Hong Kong electoral reforms prevent 'dictatorship of the majority', says pro-Beijing lawmaker

Pro-democracy protesters hold signs during a march under Hong Kong flags outside the Legislative Council building in Hong Kong, China
Yew Lun Tian
·2 min read

By Yew Lun Tian

BEIJING (Reuters) - Beijing's proposal for Hong Kong electoral reforms could prevent "dictatorship of the majority", a pro-Beijing Hong Kong lawmaker said, calling people who want one man one vote "politically immature".

China's rubber-stamp parliament is deliberating plans to overhaul Hong Kong's electoral system to ensure Beijing loyalists are in charge.

Hong Kong representatives to China's parliament, in Beijing this week for an annual session, say the changes are necessary and desirable.

"Many people in Hong Kong are politically immature," Martin Liao, who sits on both Hong Kong's and China's legislature, told Reuters by phone on Saturday.

"They think 'one man one vote' is the best thing, and they take advice from countries that don't even have 'one man one vote'," he said, referring to how neither the U.S. President nor the British Prime Minister is elected by a popular vote.

The proposed changes, which include expanding the city's Election Committee from 1,200 to 1,500 people, and expanding the city's Legislative Council from 70 to 90 seats, will make Hong Kong's electoral system more "representative", and less prone to "dictatorship of the majority", Liao argued.

Critics however worry that the expansion means that Beijing would be able to stack the two bodies with even more pro-establishment members, to gain the numerical superiority needed to influence important decisions such as the election of the city's Chief Executive, leaving Hong Kong voters with less direct say in who they want to lead them.

"If you are not a patriot, it's going to be hard for you to get in," Tam Yiu-chung, the only Hong Kong representative in China's top lawmaking body, the National People's Congress Standing Committee, told Reuters by phone on Saturday.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Ros Russell)

Recommended Stories

  • This Key Ingredient in Red Wine May Help Weaken COVID-19 Symptoms, Study Suggests

    There are few things as satisfying as popping open a bottle of red wine and enjoying a glass (well, maybe two) at the end of a long workday. When enjoyed in moderation, this alcoholic beverage also offers a host of health benefits. Now, new research suggests that tannic acid, which is found in plants such as grape skins, may help suppress COVID-19.Published in the American Journal of Cancer Research, the study was led by a team of researchers at China Medical University in Taiwan. What exactly did they uncover? Tannic acid, which belongs to the tannin family, may help stop the replication of SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19. (Present in red wine, tannins impact the richness of texture.)The team studied tannic acid and five other natural compounds to see how successful they were at suppressing viral activity. As it turned out, tannic acid was the most effective of the bunch. (Related: The 7 Healthiest Foods to Eat Right Now)"Among the six compounds tested, only tannic acid showed significant activity of inhibiting up to 90% of the enzymatic activity of SARS-CoV-2," the study reports.For context, in order for the SARS-CoV-2 virus to hijack human cells, its key protease (enzyme) known as Mpro must lock into a receptor in the human cell membrane so that it can replicate and spread. Another study yielded similar findings, revealing that certain chemical compounds in dark chocolate, green tea, and muscadine grapes can potentially inhibit Mpro's function.However, before you go to a liquor store to stock up on bottles of red wine or a grocery store to clear all of the dark chocolate bars off the shelves, it's important to note one key flaw in each of these studies. The findings only reflect what was found in a petri dish."Things that happen in a cell culture don't necessarily translate into a demonstrable human impact," Noreen Hynes, MD, MPH, and director of the Geographic Medicine Center of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Johns Hopkins Medicine, says. "We don't have any evidence that people who drink red wine are less susceptible to the virus."Hynes—who runs inpatient clinical trials for COVID-19—also points out that the study doesn't tell us how much red wine would even be needed to have this effect on enzymatic activity. In fact, the amount of red wine that could be required may be toxic to humans. This is why preclinical studies (typically done on laboratory animals) are needed to evaluate safety."I do think it's very important that people remember the recommendation for wine is that men drink no more than two glasses a day and that women drink one," Hynes adds.She also points out that red wine isn't the only thing that's rich in tannins. Cranberries, for example, also provide a good source of tannins, as do both black and green teas.Ultimately, more research and human clinical trials are needed to see if red wine could stop the spread of COVID-19 in the body. Right now, the best thing you can do is keep your immune system strong by eating healthy, exercising, and getting plenty of rest. For more, don't miss the 7 Best Teas to Support Your Immune System Right Now!

  • 3 Ways to Succeed as a Lazy Investor

    What if you're on board with the idea of investing but aren't particularly interested in stock market happenings, and don't really want to sink a lot of time into building a portfolio? If you don't have the patience for that, look at index funds instead. Index funds are passively managed funds that aim to match the performance of the market indexes they're tied to.

