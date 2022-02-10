Hong Kong denies Australia access to dual citizen facing life imprisonment under national security law

Carl Samson
·2 min read

Australian consular officials have reportedly been barred from accessing a Hong Kong-born Australian man detained under the city’s national security law.

The man, who is speculated to be 42-year-old political activist Gordon Ng, was arrested on Jan. 6, 2021, for allegedly “conspiring to subvert state power,” according to Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT). He was released on bail the following day but was again apprehended on March 1 for subversion.

Consular officials have attended hearings, since the man’s initial arrest; however, they have been repeatedly denied access to him, since Hong Kong — a special administrative region (SAR) of China — no longer recognizes dual citizenship, reported the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

“We have been denied consular access despite multiple attempts because the individual is deemed to be a Chinese citizen under China's citizenship laws, which do not recognize dual nationality,” a DFAT spokesperson told ABC.

Last February, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam declared that the city does not recognize dual citizens and that only foreign nationals are entitled to consular assistance. The news prompted Australia and the U.K. to change their travel advice for the city, according to the South China Morning Post.

Enacted on June 30, 2020, the national security law was enacted following pro-democracy protests throughout Hong Kong that took place the year before. China’s Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPCSC) unanimously passed the legislation, bypassing Hong Kong authorities.

The man referenced by DFAT has now spent 11 months behind bars. If convicted, he faces a jail sentence ranging from 10 years to life.

South Australian Sen. Rex Patrick first asked about the case in October, according to the Guardian. He said he had “grave concerns” for the man and that his arrest “highlights the plight of the more than 100 Hongkongers that have been arrested and charged since the CCP repression of Hong Kong began.”



A spokesman of Hong Kong's Security Bureau declined to provide further details on the case, according to ABC; however, he stressed that China does not recognize dual citizenship and that “enacting legislation to safeguard national security is a common state policy.”

DFAT, for its part, remains “in regular contact” with the man’s lawyers and will “continue to attend future court hearings,” its spokesperson said.

Featured Image via ABC News

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

BLACKPINK Sparks Outrage in China After Handling Baby Pandas

Police Seek Help to Find Hit-and-Run Driver That Left Father in Critical Condition in SD

New Spacecraft Named After the First Female Indian Astronaut Kalpana Chawla

Taiwanese Singer, Actor Alien Huang Passes Away at 36

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hong Kongers rush for haircuts, produce ahead of new curbs

    Hong Kong residents lined up outside hair salons and snapped up fresh vegetables on Wednesday, a day before tightened coronavirus restrictions go into effect, as new daily cases in the city ballooned to more than 1,100. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced on Tuesday that places of worship and hair salons must close from Thursday until at least Feb. 24, when a “vaccine pass” will be rolled out that permits only vaccinated people to visit venues such as shopping malls and supermarkets.

  • Yes, Taiwan is in the Olympics. How the Winter Games play into uneasy relations with China

    China's government claims sovereignty over self-ruled Taiwan. For the Olympics, that means a name change but also a chance to best an old rival.

  • Peng Shuai says her sexual assault allegations were a 'huge misunderstanding' in rare interview

    Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has denied the sexual assault allegations she made against a retired top Chinese Communist Party official last year, saying it was a “huge misunderstanding.” In an interview with French sports magazine L'Équipe, the 36-year-old athlete's first Western media interview since her disappearance in November 2021, Peng revealed nothing much has changed in her life, The Washington Post reported.

  • U.S. judge dismisses two charges against former Boeing 737 MAX technical pilot

    A U.S. judge on Tuesday dismissed two charges against a former chief technical pilot for Boeing Co accused of deceiving federal regulators evaluating the company's 737 MAX jet, but rejected a request to dismiss the other four counts. U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor in Texas granted part of the request of lawyers for former Boeing technical pilot Mark Forkner, dismissing two fraud counts alleging Forkner made materially false communications concerning a key airplane software feature called Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS).

  • China’s craze for Eileen Gu is spilling over to its stock markets

    It is not uncommon for small-cap companies listed in China to see their shares move due to news events, even if the firms have no connection with the newsmakers.

  • Europe is terrified of semiconductor irrelevance. Now its tech champion is calling for a massive new alliance

    The leading supplier to chipmakers, ASML, warns the continent faces a structural threat unless it invests tens, maybe hundreds, of billions of dollars in the industry.

  • Joe Biden is getting left behind by his own party as Democratic governors across the country move to lift mask mandates

    A growing number of blue-state governors, including from New Jersey, Connecticut, and Oregon, are announcing plans to relax different mask mandates even as the Centers for Disease Control continues to recommend face-coverings indoors.

  • How Lourdes became a byword for hope

    Apparitions of the Virgin Mary have inspired pilgrimages – and souvenirs – in Lourdes, France, for more than a century. Culture Club/Hulton Archive via Getty ImagesThousands of apparitions of the Virgin Mary have been reported by Christians across the world, from fourth-century Asia Minor, which is now Turkey, to contemporary California. Of all of these, the most renowned are the visions of Our Lady of Lourdes, reported in the mid-19th century by a teenage girl in the French Pyrenees mountains.

