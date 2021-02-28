Hong Kong detains 47 activists on subversion charges

  • John Clancey, right, an American lawyer who became the first foreigner arrested under Hong Kong's national security law, displays a book before appearing at a police station in Hong Kong Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. Clancey appeared at a police station Sunday, following a surprise request from police Friday. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
  • John Clancey, an American lawyer who became the first foreigner arrested under Hong Kong's national security law, displays a book before appearing at a police station in Hong Kong Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. Clancey appeared at a police station Sunday, following a surprise request from police Friday. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
  • Former legislator and District Council member Gary Fan, left, who was arrested under Hong Kong's national security law poses for photographers before walking in a police station in Hong Kong Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. Across Hong Kong, dozens of others including former lawmakers and democracy advocates who were arrested in connection with Hong Kong's new National Security Law, went back into a police station Sunday, following a surprise request from police Friday. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
  • Former legislator and District Council member Gary Fan who was arrested under Hong Kong's national security law arrives at a police station in Hong Kong Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. Across Hong Kong, dozens of others including former lawmakers and democracy advocates who were arrested in connection with Hong Kong's new National Security Law, went back into a police station Sunday, following a surprise request from police Friday. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
  • Former law professor Benny Tai, a key figure in Hong Kong's 2014 Occupy Central protests and also was one of the main organizers of the primaries, who was arrested under Hong Kong's national security law poses for photographers before walking in a police station in Hong Kong Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. Hong Kong police on Sunday detained 47 pro-democracy activists on charges of conspiracy to commit subversion under the sweeping national security law. (AP Photo)
  • Former law professor Benny Tai, right, a key figure in Hong Kong's 2014 Occupy Central protests and also was one of the main organizers of the primaries, who was arrested under Hong Kong's national security law poses for photographers before walking in a police station in Hong Kong Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. Hong Kong police on Sunday detained 47 pro-democracy activists on charges of conspiracy to commit subversion under the sweeping national security law. (AP Photo)
  • Former law professor Benny Tai, a key figure in Hong Kong's 2014 Occupy Central protests and also was one of the main organizers of the primaries, who was arrested under Hong Kong's national security law walks in a police station in Hong Kong Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. Hong Kong police on Sunday detained 47 pro-democracy activists on charges of conspiracy to commit subversion under the sweeping national security law. (AP Photo)
1 / 7

Hong Kong Politics

John Clancey, right, an American lawyer who became the first foreigner arrested under Hong Kong's national security law, displays a book before appearing at a police station in Hong Kong Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. Clancey appeared at a police station Sunday, following a surprise request from police Friday. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
ZEN SOO
·2 min read

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police on Sunday detained 47 pro-democracy activists on charges of conspiracy to commit subversion under the city's national security law, in the largest mass charge against the semi-autonomous Chinese territory's opposition camp since the law came into effect last June.

The former lawmakers and democracy advocates had been previously arrested in a sweeping police operation in January but were released. They have been detained again and will appear in court on Monday, police said in a statement.

They allegedly violated the national security law that was imposed by Beijing for participating in unofficial election primaries for Hong Kong's legislature last year.

The defendants include 39 men and eight women aged between 23 and 64, police said.

The move is part of a continuing crackdown on the city's democracy movement, with a string of arrests and prosecutions of Hong Kong's democracy proponents — including outspoken activists Joshua Wong and Jimmy Lai — following months of anti-government protests in 2019.

The pro-democracy camp had held the primaries to determine the best candidates to field to win a majority in the legislature and had plans to vote down major bills that would eventually force Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to resign.

In January, 55 activists and former lawmakers were arrested for their roles in the primaries.

Authorities said that the activists' participation was part of a plan to paralyze the city's legislature and subvert state power.

The legislative election that would have followed the unofficial primaries was postponed by a year by Lam, who cited public health risks during the coronavirus pandemic. Mass resignations and disqualifications of pro-democracy lawmakers have left the legislature largely a pro-Beijing body.

Among those arrested on Sunday was former lawmaker Eddie Chu. A post on his official Twitter account confirmed that he was being charged for conspiracy to commit subversion and that he was denied bail.

“Thank you to the people of Hong Kong for giving me the opportunity to contribute to society in the past 15 years,” Chu said in a post on his Facebook page.

Another candidate in the primaries, Winnie Yu, was also charged and will appear in court on Monday, according to a post on her official Facebook page.

