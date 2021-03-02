Hong Kong resumes court hearing for 47 democracy activists

  • Joshua Wong, right, one of the 47 pro-democracy Hong Kong activists, is escorted by Correctional Services officers to prison in Hong Kong, early Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Hong Kong police on Monday brought 47 pro-democracy activists to court on charges of conspiracy to commit subversion under the national security law imposed on the city by Beijing last year. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
  • Former law professor Benny Tai, left, a key figure in Hong Kong's 2014 Occupy Central protests and also was one of the main organizers of the primaries, who was arrested under Hong Kong's national security law, arrives at a court in a police van in Hong Kong Monday, March 1, 2021. Hong Kong police on Sunday detained 47 pro-democracy activists on charges of conspiracy to commit subversion under the city's national security law, in the largest mass charge against the semi-autonomous Chinese territory's opposition camp since the law came into effect last June. (AP Photo/Apple Daily)
  • From front left at front, Charles Whiteley, Deputy Head of Office, EU Office, Johannes Harms, Consul of Germany, Joakim Ladeborn, Deputy Consul General of Sweden, Rogier Hekking, Deputy Consul General of Netherlands queue up outside a court to try get in for the hearing in Hong Kong Monday, March 1, 2021. People gathered outside the court Monday to show support for 47 activists who were detained over the weekend under a new national security law that was imposed on the city by Beijing last year. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
  • Supporters gesture as many people queue up outside a court to try to get in for a hearing in Hong Kong Monday, March 1, 2021. Pro-democracy activists detained by police on Sunday on charges of conspiracy to commit subversion under the sweeping national security law, are expected to appear in court. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
  • Police officers stand guard as many supporters queue up outside a court to try to get in for a hearing in Hong Kong Monday, March 1, 2021. Pro-democracy activists detained by police on Sunday on charges of conspiracy to commit subversion under the sweeping national security law, are expected to appear in court. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
  • A woman holds a British flag as supporters queue up outside a court to try get in for a hearing in Hong Kong Monday, March 1, 2021. People gathered outside the court Monday to show support for 47 activists who were detained over the weekend under a new national security law that was imposed on the city by Beijing last year. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
  • Supporters queue up outside a court to try to get in for a hearing in Hong Kong Monday, March 1, 2021. Pro-democracy activists detained by police on Sunday on charges of conspiracy to commit subversion under the sweeping national security law, are expected to appear in court. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
  • Police officers stand guard as supporters queue up outside a court to try get in for a hearing in Hong Kong Monday, March 1, 2021. People gathered outside the court Monday to show support for 47 activists who were detained over the weekend under a new national security law that was imposed on the city by Beijing last year. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
  • A man holds a poster featuring famous pro-democracy activists outside a court in Hong Kong Monday, March 1, 2021. People gathered outside the court Monday to show support for 47 activists who were detained over the weekend under a new national security law that was imposed on the city by Beijing last year. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
  • Joshua Wong, center right, one of the 47 pro-democracy Hong Kong activists, is escorted by Correctional Services officers to prison in Hong Kong, early Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Hong Kong police on Monday brought 47 pro-democracy activists to court on charges of conspiracy to commit subversion under the national security law imposed on the city by Beijing last year. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
1 / 10

Hong Kong China Politics

Joshua Wong, right, one of the 47 pro-democracy Hong Kong activists, is escorted by Correctional Services officers to prison in Hong Kong, early Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Hong Kong police on Monday brought 47 pro-democracy activists to court on charges of conspiracy to commit subversion under the national security law imposed on the city by Beijing last year. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
ZEN SOO
·3 min read

HONG KONG (AP) — A court hearing for 47 democracy activists charged under Hong Kong's national security law resumed Tuesday, following a marathon session that was adjourned well past midnight after one defendant appeared to collapse and was taken away in an ambulance.

The court is weighing whether to grant bail to the activists, who were detained and charged Sunday over their involvement in an unofficial primary election last year that authorities say was part of a plot to paralyze Hong Kong's government.

Less than half of the bail proceedings were heard on Monday when the court adjourned the session at about 2 a.m. The hearing resumed later Tuesday morning, although at least four defendants who were taken to the hospital in the early hours of Tuesday were not present in the morning session.

The national security law, which China imposed on Hong Kong last June in response to months of anti-government protests, makes it a crime to overthrow, seriously interfere in, disrupt or undermine Hong Kong's government.