  • America reverses stance on 'Afghan-led' peace process and suggests shape of future government

    America is proposing an interim government in Afghanistan to drive the country's stalled peace process forward, amid frustration at little progress in Taliban and Afghan government talks. The pitch touted by Joe Biden's special envoy abandons United States assurances the process should be Afghan-led, as Washington becomes increasingly desperate to get the foes negotiating . A road map touted by Zalmay Khalilzad would see an international conference similar to the 2001 Bonn conference after the fall of the Taliban, Afghan officials said. The conference would be held in Turkey, possibly under the auspices of the United Nations, and include key regional powers such as Pakistan and Iran. It would discuss setting up a transitional government including the Taliban, as a stepping stone to a political settlement. The Taliban and Afghan government were supposed to begin talks to agree their own settlement soon after Donald Trump signed his troop withdrawal deal a year ago.

  • Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama gets vaccine shot

    The Dalai Lama, the 85-year-old Tibetan spiritual leader, was administered the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine on Saturday at a hospital in the north Indian hill town of Dharmsala. Dr. G.D. Gupta of Zonal Hospital, where the shot was administered, told reporters that the Dalai Lama was observed for 30 minutes afterward. Ten other people who live in the Dalai Lama's residence were also vaccinated, Gupta said.

  • Colorado man arrested in 1982 cold case murders of 2 women, authorities say

    A Colorado man has been arrested in connection with the unsolved murders of two women who were found dead in 1982, authorities said. Alan Lee Phillips, 70, of Dumont, Colorado, was taken into custody without incident in Clear Creek County on Feb. 24 and is currently being held at the Park County Jail in the town of Fairplay, about 90 miles southwest of Denver. Park County Sheriff Tom McGrath announced the arrest on Wednesday.

  • Lord Patten : China is 'obliterating' Hong Kong freedom with new election rules

    Lord Patten of Barnes last night warned that China's Communist Party had taken its most significant step yet towards tearing up the Sino-British Joint Declaration on Hong Kong after Beijing announced an overhaul of the city's electoral system. China on Friday moved to bar pro-democracy candidates from standing for election in Hong Kong and hinted at expanding the legislative to include more Beijing-appointed members. “China's communist parliament has taken the biggest step so far to obliterate Hong Kong's freedoms and aspirations for greater democracy under the rule of law," said Lord Patten, the last colonial governor of Hong Kong. "The Chinese Communist Party has ordained that in order to be a Chinese patriot you must swear allegiance to the Communist Party. This completely destroys the pledge of one-country, two-systems." Mr Patten went on to say the CCP was "a continuing and brutal danger to all who believe in free and open societies.” China announced the new plans at the annual meeting of its ‘rubber-stamp’ parliament. The Communist Party said it wanted to “to safeguard national security", amid mounting criticism from the UK and other Western nations for Beijing’s suppression of the territory. “We will resolutely guard against and deter external forces’ interference in the affairs of Hong Kong,” Li Keqiang, the country’s premier, said in an opening speech to the National People's Congress in Beijing. About 3,000 delegates from across the country descended in Beijing, under increased security and coronavirus controls to ensure the most high-profile political event of the year goes off without a hitch. The annual two-week meeting is heavy on political spectacle and light on actual lawmaking, as delegates have no choice but to approve proposals put forward by the ruling Chinese Communist Party.

  • Amazon's weekend deals are here, and they're unbeatable—starting at just $7

    Save big on TVs, vacuums, smart home devices, beauty and more.

  • Ted Cruz ‘traitor’ billboards go up in his Texas neighbourhood

    Activist group says Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley ‘deserve most blame for firing up violent mob of Trump supporters that attacked US Capitol and killed five people’

  • White House: Biden believes U.S. authorizations for military force need updating

    U.S. President Joe Biden believes that authorizations for the use of military force that have been used to justify U.S. attacks on overseas targets should be re-examined, the White House said on Friday. Democratic Senator Tim Kaine and Republican Senator Todd Young introduced legislation this week to repeal the 1991 and 2002 Authorizations for the Use of Military Force (AUMF) against Iraq, citing the “strong partnership” between Washington and the government in Baghdad. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Biden wanted to work with Kaine on the issue.

  • Report finds obesity major factor in COVID-19 deaths

    The majority of global COVID-19 deaths have been in countries where many people are obese, a worldwide study found on Thursday (March 4).With coronavirus fatality rates 10 times higher in nations where at least 50% of adults are overweight.The report, which described a "dramatic" correlation between countries' COVID-19 death and obesity rates, found that 90% or 2.2 million of the 2.5 million deaths from the pandemic disease so far were in countries with high levels of obesity.Olivia Barata Cavalcanti is a doctor and director of science and programs at the World Obesity Federation.''So this is not exactly surprising. The surprising part is that governments haven't really acted on obesity until now. So now we have this perfect storm of an obesity pandemic and COVID-19 pandemic."The study analyzed the COVID-19 death figures from Johns Hopkins University in the United States and the World Health Organization's Global Health Observatory data on obesity.Strikingly, the authors said, there is no example of a country where people are generally not overweight or obese having high COVID-19 death rates.The report found that in the U.S. and Britain, for example, both COVID-19 death rates and obesity levels were among the highest.John Wilding is a professor of medicine at Britain's University of Liverpool and president of the World Obesity Federation."I think it's really important that countries around the world work together to put into place systematic approaches to both prevent and treat obesity. This means making changes to food systems, transport systems and providing good healthcare options for people living with obesity so that they can access effective interventions."Wilding says obesity should be recognized as a key COVID-19 health risk and taken into account in vaccination plans.

