and professional—across the country to gather well wishes and personalized videos for Rylee, including a message from professional player Sierra Romero. The day of the event, Lindsey told the local paper her daughter had just “two months” to live. In response to the media coverage, Texas A&M’s softball team invited the mother and daughter to fly to College Station to see the team. Lindsey and Rylee also made time to visit Sea World during the trip. It wasn’t their first vacation. In December, Lindsey and Rylee enjoyed another trip to Key West, Florida on behalf of the charity Wishes Can Happen. The Ohio mom’s story started to be called into question, however, after members of the public began reaching out the local paper to question the story. The Canton Repository asked multiple times for Lindsey to provide a copy of her daughter’s medical records, but she refused and claimed her daughter was being treated by a “whole team of doctors.” Rylee’s dad, Jamie, told the paper that had also become increasingly concerned when his ex-wife continued to insist that Rylee was near death, even asking a friend to serve as a pallbearer at her funeral. He said his daughter has slow digestion and constipation, but doesn’t believe her health issues extend beyond that. “As far as her going to die … no,” he said. While Lindsey had custody of their daughter, he said he regularly saw her for visits and loves her deeply. “If she needed my heart, I’d give it to her today,” he said. Lindsey has not only publicly claimed her daughter is facing a fatal illness, she also allegedly told others in the past that she was facing a terminal diagnosis. In his recent court filing, Jamie alleged that Lindsey had once claimed that she had a brain tumor and was going to die and even began interviewing families to adopt Rylee after her death, WEWS reports. The claims made in the case are eerily reminiscent of Claudine “Dee Dee” Blanchard and her daughter, Gypsy Rose Blanchard. Dee Dee allegedly forced her daughter to undergo unnecessary medical treatments, including painful surgeries for years, claiming the girl had everything from leukemia to muscular dystrophy. Gypsy Rose once told Dr. Phil that she endured 30 surgeries, including those to her eye, throat and salivary glands, was placed on a feeding tube and was forced to use a wheelchair for more than a decade while her mom suffered from Munchausen’s by proxy, a mental health condition causing a caregiver to make up or cause an illness to someone in their care for attention. Gypsy Rose eventually decided to rebel against her mother and plotted with her boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, to kill Dee Dee. The explosive case was explored in a two-hour special episode of Oxygen’s “Killer Couples.” Gypsy Rose pleaded guilty to second-degree murder as part of a deal with prosecutors and was sentenced to a minimum of 10 years in prison, according to the Springfield News-Leader.

  • A Quiet Place Part II, review: a reminder that cinema can breed true fear

    Dir: John Krasinski. Starring: Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Cillian Murphy, Noah Jupe, Djimon Hounsou. 15 cert, 97 mins The original A Quiet Place, released in 2018, was a shrewdly devised science-fiction thriller about sightless, sharp-eared alien invaders – revolting squiggles of spikes, membranes and chitin that pounced on and devoured anyone who made so much as a peep. That film opened on the 89th day of the disaster, by which point the redoubtably Abbott family had acclimatised to their new, hushed existence, communicating in sign language and tiptoeing around the place on bare, bandaged feet. But this sequel begins on what an on-screen caption ominously informs us is Day One, and the first nerve-shredding sight is nothing more than a shot of ordinary, everyday life. A high school baseball game is taking place in a park, and Marcus Abbott (Noah Jupe) is up at bat. His deaf older sister Regan (Millicent Simmonds) is watching from the stands, along with the children’s mother Evelyn (Emily Blunt) and father Lee (John Krasinski, who also returns as writer and director). Given what we know is about to unfold – and also perhaps thanks to our own year-plus of enforced isolation – this scene of happy, noisy, communal activity throbs obliviously with threat, even before the crowd spots the fiery shards descending from the clouds. Back in March 2020, A Quiet Place Part II was one of the first major Hollywood productions to have its release postponed in the early days of the pandemic. Fifteen months after its premiere, it’s now coming to cinemas, packing an additional, post-Covid resonance its makers never anticipated – but which mercifully doesn’t feel too resonant for comfort. In fact, you could hardly ask for a sharper reminder of blockbuster cinema’s charms than the crescendo from swelling dread to snappily choreographed chaos that comprises the film’s tremendous 10-minute prologue. A brilliantly devised backseat shot of Blunt trying to drive her children to safety, before slamming the vehicle into reverse when she realises what she’s driving towards, is exactly the kind of spectacle that connects all the more viscerally and enjoyably when experienced with an audience. At this week’s critics’ preview, even mandatory face masks couldn’t fully stifle the collective gasps. Soon enough we rejoin the Abbotts, or what’s left of them, on Day 474, immediately after the first film’s rousing final shot. The desperate mother-and-daughter last stand evidently worked out, and Evelyn, Regan, Marcus and the family’s new baby are fleeing their burning home into the wilderness, eventually reaching a point at which they must leave their home-made network of soft sand paths and step onto crunchily untrodden ground.