  • Top Russian commander arrives in Belarus for war games

    Russia's most senior uniformed military officer arrived in Belarus on Wednesday for a large-scale war game with its neighbor amid fears the Kremlin will use the military exercise as cover for an invasion into Ukraine. Chief of the General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov arrived in the former Soviet nation ahead of a 10-day drill known as Allied Resolve 2022, the largest joint war game ever held between the two, which is set to start Thursday. The...

  • Hong Kong's COVID misery deepens with new social restrictions, vegetable shortage

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong announced stringent new coronavirus restrictions and record new infections on Tuesday, while a shortage of vegetables added to the misery as truck drivers who tested positive for COVID-19 were unable to bring them from mainland China. Responding to the worrying trend, Hong Kong's leader Carrie lam said public gatherings would be limited to two people from four currently, while churches and hair salons would close from Thursday, joining a slew of venues already closed. "The time has come for Hong Kong to take some tough measures," Lam told a news briefing.

  • Chloe Kim’s Net Worth Includes Her Huge Endorsement Deals—Here’s How Much She Makes

    She stands to make even more at the Olympics.

  • Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin tells NYC jury of now-quiet life as single mom at libel trial against New York Times

    NEW YORK — GOP firebrand and former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin described herself to a Manhattan jury on Wednesday as a single mom leading a quiet life far from the national stage in a snowy mountain town in the Last Frontier. “Holding down the fort in Wasilla, in Alaska — it’s not supereasy conditions living up there, but I’m used to it, and I don’t complain about it,” Palin testified at her ...

  • Gay and lesbian Americans are more likely to be vaccinated against COVID-19 — and there’s one big theory why

    ‘Adding sexual orientation and gender identity to national data collection systems would be a major step toward monitoring disparities.’

  • R.I.P. Snacks the Cat, Best Coast’s Honorary Third Member

    Bethany Cosentino's beloved cat, who appears on the cover of Best Coast's debut album Crazy for You, has died at age 14. R.I.P. Snacks the Cat, Best Coast’s Honorary Third Member Carys Anderson

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘gazpacho police’ leads to ‘an attempted soup’ on Twitter

    Conservative lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene is worried about a new police force, and may want a soup-to-nuts investigation.

  • Disney+ K-Drama ‘Snowdrop,’ Starring Blackpink’s Jisoo, Is Already Controversial

    Disney+Disney+’s new K-drama Snowdrop has all the ingredients of a surefire hit. To name just a few factors working in the show’s favor, we have: 1.) Blackpink singer Jisoo making her acting debut in 2.) a Romeo and Juliet-style romance set against 3.) a historically inspired political thriller from 4.) director Jo Hyun-tak and writer Yoo Hyun-mi, the same team behind the successful satirical thriller Sky Castle. But despite its popularity in multiple Asia-Pacific markets, the series has been em

  • Under pressure over energy plan, Mexico president suggests pausing relations with Spain

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday said diplomatic relations with Spain should pause, turning on Mexico's former colonial power as he sought to deflect criticism of his plan to strengthen state control of the power market. Addressing concerns that his bill to give precedence to the state power utility, the Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE), over private firms was discouraging investment in renewable energy, Lopez Obrador said his proposal aimed to end abuses in the industry that he argues had benefited a select few. Lopez Obrador says past, corrupt Mexican governments rigged the energy market in favor of private interests, and has repeatedly argued that certain Spanish companies were among those who benefited most from that policy.

  • Chinese skiing gold medallist hits back at critics after being labelled a 'traitor'

    Freestyle skier Eileen Gu, poster girl of the Beijing Winter Olympics, delivered under immense pressure to hand China gold in the Big Air competition - and was then immediately labelled a 'traitor' by her critics.

  • Analysis-Kremlin watchers detect signs Putin wants to defuse Ukraine crisis

    Behind his latest outbursts against NATO and doomsday warnings to the West, there are tentative signs that Russian President Vladimir Putin is keen to avoid an escalation of the Ukraine crisis and seek some form of accommodation with the West. In the early hours of Tuesday, Putin warned for the second time in a week that European countries would automatically be drawn into a war with Russia in which "there will be no winners" if Ukraine joined NATO and then tried to recapture the Crimean peninsula that Russia seized from it in 2014. But at the Kremlin news conference that ended after 1 a.m., he also said dialogue was not over, that some proposals from the United States and NATO were worth discussing, and that Russia would do "everything to find compromises that suit everyone".

  • Here’s how to plan a ‘roving retirement’ in Europe — plus a sample itinerary

    Living overseas part-time is becoming increasingly popular, especially for those keen to sample the ‘roving retirement’ lifestyle.