American lawyer John Clancey, a member of the now-defunct political rights group “Power for Democracy” who was arrested in January for his involvement in the primary, was not among those detained on Sunday.

"I will give full support to those who have been charged and will be facing trial, because from my perspective, they have done nothing wrong,” Clancey told reporters.

The security law criminalizes acts of subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign powers to intervene in Hong Kong's affairs. Serious offenders could face a maximum punishment of life imprisonment. Nearly 100 people have been arrested since the law was implemented.

Recommended Stories

  • Dozens of leading Hong Kong pro-democracy campaigners charged with subversion

    Forty-seven Hong Kong pro-democracy campaigners and activists were charged on Sunday with conspiracy to commit subversion in the largest single crackdown on the opposition under a China-imposed national security law. Among them was Sam Cheung, a 27-year-old activist and a participant in an unofficial primary election last summer, who was charged after reporting to a local police station. "Hong Kongers have a really tough time these days," he told reporters before entering the station.

  • Chadwick Boseman wins Golden Globe for his emotional final movie role

    Chadwick Boseman was named best movie actor at the Golden Globe awards on Sunday, six months after his death at age 43 shocked fans around the world. Boseman, best known for the superhero movie "Black Panther," was awarded the Golden Globe for lead actor in a movie drama for his role as an ambitious trumpet player in 1920s jazz drama "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." His widow, Simone Ledward Boseman, delivered a heartbreaking speech while accepting the award through tears on Boseman's behalf.

  • Trump blasts GOP lawmakers who voted to impeach: 'Get rid of them all'

    Former President Trump, making his first public speech since leaving office, railed about his successor and some fellow Republicans at CPAC.

  • Dozens of leading Hong Kong democrats charged with subversion

    In the largest single crackdown yet, dozens of democrats and activists were charged in Hong Kong Kong Sunday (February 28) With conspiracy to commit subversion. Sam Cheung, an activist and a participant in an unofficial primary election last summer, was charged after reporting to a local police station, accompanied by his wife.More than 50 other democrats were arrested on Jan. 6 in the largest national security operation since the law's passage last June and later released on bail. Former lawmaker Helena Wong was among those arrested."After we went through these few years, even for people like me who are devoted to the democratic movement for decades since the 1980s, we realized, as long as we don't give up, the seeds of democracy will germinate in the hearts of Hong Kong people. Neither the National Security Law nor the National Security Police can take this seed away from our hearts. Therefore, I have great confidence in the people of Hong Kong that the democratic movement will continue."They were accused of organising and participating in an unofficial "primary election" last July aimed at selecting the strongest candidates for a legislative council election.Hong Kong police said in a statement they had laid a charge against 47 people, and they'll appear in court Monday morning.The police say 99 individuals have been arrested for suspected violations of the security laws so far- which critics see as a threat to Hong Kong's freedoms and autonomy.The laws punish acts of subversion, secession, collusion with foreign forces and terrorism with possible life imprisonment.

  • Kremlin critic Navalny moved to penal colony outside Moscow to serve jail term

    Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been transferred to a penal colony outside Moscow to serve his prison sentence, a public commission said on Sunday, weeks after he returned to Russia after being poisoned. Navalny's whereabouts had been unknown since Thursday when his allies learned that he was transferred out of one of Moscow's most infamous jails to an undisclosed location. He has been transferred to a penal colony in the Vladimir region, the Moscow Public Monitoring Commission that defends the rights of prisoners and has access to people in custody, said on its website.

  • The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Is 100 Percent Effective at This One Thing