  • New York state mounts criminal probe of Trump Organization finances

    The New York attorney general's office said on Tuesday it has now opened a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump's company, increasing the legal risk for Trump and his family. Attorney General Letitia James has been investigating whether the Trump Organization falsely reported property values to secure loans and obtain economic and tax benefits. The latest announcement marked another escalation of the legal jeopardy Trump faces four months after leaving office, taking to three the number of known criminal investigations of the former Republican president.

  • Venezuelans tied to anti-Maduro plot sentenced to 6 years

    A judge in Colombia has sentenced three Venezuelan men to six years in prison for helping organize an ill-conceived plot to remove President Nicolás Maduro involving former American Green Berets. In March, the men pleaded guilty to working alongside Jordan Goudreau, a former U.S. Green Beret and Iraq war veteran, in organizing a rag tag army of a few dozen Venezuelan military deserters intent on overthrowing Venezuela’s socialist leadership. The so-called Operation Gideon — or the Bay of Piglets, as the bloody fiasco came to be known — ended with six insurgents dead and two of Goudreau’s former Special Forces buddies behind bars in Caracas.

  • U.S. backing on Gaza won't last much longer, Blinken tells Israeli counterpart

    Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday that Israel needs another few days to complete its Gaza operation, but Blinken stressed that the U.S. expects the operation to end soon, an Israeli official tells AxiosWhat they're saying: In their call, Blinken told Ashkenazi the U.S. was blocking a French initiative at the UN Security Council on Gaza but cannot keep backing Israel publicly and diplomatically, mainly at the UN, for much longer, Israeli officials say.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: The call between Blinken and Ashkenazi was part of the intensifying diplomatic squeeze to move toward a ceasefire in Gaza, which Israel is still fending off for now.Driving the news: Blinken's call with Ashkenazi followed calls between President Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and his Israeli counterpart, Benny Gantz.Ashkenazi told Blinken that Israel still has several military goals it hopes to achieve in Gaza, and needs more time.Israeli officials said on all three calls, the issue of domestic political pressure from Congress for a ceasefire was mentioned.Meanwhile France circulated its draft Security Council resolution on Wednesday calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. The U.S. mission to the UN said it opposes the move and will not engage on the text.The state of play: In recent days, Egyptian intelligence officials and UN envoy Tor Wennesland have held talks with Hamas officials and Israeli national security adviser Meir Ben Shabbat regarding a possible ceasefire. Ben Shabbat listened to the proposals, but hasn't received any authorization from Netanyahu to enter into negotiations, Israeli officials say. Hamas, on the other hand, did actively engage.Israeli officials said they expect the Israeli policy to change on Thursday and negotiations to begin. Meanwhile, Hamas official Musa Abu Marzouk said Wednesday that he expects the talks to produce a ceasefire within a day or two.Nevertheless, getting an agreement could take between 24 and 72 hours, Israeli officials say — time Israel wants to use to complete its military plans in Gaza. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • China, US argue over naval activity in South China Sea

    China on Thursday issued its second protest in as many days over United States naval activity in the region, drawing an unusually sharp response from the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet, which accused Beijing of attempting to assert illegitimate maritime rights at the expense of its neighbors. A statement from the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s Southern Theater Command said the guided missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur “illegally” intruded into its territorial waters surrounding the Paracel island group in the South China Sea on Thursday. China accused the U.S. of increasing regional security risks, "misunderstandings, misjudgments, and accidents at sea."

  • Actress Yui Aragaki to marry co-star Gen Hoshino

    The Japanese superstar co-starred with Gen Hoshino in TV drama We Married As A Job in 2016.

  • ‘Public Health 101 failure’: CDC mask decision may knock out Biden’s workplace Covid crackdown

    Guidance that nixes masks for the vaccinated appears at odds with pending OSHA regulations that were expected to mandate masks on the job.

  • Explainer: What's happening with industrial commodity prices in China?

    As the world's factory floor and largest construction market, China has been the main driver of global metal markets for more than a decade. From the start of the year through mid-May, prices for China's steel rebar, hot-rolled steel coil and copper - vital for the construction of machinery, buildings, appliances and vehicles - surged more than 30% as a revival in construction and manufacturing supercharged demand in the world's largest metal consumer. A slew of other vital industrial inputs - including iron ore, thermal coal, sulphuric acid and glass also notched up double-digit gains on the way to record highs as overall consumption growth outpaced supply.

  • What do Jack Ma, Joe Biden, and Xi Jinping All Have in Common?

