How Hong Kong’s New Expat Visas Stack Up Against Singapore’s

Sarah Zheng
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong is overhauling visa rules to attract foreign talent as it battles with rival finance hubs like Singapore for talent following nearly three years of pandemic isolation.

Chief Executive John Lee said in his maiden policy address that the city will grant a two-year visa to high earners who earned at least HK$2.5 million ($318,480) in the past year, as well as for graduates from the top-ranked universities. The city will also suspend the annual quota of its current program for skilled talent and extend the limit of stay for non-local graduates from one to two years.

Read More: Hong Kong Unveils Visa, Property Easing to Revive Hub Status

The moves seek to stem a brain drain following Hong Kong’s slow reopening of its international borders, with many foreigners leaving the city for alternative locations like Singapore, which has relaxed Covid restrictions much faster.

Singapore in August announced its own long-term work visas to ease a tight labor market, targeted toward foreigners earning S$360,000 ($253,530) annually.

Here is a breakdown of how the two Asian hubs compare on foreign visas:

Read More: Here’s Everything You Should Know About Singapore’s Visa Changes

(Updates with additional detail on graduate visas.)