The law, which also criminalizes acts that incite Hong Kong's secession from China, collusion with foreign powers and terrorism, has largely silenced protest in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

The 47 activists, who include prominent leaders such as Joshua Wong and Benny Tai, were among 55 arrested in January on suspicion of subversion in what was by far the biggest sweep by police since the security law's enactment. The 47 were formally charged Sunday. Authorities have not said whether the other eight will be charged.

Defense lawyers are fighting against a bid by the prosecution to remand the activists in custody for three months while police conduct investigations, arguing that the activists should not have been charged if the case against them was not ready.

A clause under the national security law specifies that bail will not be granted to suspects unless the judge has sufficient grounds to believe that defendants “will not continue to commit acts endangering national security."

Hundreds of supporters gathered outside the courthouse Monday, displaying slogans in favor of the 2019 pro-democracy protests advocating greater local autonomy. Some chanted protest slogans such as “Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times" — which the Hong Kong government has said has secessionist connotations and thus could contravene the national security law.

China has cracked down hard on such calls, demanding changes to the legal and educational systems to inculcate loyalty to the ruling Communist Party.

Hong Kong's security secretary, John Lee, defended the national security law at a webinar Monday during a U.N. Human Rights Council meeting.

“The effect of the law is obvious and direct,” he said, according to a transcript. “Violence has dropped significantly. Advocacy of ‘Hong Kong independence' subsided."

The 47 charged this week were involved in primaries held by the pro-democracy camp last year to determine the best candidates to field to try to win a majority in the legislature.

If the pro-democracy camp had won a majority, at least some members of the camp had plans to vote down major bills that would eventually force Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to resign. Authorities said the activists’ participation in the primary was part of a plan to paralyze the city’s legislature and subvert state power.

Human Rights Watch said Hong Kong should drop the charges against the activists. “The Hong Kong authorities are using the Beijing-imposed National Security Law to wrongfully charge 47 people who sought peaceful change through the democratic process,” Maya Wang, senior China researcher at the New York-based organization, said in a statement.

Nearly 100 people have been arrested under the national security law. Serious offenders could face life imprisonment.

Recommended Stories

  • Hong Kong court adjourns hearing for democracy activists charged with subversion

    A Hong Kong court adjourned a second hearing on Tuesday of 47 pro-democracy activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion, a case that has stoked global concern that Beijing is using a national security law to crush the city's opposition. Lawyers for the defendants are challenging a prosecution bid to deny them bail and keep them in custody for up to three months while police investigate further. The charges are the most sweeping use yet of the national security law that Beijing imposed on its freest city last June, drawing international condemnation.

  • Protesters, police at Hong Kong subversion hearing

    Hundreds of protesters gathered outside a Hong Kong court on Monday (March 1) for the hearing of 47 democracy activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion.Security was tight, with more than 100 police officers deployed.Protesters chanted slogans. Many wore black, the color associated with the 2019 anti-government protests. And some raised the three-finger salute that has become the symbol of protest against authoritarian rule in Myanmar. The activists inside are accused of organizing and participating in an unofficial "primary election" last July aimed at selecting the strongest candidates for a legislative council election.Authorities said the informal poll was part of a plan to "overthrow" the government.Critics say that’s a clear sign that Hong Kong has taken a swift authoritarian turn since Beijing imposed a national security law last June.Since the legislation was imposed, some elected legislators have been disqualified, scores of activists arrested and others have fled overseas.Ivy Chan supports the pro-democracy movement: "This group of people are our allies who fight for democracy and freedom. There is nothing else we can do so we queue here to let everyone know that we are still here. Hongkongers cannot be defeated, we will continue to fight on."The activists were charged on Sunday (February 28) under the law which punishes what China broadly defines as secession, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison.U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for the 47 to be released immediately. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab described the charges as "deeply disturbing."

  • Second Fort Worth police officer fired for ‘racially insensitive’ social media post

    Four Fort Worth police officers have been fired since February; two of them were terminated due to social media posts.

  • The pandemic has sped up the trend of ratings declines for Hollywood's big award shows