    In a word, China - and in a larger sentence, they all have significant influences, stakes, opinions, and perspectives on what China does. As an added bonus their English first names all start with the letter “J” (Xi is technically considered a last name). These players may seem completely unalike at first glance, but they’re all playing a similar game, albeit from vastly different seats at the table. The direction that China takes as a country and as an economy has become more and more of a hot topic. As the Chinese economy has grown incredibly rapidly over the past few decades, the opportunities and risks surrounding it have also grown. For investors and traders, even leaving politics and philosophy out of the equation, questions still seem to loom large. What kinds of risks and rewards are there in Chinese business and industry? What are some possible ways to capitalize on opportunities while not taking on too much undue risk? A New Dynasty for the Markets While giant Chinese stocks like Alibaba (NYSE: BABA), China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS: CICHY), and Tencent (OTC, TCEHY) are arguably very well known and trusted as Chinese blue-chip equivalents, it was not so long ago that most Chinese stocks seemed to be high-risk and uncommon for many investors and traders to be actively involved. As many Chinese stocks have skyrocketed in value, individuals, funds, and institutions have piled into investing in the nation’s industries on both the long* and short** sides. While individual stocks are certainly an option, volatility can be more pronounced in the Chinese market, and for individuals with an approach toward trading for short term gains, leveraged ETFs like the Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull (YINN) and Bear (YANG) 3X Shares may provide nimble vehicles for trading on indexed groups. The YINN and YANG ETFs are two sides of the proverbial market coin, YINN being for a bullish outlook, and YANG for a bearish. These ETFs are benchmarked on the FTSE China 50 Index (TXIN0UNU), which is an index that “comprises 50 of the largest and most liquid Chinese stocks listed and trading on the Hong Kong Exchange (HKEx)” - a bulwark for market dependency in uncertainty. For the last three months, or so, YANG, the bear fund has trended steadily higher. Whether that trend continues is anyone’s trade. YahooFinance data represents past performance and does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate. An investor’s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. For standardized and month-end performance and holdings click here. Whatever does take place in the geopolitical and economic landscapes that permeate and surround China, traders and investors should take the time to be aware of the opportunities and risks in a holistic way with the future in mind. *Long: To invest in a security with the expectation it will increase in value. **Short: To bet that a given security or index will produce a negative return, by either borrowing a security and selling it, or using derivatives to return the inverse return of an underlying security or security index. Investing in a Direxion Shares ETF may be more volatile than investing in broadly diversified funds. The use of leverage by a Fund increases the risk to the Fund. The Direxion Shares ETFs are not suitable for all investors and should be utilized only by sophisticated investors who understand leverage risk, consequences of seeking daily leveraged, or daily inverse leveraged, investment results and intend to actively monitor and manage their investment. Short-term performance, in particular, is not a good indication of the fund’s future performance, and an investment should not be made based solely on returns. Because of ongoing market volatility, fund performance may be subject to substantial short-term changes. For additional information, see the fund’s prospectus. An investor should carefully consider a Fund’s investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. A Fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Direxion Shares. To obtain a Fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus call 866-476-7523 or visit our website at direxion.com. A Fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus should be read carefully before investing. Shares of the Direxion Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from a Fund. Market Price returns are based upon the midpoint of the bid/ask spread at 4:00 pm EST (when NAV is normally calculated) and do not represent the returns you would receive if you traded shares at other times. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Fund returns assume that dividends and capital gains distributions have been reinvested in the Fund at NAV. Some performance results reflect expense reimbursements or recoupments and fee waivers in effect during certain periods shown. Absent these reimbursements or recoupments and fee waivers, results would have been less favorable. Direxion Shares Risks – An investment in each Fund involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Each Fund is non-diversified and includes risks associated with the Funds’ concentrating their investments in a particular industry, sector, or geographic region which can result in increased volatility. The use of derivatives such as futures contracts and swaps are subject to market risks that may cause their price to fluctuate over time. Risks of each Fund include Effects of Compounding and Market Volatility Risk, Leverage Risk, Market Risk, Market Disruption Risk, Aggressive Investment Techniques Risk, Counterparty Risk, Intra-Day Investment Risk, risks specific to Chinese securities, including Chinese Government Risk, Chinese Markets Risk, Chinese Currency Risk, and Hong Kong Securities Risk. The Chinese economy is generally considered an emerging market and can be significantly affected by economic and political conditions and policy in China and surrounding Asian countries. Securities from issuers in emerging markets face the potential for greater market volatility, lower trading volume, higher levels of inflation, political and economic instability, greater risk of market shutdown and more government limitations on foreign investments than typically found in more developed markets. Additional risks include, for the Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares, Daily Index Correlation/Tracking Risk and Other Investment Companies (including ETFs) Risk, and for the Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares, Daily Inverse Index Correlation/Tracking Risk, and risks related to Shorting and Cash Transactions. Please see the summary and full prospectuses for a more complete description of these and other risks of each Fund. Distributor: Foreside Fund Services, LLC. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCannabis Payment and Delivery Presents a Unique Challenge and OpportunityWant to Buy a Micro-Concert from Lady Gaga? That Might be Coming Soon as an NFT© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Drew Barrymore Says She Was 'Gaslit' Into Working with Woody Allen in 1996

    Dylan Farrow appeared Monday on The Drew Barrymore Show, as the host said she regretted working with Woody Allen on the 1996 film Everyone Says I Love You

  • Israel accuses Chinese state TV of 'blatant antisemitism'

    Israel’s Embassy in China is protesting what it describes as “blatant antisemitism” on a program run by the overseas channel of state broadcaster CCTV discussing the ongoing violence in Gaza and elsewhere. In a tweet, the embassy said “we have hoped that the times of the ‘Jew’s controlling the world’ conspiracy theories were over, unfortunately antisemitism has shown its ugly face again.” “We are appalled to see blatant antisemitism expressed in an official Chinese media outlet," the tweet said.