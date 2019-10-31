Hong Kong eases monetary policy as economy heads into recession, prompting HSBC to cut interest rates for the first time in 11 years

Hong Kong's monetary authority cut its base lending rate for the third time in as many months in lockstep with the US Federal Reserve, as the world's central banks loosen financial taps to avert the global economy's descent into recession.

The city's base lending rate will be reduced by 25 basis points to 2 per cent effective immediately, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) announced on its website, matching the overnight cut of the same amount by the US Fed. That pushed HSBC, the largest of the city's three currency issuing banks, to cut its rates for the first time in 11 years to take the pressure off small businesses.

"As the largest commercial bank in Hong Kong, HSBC has the social responsibility to help Hong Kong corporates to cope with the difficult time," said the bank's Asia-Pacific adviser George Leung, during a press conference. "The cut may be small, but it could still be able to lift the burden of the companies and stimulate private consumption."

Hong Kong's monetary policy has mirrored the US ever since the city's currency was pegged to the US dollar in 1983 under the currency board system. The joining at the hips of Hong Kong's interest rates with America's cost of funds has led to unintended consequences for the city's economy, curtailing the HKMA's ability to use monetary policy as a tool to curb inflation, or asset prices.

An estimated US$130 billion of foreign capital poured into Hong Kong's assets during the previous cycle of interest rate cuts in the aftermath of the 2008 crisis, setting off a decade-long property bull run that drove home prices to the highest among global urban centres.

Unaffordable housing has been cited as one of the biggest grievances that have fuelled street protests among the youth in Hong Kong's most severe civil strife that is running into its fifth month. At least US$4 billion of capital has exited the city in current turmoil by one estimate.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority's Chief Executive Officer Eddie Yue Wai-man during a press conference on 29 January 2018. Photo: David Wong alt=The Hong Kong Monetary Authority's Chief Executive Officer Eddie Yue Wai-man during a press conference on 29 January 2018. Photo: David Wong

In its decision to cut rates, the Fed dropped a previous reference to "act as appropriate" to sustain economic expansion " considered a sign for future rate cuts, Reuters reported. Instead, the Fed said it will "monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook as it assesses the appropriate path" of its target interest rate, a less decisive phrase.

While the Fed's decision reflects concerns about global slowdown, the continuation of the policy easing cycle remains uncertain, said HKMA's chief executive Eddie Yue Wai-man. Hong Kong's open economy is not immune to global uncertainties and will face slowdown pressure, he said.

"We have not seen any signs of massive capital outflows as the Hong Kong dollar exchange rate remains stable," Yue said at a media briefing after the policy decision. He does not believe the interest rate cuts so far will lead to an overheating in the local property market. "Banks' asset quality remain good," he said. "The bad debt ratio stays at around 0.56 per cent which is low" by international standards, he added. "Property prices have dropped by 4 to 5 per cent since May but the secondary market transactions have become active again over the past two weeks."