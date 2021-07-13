Hong Kong district councilors must take oath despite exodus

ZEN SOO
·2 min read

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong's leader said Tuesday that elected district councilors will still need to take an oath pledging allegiance to Hong Kong despite the resignation of dozens of councilors who are refusing to do so.

Some 170 district councilors, most of them supporters of the semiautonomous Chinese territory's beleaguered pro-democracy movement have resigned in the past week rather than take the oath following media reports that they may have to repay their wages if they are later disqualified from office.

The requirement that the city's more than 400 district councilors take the oath was introduced after a bill was passed in May. Previously, only lawmakers and government officials were required to take the oath and pledge allegiance to Hong Kong and the government.

The requirement is seen as part of a broader crackdown on the pro-democracy movement in the former British colony, which has seen an erosion of the freedoms it was promised it could maintain after being handed to Chinese control in 1997.

A national security law imposed by Beijing last year has led to the arrest of many of the city’s prominent pro-democracy figures, including Joshua Wong and media tycoon Jimmy Lai. A majority of such activists are currently behind bars or have fled abroad.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said at a regular news conference Tuesday that she is sure that given the security law, each district councilor will gauge their past behavior to check if they have “crossed a line.”

“Individual incumbent district councilors of their own accord took some actions after seeing that there are certain legal requirements, that is, legal liabilities will have to be borne if they have violated certain rules and regulations,” Lam said. “They decided to resign. This is out of our control.”

Lam said that despite the exodus of district councilors, authorities will press on with the oath-taking because they “have to implement the law.”

Hong Kong's district councilors largely take care of municipal matters such as organizing community building activities and ensuring that public facilities are in order. Their election has taken on greater importance, however, since Hong Kong was rocked by pro-democracy protests for much of 2019.

In 2019 elections, many pro-democracy candidates unseated incumbent councilors seen as loyal to Beijing.

Among the councilors to resign over the oath is Democratic Party chairman Lo Kin-hei, who has been a district councilor since 2012.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Giant, surreal 3D cat draws crowds in Tokyo: 'Too cute'

    The massive feline meows, walks and naps for passersby for most of the day.

  • Texas GOP lawmaker ‘surprised,’ ‘frustrated’ as Democrats flee state

    ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with GOP Texas State Representative Travis Clardy as Democratic lawmakers leave the state to try to block new GOP voting restrictions in the state.

  • 4 tourists ordered off Bali for violating virus restrictions

    Indonesia on Monday ordered four foreign tourists to leave the resort island of Bali after violating health protocols as the country endures a devastating wave of COVID-19 illnesses and deaths. A Russian who tested positive for the coronavirus upon her arrival in Bali last Thursday was recaptured that night after she escaped mandatory isolation at an appointed hotel, said Jamaruli Manihuruk, who heads the Bali regional office for the Justice and Human Rights Ministry. Indonesia has been hit hard by the virus, fueled by travel during the Eid holiday in May, and the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus first found in India.

  • Trump 2020 legal adviser Jenna Ellis leaving Republican Party in protest

    Jenna Ellis, a senior legal adviser to former President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign, said on Monday she is leaving the Republican Party in protest following the disclosure of an email from a top Republican National Committee lawyer criticizing her efforts in challenging the results of the November contest.

  • 'That makes no sense at all': GOP senators dispute Trump's characterizations of the January 6 rioters

    "I think that what people saw with their own eyes reflects a different reality," GOP Sen. John Cornyn of Texas said.

  • Megyn Kelly says media portrayed Capitol riot 'so much worse than it actually was'

    Journalist Megyn Kelly criticized the media's coverage of the Jan. 6 riot, saying many news outlets misportrayed the Capitol siege during which hundreds of people stormed the building and clashed with law enforcement.

  • This Man Ordered the Attack on Pearl Harbor

    It took 75 years for a disgraced family in Japan to finally find peace. Last month, the remains of Hideki Tojo, the man who served as Japan’s prime minister for most of World War II, was approximately located. Born in Kōjimachi, Tokyo, on Dec. 30, 1884, Tojo was the third son of a lieutenant general in the Imperial Japanese Army (IJA).

  • Cuba and the ‘Democratic’ Socialists of America

    Doubtless the DSA’s representatives in Congress will be able to explain why this is just a misreading of their profoundly democratic ideology.

  • The West has been good at making immigrants drop their quarrels — until now

    The Partition of India in 1947 was accompanied by almost unimaginable atrocities. There were reports of pregnant women having their babies cut from their bellies, children being tortured to death, and other abominations that I can barely bring myself to think about, let alone commit to the page. Hundreds of thousands, perhaps millions, died, and tens of millions were displaced.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Slashes Lauren Boebert For Call To End Government Benefits

    The woman who has talked about her days on welfare NOW wants benefits to end.