    Ratings for the Golden Globes on NBC likely fell to a record low Sunday, according to preliminary ratings from Nielsen. The big picture: The pandemic has sped up the trend of ratings declines. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe final number, which should be out Tuesday morning, is expected to be significantly lower than the 18.3 million people that watched the program last year.Data: Nielsen; Chart: Axios VisualsViewership of the Emmys in September dropped 11% year-over-year to just 6.1 million viewers, another record low. Last year, even before the pandemic-driven shutdowns, Oscars viewership fell to a record low of 26.3 million viewers. The Grammy Awards hit a new low later that month in the key 18-49 advertising demo.Be smart: The Golden Globes typically serves as a litmus test for how ratings will fare for the remainder of the year. The 2021 ratings are a bad indicator for the Oscars, set to air in March, with the Emmys and Grammys later this year. Part of the problem could be bigger than the shows themselves. The pandemic upended the production schedules of Hollywood's biggest studios, reducing the number of hits that were able to debut last year. Yes, but: The Globes was full of awkward moments, which may have turned some viewers off. The night opened with technical glitches during the first acceptance speech.Instead of a glamorous star-studded red carpet affair, the telecast was held virtually, and most of the nominees and winners appeared from their homes.While some stars downed pretty gowns and suits, others made acceptance speeches in their pajamas.Comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler joked about the strange nature of hosting the show remotely, as they appeared live from two different cities. The event also included an awkward acknowledgment from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association about the group's lack of diversity, following a damning profile about the group that published just days before the show. The bottom line: The coveted award show events that networks used to rely on to sell lucrative ad sponsorships are less appealing in the digital age. Go deeper: Award show viewership drops to record lowsMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Czechs send 30,000 police, soldiers to enforce travel limits

    Police and military forces in the Czech Republic set up 500 checkpoints across the country as one of the European Union's hardest-hit nations marked the first anniversary of its coronavirus outbreak on Monday by significantly limiting free movement. Prime Minister Andrej Babis said the measure’s goal was to prevent the country's hospitals from collapsing under the stress of caring for COVID-19 patients. Since the Czech Republic registered the first three people infected with coronavirus on March 1 last year, the nation of 10.7 million has see over 1.24 million confirmed cases with 20,469 deaths.

  • UN experts urge independent probe into Navalny's poisoning

    Two top U.N. human rights experts urged an international probe into the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and called Monday for his immediate release from prison. Agnès Callamard, the Special U.N. Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions and Irene Khan, the Special U.N. Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression, said Navalny’s poisoning was intended to “send a clear, sinister warning that this would be the fate of anyone who would criticize and oppose the government.”

  • H.K. Kong Activists to Return to Court on Subversion Charges

    Mar.01 -- Dozens of pro-democracy activists are returning to court in Hong Kong to continue their arraignment on subversion charges. Daniel Ten Kate reports on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • AP Top 25 basketball poll: Illinois up to No. 4, Michigan passes Baylor

    Illinois could solidify a No. 1 seed with two huge wins this week.

  • Cagayan’s Baculud Bridge II widening nears completion

    The Department of Public Works and Highhways (DPWH) claimed that those heading from Cagayan Valley Road in Amulung, Cagayan to nearby towns will have a better driving experience with the eyed completion of the bridge widening project there. According to public works Secretary Mark Villar, the Baculud Bridge II project is slated to be completed this year—citing a report from DPWH Region 2 Director Loreta Malaluan. He said that the widening project is now more than 95 percent complete. The 74-meter project (under the DPWH-Cagayan 3rd District Engineering Office) is targeted to complement the on-going road widening along Cagayan Valley Road. The Baculud Bridge II along Cagayan Valley Road is currently undergoing widening that will turn it from two lanes to four with abutment on reinforced concrete deck girder on reinforced concrete piles foundation, concrete railings, stone masonry as slope protection and asphalt overlay both on the newly constructed and existing sides of the bridge. “We are continuously working and fast-tracking the completion of the bridge widening project in Cagayan Valley Road as these additional lanes on both sides are expected to promote domestic trade, eco-tourism and agricultural delivery of goods as well as providing added road space for motorists which eases traffic congestion in the province,” Villar said. With an allocated budget of P69 million, the widening of Baculud II is under the FY 2019 General Appropriation Act (GAA). Photos from Department of Public Works and Highways Also read: Cagayan got some new, improved and refurbished roads last year DPWH Upgrades Cagayan, Cordillera Inter-Regional Linkage DPWH Completes Widening of Cabbo, Uru Bridges in Cagayan Valley Region

  • Today's Mortgage Refinance Rates -- March 2, 2021: Rates Are Up Again

    Although mortgage refinance rates have been drifting up, many homeowners still have an opportunity to save.

  • Video: Wind chills below zero with 40-50 mph gusts into Tuesday morning

    Some of the coldest air of the winter will be felt Tuesday morning, after some areas in Massachusetts flirted with 50 degrees on Monday.

