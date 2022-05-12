Hong Kong Dollar Defense to Drain Billions as Economy Sputters

(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s beleaguered economy faces the prospect of soaring borrowing costs, with the city’s de facto central bank expected to drain large amounts of liquidity as it defends a dollar peg.

Three-month money market rates may jump as much as 190 basis points by the end of the year, according to a survey of five analysts. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority is seen spending at least $16 billion defending the city’s currency peg as the dollar surges on US rate hikes.

Such spending would drain liquidity from the financial system, driving up borrowing costs at a time when the economy is contracting under the weight of some of the world’s strictest Covid-containment measures. The HKMA this week entered the fray to buy its currency for the first time since 2019, joining central banks from India to Taiwan acting to stem losses.

“This is not the best timing for Hong Kong to see higher borrowing costs when the city is struggling for economic recovery,” said Kelvin Lau, senior economist at Standard Chartered Bank (HK) Ltd. The bank expects the economy to expand 1.2% this year, compared with government forecasts of as much as 3.5% growth.

During the previous bout of intervention in 2018-2019, the HKMA drained about HK$125 billion ($15.9 billion) to stop the currency from breaching the weak end of its 7.75-7.85 trading range -- an amount that Bloomberg Intelligence’s Stephen Chiu sees as the minimum requirement this time around.

Back then, such spending helped push the three-month Hibor, or Hong Kong interbank offered rate, to about 2.66%. Analysts now see Hibor rising to between 1.75% to 2.7%, from 0.79% as of Thursday.

