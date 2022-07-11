Hong Kong to make COVID-19 app more like mainland China to curb infections

People walk past a QR code for the "LeaveHomeSafe" COVID-19 contact-tracing app at a shopping mall, after the government eased the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions on businesses, in Tsim Sha Tsui district in Hong Kong
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong will update an app it uses for COVID-19 tracking to bring it more in line with mainland China, by requiring people to register by name and by adopting a traffic light colour code to restrict movement of infected residents and close contacts.

Previously, users were not required to register with their personal details, and the app was used to enter venues and display vaccination records.

Announcing the changes at a news conference on Monday, Lo Chung-Mau, the city's new health secretary, said that he hoped the app would be updated soon and that it would help to enforce quarantine orders for people required to isolate at home.

People infected with the virus would be coded red on the app, and people undergoing quarantine would be coded yellow and have to wear tracking wristbands.

Residents arriving into Hong Kong from overseas will be able to isolate at home after a set period in hotel quarantine under this system, Lo said, without giving further details.

All arrivals into Hong Kong are still mandated to do one week of hotel quarantine and comply with frequent testing orders, including stool samples for babies and a raft of forms.

The Chinese special administrative region has some of the strictest coronavirus regulations in the world outside mainland China, which is pursuing a "dynamic zero COVID" strategy of eradicating outbreaks as soon as they occur.

Hong Kong enforces fewer restrictions, but its policy still contrasts to the rest of the world which is co-existing with the virus.

Hong Kong's government last week suspended a rule that suspended specific airline flights if they brought in too many passengers infected with the COVID-19 virus. At the same time, officials have ramped up coronavirus testing across the city.

"We understand the aspiration for better arrangements to connect with the world and to revive economic activities, we are looking at more precise quarantine measures,” Lo said.

The flight suspensions and mandatory hotel quarantine have hammered Hong Kong's competitiveness, said business executives who are hoping the city's new leader, John Lee, will scrap quarantine rules.

Hong Kong has reported more than 1.2 million coronavirus infections and around 9,400 deaths. Authorities reported 2,863 new cases on Monday.

(Reporting by Farah Master, Kiki Lo and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Recommended Stories

  • Man chasing suspects he found in his backyard shot, wounded in south Fort Worth

    A shooting in south Fort Worth left one man wounded, Fort Worth police said.

  • Exclusive-Binance served crypto traders in Iran for years despite U.S. sanctions, clients say

    The world's largest crypto exchange, Binance, continued to process trades by clients in Iran despite U.S. sanctions and a company ban on doing business there, a Reuters investigation has found. In 2018, the United States reimposed sanctions that had been suspended three years earlier as part of Iran's nuclear deal with major world powers. The traders said they continued to use their Binance accounts until as recently as September last year, only losing access after the exchange tightened its anti-money laundering checks a month earlier.

  • Reno, Nevada, man's DNA linked to 1982 murder of California girl, 5, DA says

    A Reno, Nevada, man was in custody Saturday after California investigators said a new look at DNA evidence implicated him in the 40-year-old murder case of a

  • Zelenskiy sacks Ukraine's envoy to Germany, other ambassadors

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that he had dismissed several of Kyiv's senior envoys abroad, including the country's outspoken ambassador to Germany. Zelenskiy announced the sacking of Ukraine's ambassadors to Germany, India, the Czech Republic, Norway and Hungary and said new candidates were being readied for the positions. Zelenskiy has urged his diplomats to drum up international support and military aid for Ukraine as it tries to fend off Russia's Feb. 24 invasion.

  • The U.S. May Be Losing the Fight Against Monkeypox, Scientists Say

    As epidemics go, the monkeypox outbreak should have been relatively easy to snuff out. The virus does not spread efficiently except through intimate contact, and tests and vaccines were at hand even before the current outbreak. Yet the response in the United States has been sluggish and timid, reminiscent of the early days of the COVID pandemic, experts say, raising troubling questions about the nation’s preparedness for pandemic threats. The first cases of monkeypox were reported in May, but te

  • Experts urge caution as ultra contagious BA.4 and BA.5 COVID-19 strains spread in Oklahoma

    Cases statewide are over five times higher than they were this time last year and have been steadily rising since April.

  • New York City and Los Angeles health officials warn of COVID resurgence

    Health officials in New York City and Los Angeles are sounding the alarm on a resurgence of COVID-19, as cases and virus hospitalizations are on the rise nationwide. CBS News medical contributor Dr David Agus joins CBS Mornings to discuss the latest wave.

  • Monkeypox is spreading. We must move quickly, avoid past mistakes to protect LGBTQ people.

    Officials are largely vaccinating individuals and close contacts among men who have sex with men. This could shift if the outbreak drags on.

  • Macao streets empty after casinos shut to fight outbreak

    Streets in the gambling center of Macao were empty Monday after casinos and most other businesses were ordered to close while the Chinese territory near Hong Kong fights a coronavirus outbreak. Casinos were ordered over the weekend to close for at least a week as the number of coronavirus cases in the territory of 700,000 people rose. Macao and Hong Kong are imitating the mainland's “zero COVID” strategy that aims to isolated every infected person.

  • Another warning about listeria outbreak linked to Florida ice cream maker. Still no recall

    One person is dead, 23 people are ill, and 22 others have been hospitalized, but the Sarasota creamery still has not issued a recall.

  • Monkeypox in Kansas: Public health officials identify first presumptive positive case in JoCo

    The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports the state's first monkeypox case is a presumptive positive patient from Johnson County.

  • South Africa confirms third monkeypox case in tourist from Switzerland

    The tourist, who is holidaying in South Africa, presented with symptoms including a rash, muscle ache and fatigue. "Three contacts have already been identified and none of them have developed signs thus far," Limpopo health official Phophi Ramathuba said in a statement.

  • Macao to shutter casinos for a week in COVID-19 outbreak

    The Asian gambling center of Macao will close all its casinos for a week starting Monday and largely restrict people to their homes as it tries to stop a COVID-19 outbreak that has infected more than 1,400 people in the past three weeks. All businesses have been ordered to shut except for supermarkets and others providing essential services. Macao, a semi-autonomous Chinese region like nearby Hong Kong, is facing its first sizeable outbreak of the pandemic.

  • First case of monkeypox detected in Kern County

    Monkeypox is a rare disease that is caused by infection with the Monkeypox virus. Monkeypox is of public health concern because the illness can be spread from infected humans.