    On Saturday, Feb. 27, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that Johnson&Johnson’s COVID vaccine had been approved from emergency use authorization (EUA), having confirmed its safety and benefits. And while some have balked at its efficacy rate—it was found to be 72 percent effective in the U.S. and 66 percent effective overall at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19 28 days after vaccination—experts say there’s one area in which its record is flawless. The new Johnson&Johnson vaccine is reportedly 100 percent effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths. Read on for everything you need to know about the new vaccine’s efficacy, and to learn about another vaccine that may already be benefiting you, This Other Vaccine Could Already Be Protecting You From COVID, Study Says.Compared to Moderna and Pfizer’s COVID vaccines, which tout overall efficacy levels hovering around 95 percent, it’s easy to see why 66 percent efficacy has earned some scrutiny. But according to Nancy M. Bennett, MD, a professor of medicine and public health sciences at the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry, we should focus instead on its ability to prevent severe or lethal cases.“We know this vaccine prevents 85 percent of the severe disease…It was 100 percent effective in preventing hospitalization and deaths, and that’s really what’s important,” she recently told The Washington Post. “Those facts are the most important thing to recognize.”According to the Johnson&Johnson website, the shot “demonstrated complete protection against COVID-related hospitalization and death, 28 days post-vaccination. There was a clear effect of the vaccine on COVID-19 cases requiring medical intervention (hospitalization, ICU admission, mechanical ventilation, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), with no reported cases among participants who had received the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine, 28 days post-vaccination."Experts have expressed concern over the public cherry-picking their vaccine, and warn that the gap between the various vaccines’ efficacy data may be misleading. Pfizer and Moderna were tested before new variants emerged, while the Johnson&Johnson vaccine was tested later against more complicated strains, they explain.The new vaccine has other notable benefits: most importantly, it could streamline the vaccine rollout because it’s easier to store and requires just one dose rather than two. But if the public hesitates based on overall efficacy rates, many say it could undermine the logistical benefits of the Johnson&Johnson shot. “Vaccines that transform the virus from a potentially fatal disease into a nuisance illness could end the pandemic, unless they aren’t widely adopted,” concludes The Washington Post. Read on to learn everything you need to know about the Johnson&Johnson vaccine, and to learn what to avoid after vaccination, Don’t Do This Until a Month After Your COVID Vaccine, Experts Warn. We’ll have 20 million doses by March. Beyond the obvious benefits of a single-dose vaccine, the Johnson&Johnson candidate will speed up the rollout because it’s got millions of doses ready for distribution by next month. “There is going to be a ramp-up period, so 4 million doses expected next week, going higher during the month of March with 20 million doses delivered by the end of March,” said former FDA Commissioner, Mark McClellan, MD, in a recent interview for CNBC. “So that’s 20 million people fully vaccinated since it’s just one dose for the vaccine.”“That’s coming on top of some expansions in the supply from the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, they’re expecting close to 90 million, 100 million doses…it’s a two-dose vaccine, but that all together means we could get to as many as 100 million people or more vaccinated by the end of March here in the United States,” he added. And for the latest COVID news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. It’s earned Dr. Fauci’s endorsement. White House COVID advisor Anthony Fauci, MD, has said that news of the Johnson&Johnson vaccine’s safety and efficacy is “nothing but good news.” In a separate interview, he hailed the company's recently announced achievements as "spectacular results.""I urge everyone to receive the vaccine that is made available to you," Fauci said during a recent Twitter Q&A. Like Bennett, Fauci focused on the vaccines’ effects on severe cases, saying that all three vaccine options are “highly effective in preventing severe disease." And for a list of side effects from the newest vaccine, These Are the Side Effects of the New Johnson&Johnson Vaccine, FDA Says. Protection was consistent across race, age, and variant type. According to the Johnson&Johnson website, their vaccine candidate offers protection that is “generally consistent across race, age groups, including adults over 60 years of age, and across all variants and regions studied, including South Africa where nearly all cases of COVID-19 (95 percent) were due to infection with a SARS-CoV-2 variant from the B.1.351 lineage.” This means that regardless of your background or circumstances, you should consider it a viable option for protecting against COVID. It works a bit differently from the other vaccines. The Johnson&Johnson vaccine is considered a “non-replicating viral vector vaccine” which uses a common cold virus called adenovirus 26. The adenovirus enters cells and prompts them to make pieces of COVID’s spike protein, but cannot replicate within the body, or make you sick with coronavirus. The immune system reacts to this perceived threat, training it for the event that it is later confronted with the real virus."So you're not being infected with the virus that can give you COVID-19 when you get this vaccine. It just has some of the harmless COVID virus proteins on its surface," William Schaffner, MD, an internist and infectious disease specialist with Vanderbilt University's Department of Health Policy, explained to CNN. "Essentially it's a sheep in wolf's clothing, and when your immune system sees it, it responds to it and creates protection against it and in the future, against the real virus that causes COVID-19." And to learn whether you should talk to a doctor first, If You Take This Common Medication, Talk to a Doctor Before Your Vaccine.

  • Dozens of pro-democracy activists detained as police crack down in Hong Kong

    “I hope everyone won’t give up on Hong Kong ... (and) fight on," activist Sam Cheung told reporters Sunday before entering a police station.