  • Hong Kong residents buy up UK properties ahead of expected immigration surge

    Hong Kong residents bought four times as many luxury London properties in the previous year amid an expected immigration surge. Property buyers from Hong Kong purchased 8 per cent of homes sold in London's wealthiest areas in 2020, according to a report by Hamptons International - four times 2019’s figure. And they became the joint second most common buyer nationality in Prime Central London, tied with Middle Eastern buyers and behind those from the EU, the estate agent said. The trend comes as the Government’s new visa pathway for Hong Kong residents opened in January, following China’s tightening of national security laws. Hong Kong’s British National (Overseas) passport holders can now apply for a special visa giving them the right to work and study in the UK for up to five years, after which they will be able to apply for settlement, and seek citizenship after a further year. “The bespoke new Hong Kong BN(O) Visa route recognises our historic and moral commitment to BN(O) status holders in Hong Kong, giving them the option to live in the UK if they decide that is an appropriate choice for them,” the Home Office said. Around 2.9 million Hong Kong residents currently hold BNO status, with a further estimated 2.3 million eligible dependants. The Home Office predicts more than 300,000 BNO status holders will come to the UK over the next five years. James Dempsey, Sales Director at BuyAssociation, said they have seen a “big upturn” in property investors from Hong Kong in the UK market. “Compared to the past five, six years, our Hong Kong office has grown significantly in transactions over the past year,” Mr Dempsey told The Telegraph. “It's not just the city centres, it's branched out as well,” he added, with locations such as Birmingham and south Manchester also of key interest to buyers. One estate agent in south Manchester told Mr Dempsey that six in 10 viewings they are holding are with Hong Kong buyers, with residents expressing interest in local schools and Ofsted reports. Typically the Hong Kong market dips after Christmas, Mr Dempsey said, but this was not the case this January and interest remained level as the new visa programme came into force. “Ultimately, I think we'll see a continued increase over the next six to 12 months and certainly as the BNO arrangements progress,” he added.

  • Controversial Horror Film ‘Silent Night, Deadly Night’ Getting Reboot From ‘Jeepers Creepers: Reborn’ Outfit — EFM

    EXCLUSIVE: Orwo Studios and Black Hanger Studios (Jeepers Creepers: Reborn) have acquired remake rights to controversial 1984 slasher film Silent Night, Deadly Night, which Orwo is beginning sales on at the virtual EFM. The original film’s producers Scott Schneid and Dennis Whitehead of Wonderwheel Entertainment are also aboard with a planned delivery date in 2022. […]

  • Lakers' Marc Gasol out against Phoenix because of health and safety protocols

    Lakers center Marc Gasol will not play against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday because of the NBA's health and safety protocols.

