Hong Kong drama bags nominations at Golden Horse Awards

·1 min read

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s annual Golden Horse Awards kicked off Saturday with a Hong Kong drama receiving the most nominations for the Asian equivalent of the Academy Awards.

The Golden Horse Awards, which began in 1962, is considered one of the most prestigious awards for Chinese-language films.

This year, the Hong Kong film “Drifting”, which is based on a 2012 court case involving homeless people in the working neighborhood of Sham Shui Po, received 12 nominations including for Best Director, Best Leading Actor and Best Cinematography.

Two Taiwanese movies, titled “The Soul,” “The Falls” and “Till We Meet Again” received 11 nominations each.

“The Falls” won Best Original Screenplay, while “Drifting” won Best Adapted Screenplay.

“Revolution of Our Times,” a documentary about the Hong Kong political unrest in 2019 by Hong Kong director Kiwi Chow, won Best Documentary Feature.

The film was a controversial topic in Hong Kong and Chow was accused of flouting coronavirus rules after authorities raided a private screening of the documentary in Hong Kong. Under Hong Kong laws, private gatherings are not limited by coronavirus restrictions.

Chow has since sold the copyright of the documentary to a European distributor and disposed of all his footage, in light of risks from a sweeping national security law implemented in the city following the political unrest.

The Golden Horse Awards took place at the National Dr. Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall in Taipei, with Singaporean actor Mark Lee and Chinese-American actress Bai Ling presenting awards.

This year, a total of 573 entries were submitted to the Golden Horse Awards, up from 465 last year.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Philippines Filmmakers Tackle the Personal and the Political at Southeast Asia Film Lab – Singapore

    The Philippines is a vibrant filmmaking region in Asia and that brio is underlined by the brace of projects from the country selected at the Southeast Asia Film Lab, which is part of the Singapore Media Festival. Paul Rembert Patindol (sometimes credited as PR Patindol) was training to be a chemist but he came to […]

  • Honduran ruling party hopeful Asfura faces uphill climb

    If he is to extend the Honduran conservatives' dozen years in power, Tegucigalpa Mayor Nasry "Tito" Asfura must overcome the unpopularity of the outgoing president, a unified opposition, and a deep economic slump in the Central American nation. A poll released late last month showed the two-term mayor from the ruling National Party trailing by double-digits his main rival, leftist candidate Xiomara Castro, who hopes Sunday's general elections will propel her to become the country's first female president and end a decades-long duopoly in Honduras. Undeterred by the rise of the Libre Party's Castro, Asfura says he has traveled more than 40,000 km (25,000 miles) over the course of the campaign, trying to convince Hondurans that despite being dogged by allegations of his own corrupt acts, he can offer a clean break from the scandal-ridden tenure of outgoing President Juan Orlando Hernandez.

  • 3 Reasons This Chinese Grocery Company's Cutting-Edge Business Model Could Be a Winner

    The grocery chain, which currently has a $1.2 billion valuation, is expanding aggressively in its home country of China. Like a restaurant chain using "dark kitchens" with no retail restaurant counter or dine-in facilities to fulfill delivery orders in the immediate area, Missfresh's "dark stores" use a delivery-only model. During the company's Nov. 11 earnings call, founder and CEO Zheng Xu claimed the DMWs are "offering over 5,000 SKUs and a delivery time of 36 minutes on average per order." The model is intended to appeal to the "more convenient and high-quality lifestyle" Chinese middle-class shoppers are seeking, according to Xu.

  • No Thanksgiving dinner for Boston Market customers in Rancho Cucamonga

    Customers were left disappointed and hungry on Thanksgiving when a Boston Market in the Inland Empire was unable to open, citing no employees showed up to work.

  • Peng Shuai: Man claiming to know athlete says WTA head ignored mail

    The mail, tweeted out by a man claiming to be her associate, told the WTA to 'not hype up personal affairs.'

  • A glance at how the ski season is opening in Europe's Alps

    Italy is reopening its slopes to recreational skiers after one season lost and another abbreviated by the pandemic. Italy is reopening for the 2021-2022 season after a near-complete closure last season and an early closure in 2020 after Italy became the first country in the West to detect local transmission of the coronavirus. Government regulations require a health pass to access areas with closed lifts, which can be obtained with proof of vaccination, having recovered from the virus or a negative test in the last 24 hours.

  • The Brands Behind Katie Holmes's Most Famous Outfit and Meghan Markle's Go-To Bag Are on Sale at Nordstrom

    These designer discounts don’t play.

  • Cyber Weekend's best laptop deals, from $109: Apple, Samsung, Microsoft and more!

