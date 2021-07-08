Hong Kong democracy activists face September trial for subversion

Axios
·1 min read

A judge on Thursday determined that 47 Hong Kong pro-democracy activists will face trial in late September, after prosecutors were granted more time to build a case against them, per Reuters.

Why it matters: The activists face up to life in prison under the Beijing-imposed national security law that sparked a mass uprising on the streets of Hong Kong last year.

The big picture: The democracy advocates are charged with conspiracy to commit subversion after allegedly participating in an independent and unofficial primary for a city election last year.

  • More than 120 people — mainly students, activists and opposition leaders — have been arrested under the security law to date.