  • The Next COVID-19 Nightmare for People of Color Is Proving They Got the Shot

    Octavio Jones/GettyAs we near the one-year anniversary of stay-at-home orders in the United States, COVID-19 vaccine distribution has begun, albeit in rather messy fashion. In the U.S. to date, over 49 million people have received at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, and over 24 million have received their second dose as well, according to the CDC. Despite promises of smooth and widespread vaccine distribution from the Trump administration in the fall of last year, the vast majority of vaccinations have only been administered under the direction of President Biden’s COVID-19 Task Force. And stories of people skipping the line, political favoritism, and wealthy individuals gaming the system continue to taint the process nationwide.Soon, though, with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on the way, anyone who wants to get a vaccine will (in theory) be able to get one—if their job and other circumstances permit. This, in turn, has led technocrats to recommend the use of vaccine passport apps to enable safe re-opening of public spaces by this summer. This isn’t the first time app-based solutions have been recommended during the COVID-19 pandemic. Contact-tracing apps first hit the digital marketplace by the summer of last year, yet have struggled to find their feet in part due to issues regarding privacy and surveillance—issues that vaccine passport apps share as well.Anti-Vaxxers Melt Down Over Vaccinated People Giving BloodHowever, concerns regarding privacy rights are not a luxury that all can afford, including the socioeconomically disadvantaged, racial and ethnic minorities, immigrants and refugees, and the formerly incarcerated—all of whom have historically been over-surveilled by the government. No matter the slew of assurances from tech giants, vaccine app adoption will continue to encounter hesitancy among marginalized communities where individuals have routinely been forced to renounce their right to privacy, often in order to qualify for government assistance or in the name of public safety. Ignoring this “poverty of privacy rights” means ignoring a sizable subset of the population who are less willing to give up what privacy they have left, less trusting of institutional authorities, and less likely to be afforded equitable healthcare to receive the vaccine in the first place.Equity in vaccine distribution is a major hurdle to achieving herd immunity—a hurdle even for those who are already eligible. Low-income communities, communities of color, and immigrants are thus far among the least likely to have received the vaccine, and yet have been more likely not only to get sick with COVID-19 but to die from it, too. Adequate access to health care remains a barrier, and the ability to schedule and show up for a vaccination appointment remains contingent on internet access, flexibility from employers, and reliable transportation.Additionally, vaccine hesitancy that exists in subsets of these communities is due both to a long history of systemic discrimination and abuse by medical institutions—such as the U.S. Public Health Service Syphilis Study at Tuskegee and forced sterilization of Black, Latina, and Indigeneous women across the country—and to ongoing disparities in quality of care for minority groups in health-care settings today. Misinformation campaigns by anti-vaxxers have also specifically targeted these communities, exacerbating the situation further.In response to such hesitancy, one might argue that uptake may improve if individuals are unable to participate in indoor activities, such as going to the grocery store or movie theater, without a vaccine passport app in hand. And such an argument wouldn’t be without precedent. For instance, SB-277 in California outlawed personal exemptions from vaccination requirements for entry into both private and public schools following the 2015 Disneyland measles outbreak. And under immigration laws, the Department of Homeland Security mandates that those entering the U.S. for the first time or current foreign nationals applying for residency must be vaccinated based on recommendations from the Department of Health and Human Services. Required immunization “cards” for commercial travel have also existed for quite some time, and the evolution to developing an “e-vaccination certificate” system for travel post-pandemic is unsurprising. Though vaccinated individuals currently receive a CDC-issued paper COVID-19 vaccine record, plans are already underway in the private sector to attempt a nationwide app for immunization status.Black Doctors Try to Get Through to Vaccine ResistersHowever, while the public may support some form of vaccination verification to enable safer participation in indoor activities, a recent survey by Brookings pointed to concern that apps have a higher potential for violations of privacy and civil liberties than paper cards, particularly since U.S. law does little to protect against discrimination based on proof of immunity. Additionally, not only would these apps face challenges in terms of varying enforcement mechanisms, e.g. entering a school versus a grocery store, but aforementioned hesitancy—with respect to both vaccination and app adoption—remains a major obstacle to overcome. Countering vaccine misinformation and distrust of public health authorities, as well as ensuring privacy protections, will be an ongoing battle. Furthermore, even those who want to use a vaccine passport app may not be able to because of limited access to smartphones.Ultimately, relying solely on vaccine passport apps to reopen society will translate primarily into privileged communities being afforded a return to normalcy. Such apps can be of use in very limited circumstances, like commercial air travel, but these efforts are essentially trivial to the more pressing consideration of vaccinating the general public equitably. The focus must remain on addressing the underlying concerns of marginalized communities by improving government engagement with community leaders to promote vaccine accessibility and uptake and providing alternatives to signing up for vaccine appointments for those without smartphone or Internet access (like landline phone and mail-in scheduling).Concentrating on vaccine passport apps as a silver bullet for getting back to normal is a mistake so long as an equitable vaccine rollout remains out of reach, and marginalized communities continue to be left behind.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Not all athletes at the Tokyo Olympics will be vaccinated against COVID-19 and the games are expected to have some fans in attendance

    The 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan are scheduled to begin on July 23 and is expected to include 206 countries.

  • Beloved Vi Ripken dies at age 82

    The beloved matriarch of the Ripken baseball dynasty has died. Violet Ripken, known to so many as just "Vi," died Friday, one day before her 83rd birthday. She was the mother of four, including Orioles Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. and former Oriole Billy Ripken, and the wife of the late, coach and manager Cal Ripken Sr.

  • Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time: Playstation 5 Features Trailer

    PICKING UP WHERE THE ORIGINAL TRILOGY LEFT OFF, NEO CORTEX AND DR. NEFARIOUS TROPY HAVE ESCAPED THEIR INTERDIMENSIONAL PRISON AND IN DOING SO HAVE FRACTURED THE BOUNDARIES OF TIME AND SPACE. IT’S UP TO CRASH AND COCO TO SAVE THE DAY.

  • Soleil Moon Frye 'lost sight' of herself. Facing her darkest memories brought her back

    When the 'Punky Brewster' star embarked on a new documentary, she found that confronting her past, including surviving sexual assault, was the only way forward.

  • Four plead not guilty in case of toppled slave trader's statue in England

    Three men and a woman pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to a charge of criminal damage over their alleged role in the toppling of a statue of 17th century slave trade magnate Edward Colston in Bristol in southwest England last year. The statue was pulled down and tossed into Bristol harbour during an anti-racism demonstration on June 7 that was part of a global wave of Black Lives Matter protests. The toppling of the statue led to other memorials of figures linked to the slave trade being taken down or their future being debated, triggering a backlash from government ministers who said this amounted to censoring history.