  • Fact check: Claim about FBI official who said no guns recovered at Capitol riot is missing context

    An FBI official told a Senate committee that the Bureau did not recover any guns at the U.S. Capitol riot. That is missing context.

  • QAnon predicted Trump’s re-inauguration on 4 March. Congress braced for an assault. Neither happened

    Two months after Capitol attack, embittered conspiracy cult holds out for last-ditch effort to revive former president – but law enforcement warns that the insurrection was not an isolated event

  • Biden secretly limits drone strikes, amid congressional scrutiny over war powers

    Obama administration greatly expanded the use of drone strikes before later imposing checks

  • Cellphone records tie Proud Boys member to someone in Trump White House, NYT reports

    An anonymous source who is familiar with an FBI cellphone data report says there was communication between the two.

  • Cuomo skipped sexual harassment training - that he himself mandated - by having a staffer complete it for him, accuser says

    When asked by a reporter Wednesday if he had taken the sexual harassment training, Cuomo said, "Short answer is yes."

  • Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman said a security guard followed her and told her she 'looked suspicious' when entering her own building

    "This is the reality of black girls: One day you're called an icon, the next day, a threat," Gorman said in a tweet about the incident.

  • A teenage girl wearing 'Everything will be OK' T-shirt was shot in the head on Myanmar's bloodiest day of protests yet

    Nineteen-year-old Kyal Sin had proudly cast her first vote last year in the very elections Myanmar's military has tried to annul with its ongoing coup.

  • A day after forcing marathon bill reading, Johnson says 'preference' to leave Senate

    The day after he single-handedly delayed the U.S. Senate's debate on President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill for 11 hours, Republican Senator Ron Johnson said on Friday that he could retire from office when his term expires. The 65-year-old Republican, who was first elected to the Senate during the Tea Party surge in 2010, had pledged to spend only two terms in the Senate.

  • Charles Barkley lost weight because he was worried about being lifted in a chair for the traditional Jewish hora at his daughter's wedding

    "Listen, I need all Jewish people on deck, brother," Chuck told Jimmy Kimmel about the chair lift. "Cause I can only get so skinny by Saturday, man."

  • Lake of the Ozarks Realtor Offered $1.5K to Have Her Former Mother-in-Law Killed: Prosecutors

    Camden County JailA prominent Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent and self-described “cheer mom” has been arrested for allegedly trying to put a hit out on her former mother-in-law. Prosecutors in Camden County say Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, offered to pay $1,500 to people in St. Louis to make her former mother-in-law’s death “look like an accident.” She was reportedly concerned about the woman causing problems with her relationship with her kids.Bauman was recorded discussing the scheme, according to a press release from the Camden County prosecutor’s office. She was given multiple opportunities to change her mind when asked by a witness-turned-informant if she was sure she wanted to carry out the killing, prosecutors said, but she moved ahead with it, at one point acknowledging that she was a Christian but noting she could always ask for forgiveness later.The realtor also is said to have made no secret about her alleged plans. After sending a text message to her daughter that said, “Your grandmother will die,” Bauman allegedly plowed ahead with the plan and pushed for her former mother-in-law to be killed in the small town of Hermann.Her alleged murder-for-hire plot fell apart when an attorney for a person who was solicited to hire people to carry out the killing contacted the Missouri Highway Patrol. She was arrested on Thursday and charged with conspiracy to commit murder and is currently being held without bond in the Camden County Jail.“We’re very appreciative of what the witness did in this case,” Camden County Prosecutor Caleb Cunningham said Friday. “We encourage anyone to contact law enforcement if there’s a crime or suspected crime.” “A local realtor had several political connections and the witness was aware of these political connections,” Cunningham said. “Out of an abundance of caution, DDCC was used to avoid any hint of impropriety,” he said, referring to the Missouri Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control.Bauman, who describes herself as a realtor, an artist, an entrepreneur, and a “cheer mom” on her Facebook page, frequently posted online about her “track record of success.” While she was most well-known as a realtor, with nearly 20 years in the industry, she also apparently set a world record in a boating race last year. Her LinkedIn account also mentions work in pharmaceutical sales and an acting and modeling career, with appearances on Days of Our Lives and in Nike commercials.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.