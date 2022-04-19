Hong Kong Dollar’s Slide Means Intervention Coming, Analysts Say

(Bloomberg) -- The Hong Kong dollar is sinking toward the weak end of its trading band and that’s likely to prompt the city’s monetary authority to step in and support the currency in the near future, according to Daiwa Capital Markets and Scotiabank.

Selling of the local dollar has intensified in recent months as a hawkish Federal Reserve has boosted the greenback, while pandemic restrictions in the former British colony have damped its growth outlook. Hong Kong’s currency has slumped 0.6% this year to touch 7.8445 per U.S. dollar on Friday, near the weak end of its 7.75-to-7.85 trading range.

A breach on either side of the band prompts the Hong Kong Monetary Authority to intervene by buying or selling Hong Kong dollars from banks, thereby pushing local interest rates up or down. The currency was little changed at 7.8439 per U.S. dollar on Wednesday as the Hang Seng Index slid 1.9%.

Hong Kong’s dollar is likely to test 7.85 “in a matter of days” as investors price in a more aggressive Fed and rising Treasury yields, said Kevin Lai, chief economist for Asia ex-Japan at Daiwa Capital Markets in Hong Kong. The Fed’s stance and political uncertainty in Hong Kong may spur capital outflows, while an exodus of people from the city has added to the uncertain outlook for Hong Kong dollar assets, he said.

The last time the HKMA intervened at the weak end of the trading band was in 2019 when lower interest rates in Hong Kong than the U.S. encouraged traders to short the local currency.

“Higher U.S. Treasury yields could prop up USD/HKD then the HKMA will step in to sell USD/HKD” to defend the currency peg, possibly this month, said Qi Gao, a currency strategist at Scotiabank in Singapore.