  • Congresswoman’s husband takes heat for displaying decal of militia tied to Capitol riot

    An Illinois state official who is the spouse of a Republican congressperson is facing backlash for displaying a symbol representing a group that was connected to the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol building last month. State Rep. Chris Miller, the husband of Congresswoman Mary Miller of Illinois, is facing backlash for having a decal of Three Percenters, an armed far-right group, on his truck the Jan. 6 day that pro-Trump supporters rioted the federal complex.

  • Texas weather: Biden visits state amid recovery from deadly cold snap

    Texas has been devastated by cold weather and power outages which left millions without water access.

  • Indian man killed by his own bird during cockfight

    The man had tried to stop the bird escaping when he was struck in the groin by a knife on the animal's leg.

  • Fatal car accident kills man and child near Airtex Dr., HCSO said

    The two victims were in a vehicle along with four others when someone ran a red light and slammed into their vehicle, authorities said.

  • Republican congressman appears at white nationalist conference whose founder called Capitol riot ‘awesome’

    Only elected GOP official to attend alternative far-right conference said afterwards: ‘I denounce when we talk about white racism’

  • Far-right Proud Boys leader condemns Capitol rioters but says he 'won't cry' about politicians

    ‘I'm not going to worry about people that their only worry in life is to be re-elected,’ says Enrique Tarrio

  • Regina King's dazzling Golden Globes gown was covered in more than 40,000 sparkles and took 350 hours to make

    Designer brand Louis Vuitton shared details about Regina King's sparkling gown ahead of the 2021 Golden Globes.

  • The internet is loving Olivia Colman's reaction to losing at the Golden Globes

    Emma Corrin won the Golden Globe for playing Princess Diana in "The Crown," and her co-star did a happy dance in celebration.

  • American Airlines flight diverted after 'disturbing and unacceptable' passenger fight over racial slur

    An American Airlines flight from Texas to Los Angeles was diverted to Phoenix after an in-flight passenger altercation. Two women were later arrested.

  • White House staffer describes 'a complete lack of empathy' during Trump administration for keeping residence workers safe from COVID-19

    "People stayed home," a staffer said. "Everything from food service to national security - if it could be done at home, it was done at home."

  • Customers are boycotting Trader Joe's after the chain fired an employee who asked the CEO to enhance COVID-19 protections

    Ben Bonnema shared his termination letter on Twitter on Friday. It ultimately went viral and spurred the boycott.

  • Cuomo reverses course, asks New York Attorney General and top judge to appoint independent investigator over sexual harassment claims

    New York AG Letitia James said she does "not accept" Cuomo's proposal, calling for him to grant an "independent investigation with subpoena power."

  • Fauci Fires Back at Kristi Noem Saying He’s ‘Wrong’: ‘The Numbers Don’t Lie’

    SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty ImagesBiden’s chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci hit back at South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s harsh criticism of him on Sunday, saying her comments about him at this weekend’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) were “not very helpful” and “unfortunate.”Noem, who has received praise from conservatives for largely ignoring coronavirus restrictions and guidelines, got a standing ovation from the CPAC crowd when she boasted about ignoring the medical advice of experts and called out Fauci for supposedly being “wrong.” Appearing on CBS News’ Face the Nation, Fauci was asked if that sentiment was an impediment to the nation’s recovery.Kristi Noem Under Scrutiny for Using State Plane to Fly to NRA, Turning Points Meet-Ups“It’s unfortunate but it’s not really helpful because sometimes you think things are going well and just take a look at the numbers, they don’t lie,” he said. During an interview with Noem on the same program, anchor Margaret Brennan grilled the Republican governor and potential 2024 presidential candidate on her state’s poor performance with the deadly virus.“So for your state, you have, if you look at starting in July, which was after that spring peak, you have the highest death rate in cumulative COVID deaths per million in the country,” Brennan said, adding: “I know you’re conservative and you care about the sanctity of life. So how can you justify making decisions that put the health of your constituents at risk?”Noem, meanwhile, brushed off the question, instead telling Brennan that “those are questions that you should be asking every other governor in this country as well.”FAUCI REACTS: Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to @govkristinoem's criticism at #CPAC that the veteran medical expert is "wrong" on hospital capacity and #COVID19 caseloads: "It's unfortunate but it's not really helpful… just take a look at the numbers they don't lie." pic.twitter.com/y9Xz30lsr0— Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) February 28, 2021 Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.