  • Indicted Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg removed from top roles at subsidiaries

    Indicted Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg was removed from leadership roles in dozens of the company's subsidiaries, according to corporate filings.

  • Just Like Trump and Obama, Biden's Making This Social Security Mistake

    Few things in Washington are truly bipartisan, and when it comes to Social Security , the two major parties have very different positions. President Joe Biden's administration is getting off to the same start that former presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama did, and retirees can only hope things will get better in future years. The Social Security Act requires the trustees of the Social Security Trust Fund to report on what's happened with the operation of the trust fund over the past year.

  • Maria Bartiromo, Trump Bashed for Spreading ‘Reckless, Dishonest’ Info About Ashli Babbit’s Death

    Fox News Channel’s Maria Bartiromo and Donald Trump pushed baseless theories on her Sunday show about the shooting death of Ashli Babbit, the insurrectionist who was killed breaking into the U.S. Capitol – and online observers immediately took her to task with one person saying, “Maria has gone full cuckoo.” On this week’s “Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo,” she and Trump’s conversation about Babbit and what lead up to her being shot by Capitol police on Jan. 6 provoked a wave of back

  • The Family Secrets Fueling the Trump Organization Indictment

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Getty/APWhile the Manhattan District Attorney’s office undertook a years-long, high-stakes battle to obtain Donald Trump’s tax records—twice returning to the Supreme Court—some of the most damning evidence was quietly in the possession of someone who was more than willing to turn it over: the ex-daughter-in-law of a top Trump Organization executive.Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s longtime chief financial officer, has always been key to u

  • CPAC Attendees’ Unexpected New Enemy: Fox

    Elijah Nouvelage/GettyDALLAS—It comes at no surprise that disdain for mainstream media was a common theme among both attendees and speakers at the Conservative Political Action Committee conference, held last weekend in Dallas, Texas.“I love CPAC because it blows up the fake news narrative of the liberal media time and time again,” Kimberly Guilfoyle said in a speech to the crowd on Friday afternoon.Jeff Johnson, an attendee who sells large-print copies of the Declaration of Independence, echoed

  • House appropriators would protect three of four littoral combat ships

    House appropriators ripped a proposal to decommission four littoral combat ships contained in President Joe Biden’s Pentagon budget request for next year as “a misuse of taxpayer funds.”

  • Why Biden Fired the Head of the Social Security Administration

    President Joe Biden on Friday fired Social Security Administration Commissioner Andrew Saul, a Trump appointee who had drawn criticism from Democrats and advocacy groups for seeking to restrict benefits and taking a staunch anti-union stance in dealing with the labor groups that represent the agency’s 60,000 employees. Saul, whose six-year term was set to end in January 2025, was reportedly fired after refusing to a White House request to resign. Deputy Commissioner David Black, also appointed b

  • Biden nominates first out lesbian to ambassador-level post

    President Joe Biden has nominated the first out lesbian to an ambassador-level position in U.S. history.Chantale Wong has been appointed U.S.

  • Powerful gang boss wades into Haiti turmoil

    He is one of Haiti's most powerful gang leaders and his threats risk plunging Haiti into deeper chaos.Jimmy Cherizier, a former cop known as Barbecue, heads the so-called G9 federation of nine gangs.In a new video address he says his men would take to the streets to protest the assassination of President Jovenel Moise."Many people from the opposition and stinking bourgeoisie joined together to betray the President. It is a national and international conspiracy against the Haitian people. I ask all the groups (gangs) to mobilize. Take to the streets. We demand explanations about the assassination of the President. We had a problem with the President, but we have never said that foreigners can enter our territory to kill the President."Moise was gunned down before dawn on Wednesday (July 7) at his Port-au-Prince home.Haitian authorities say a unit of trained assassins comprising 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans carried out the murder.The murder and the still murky plot behind it has caused further political instability in the long-troubled country.The government is calling for U.S. and U.N. assistance.The U.S. says it has no plans to provide Haiti with military assistance for now while the request to the UN would need Security Council authorization.Cherizier says his followers will practice "legitimate violence".And that it's time for "the masters of the system" - business magnates of Syrian and Lebanese descent who dominate parts of the economy - to "give back" the country.Some of the magnates had been at loggerheads with Moise.Meanwhile in a taped recording Moise's widow Martine- who was also wounded in the attack- accused shadowy enemies of plotting his assassination to thwart democratic change.She says her husband had spoken of dark forces behind years of unrest - rivals and oligarchs angry about what he called his attempts to clean up government contracts and politics. Haitian officials have not provided a motive for the assassination or explained how the killers got past Moise's security detail.

  • Trump called Ashli Babbitt an 'innocent, wonderful, incredible woman' and suggested without evidence that a Democratic official was connected to her death

    Babbitt was killed by a police officer during the riot at the Capitol. She was with a mob that was just yards away from the House chamber.