    From handy-dandy notebook to brawny workhorse, the selection is wide and the deals are stunning.

  • U.S. lawmakers visit Taiwan; China conducts military patrols

    The visit came as tensions between Taiwan and China have risen to their highest level in decades.

  • LeBron James Fined $15,000 for 'Obscene Gesture,' Issued Warning for Using Profane Language

    The $15,000 fine comes after LeBron James received his first-ever suspension earlier this week, following an on-court altercation with the Detroit Pistons' Isaiah Stewart

  • U.S. trade chief to keep pushing on vaccine IP, WTO reform after meeting delay

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said the United States would continue to push for World Trade Organization members to agree on an intellectual property framework for COVID-19 vaccines after a major WTO ministerial meeting set for next week was postponed on Friday. The delay of the in-person meeting in Geneva https://www.reuters.com/business/wto-postpones-major-meeting-over-covid-19-concerns-sources-2021-11-26 over travel restrictions and concerns about the spread of the new Omicron COVID-19 variant complicates Tai's plans to push her vision for WTO reform and rekindling the spirit of dynamism and compromise that led to the trade body's creation in 1995. In a pair of tweets https://twitter.com/ambassadortai/status/1464400123681820675?s=21, Tai said the postponement "is a reminder that we still have much work to do to end the pandemic."

  • Why Shiba Inu Surged Today, Then Plunged

    Popular dog-themed digital currency Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) has been volatile over the past day. News that Shiba Inu has officially surpassed 1 million token holders appears to be partly responsible for this earlier surge. As of 1:30 p.m. ET today, Shiba Inu had sunk more than 13% over the previous 24 hours.

  • Saved by the Bell EPs on Rethinking Kelly's College Years Arc, Revisiting Spinoff for New Slater/Jessie Scene

    Saved by the Bell‘s Kelly Kapowski gave up on becoming a doctor when she agreed to marry Zack Morris during The College Years — a decision Tiffani Thiessen’s alter ego reevaluates during Season 2 of the Peacock revival. Midway through SBTB‘s sophomore run, Kelly confides in Jessie and Lisa that she’s been seeing a man […]

  • Silver Price Daily Forecast – Silver Is Under Pressure While Gold Gets Back To $1,800

    Silver is trading in the $23.20 – $23.50 range.

  • No Way Home leak reveals exactly how Maguire and Garfield help Spider-Man

    As far as any character in the MCU is concerned, there’s just a single version of Spider-Man in the universe. One Peter Parker, who has been helping the Avengers for the past few years while also guarding his neighborhood. But that will change in No Way Home when people learn that the multiverse is real. … The post No Way Home leak reveals exactly how Maguire and Garfield help Spider-Man appeared first on BGR.

  • ‘Mystery Brothers’ Quentin Lee’s Asian American Comic Book to Be Published by Red 5 – Comic-Con (EXCLUSIVE)

    Independent comics firm Red 5 Comics has struck a deal to publish “Mystery Brothers,” an Asian American and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) science fiction adventure comic book hatched by filmmaker and author Quentin Lee (“White Frog”). The deal was unveiled Friday at the 2021 Special Edition of San Diego Comic-con. Separately, Lee’s literary debut and first novel “The […]

  • Chrissy Metz, LeAnn Rimes and Mark Montano Talk New Crafting Competition Meet Your Makers Showdown

    "I create something from nothing, and so I have a really keen eye for detail," LeAnn Rimes tells PEOPLE about her role as a judge on the new discovery+ series

  • Former Hospice Is Venice’s Newest Five-Star Hotel

    Ca' di DioIf there’s one thing that stands out amidst the ornate facades of Venice’s edifices it’s something new. The sea and its air are cruel neighbors for these ancient buildings—cracked, chipped, peeling, and even crumbling, such is the state of many a palazzo. And so even though the exterior of Ca’ di Dio, Venice’s newest five-star hotel, is restrained relative to its neighbors, its recent immaculate restoration has left it with a spotless facade ensuring it stands out on the lagoon.It is a

  • David Moyes desperate to avoid another ‘boom and bust’ cycle for West Ham

    The well-drilled Irons have produced a string of impressive displays this season.

  • Canadian regulator rejects Enbridge plan to sell oil pipeline space under contract

    The Canada Energy Regulator on Friday rejected Enbridge Inc's plan to sell nearly all space on its Mainline oil pipeline under long-term contracts, rather than rationing it on a monthly basis. The regulator (CER) said in a written ruling that the change would have dramatically changed how shippers gain access to the 70-year-old Mainline, benefiting some with contracts while hurting others who lack them. "Overall, Western Canadian oil producers could suffer too many negative consequences," the CER said.