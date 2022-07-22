Hong Kong Faces First Prime Rate Hike Since 2018 on Hawkish Fed

(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong banks are set to lift prime rates for the first time in four years in response to the Federal Reserve’s aggressive policy tightening, spelling stress for one of the world’s most expensive property markets.

All 12 economists surveyed by Bloomberg predict that the prime rates will climb this year, some by as much as 100 basis points. The one-month interbank rate, known as Hibor, advanced for a seventh straight session to stand beyond 1% for the first time since June 2020.

Rising borrowing costs will force banks to ultimately pass on the burden to consumers. That would add to challenges for the city’s developers under pressure from an exodus of Hong Kong residents and a Covid-led contraction of the economy. Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Citigroup Inc. and UBS Group AG see rising interest rates to be one of the major drivers of falling home prices in Hong Kong, with Goldman calling for a 20% drop in value in four years.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority is expected to lift its base rate to mirror an expected 75-basis-point Fed rate hike next week as the city imports its monetary policy from the US due to a linked exchange rate with the greenback. The city’s de-facto central bank had ramped up currency purchases this year to maintain that peg as ample liquidity made it attractive for traders to short the local dollar against the higher-yielding greenback.

That’s resulted in a nearly 60% drop in the city’s aggregate balance from its peak last year. Bloomberg Intelligence estimates that outflows of as much as HK$284 billion ($36 billion) and a jump in one-month Hibor above 3% by year-end will prompt major banks to lift prime rates.

Nine out of the 12 economists surveyed expect home prices to record a year-on-year decline by the end-2022. Half of them forecast Hong Kong’s prime rate to rise by 25 basis points or less by year-end, while four predict a 50-basis point hike. The remaining two economists expect a 75-basis-point to 100-basis-point increase.

Banks will decide lending rates as well as the timing of adjustments based on their own structure of funding costs and other factors, HKMA Chief Executive Eddie Yue said in a statement on its website. He urged the public to carefully review and manage the risks when they make decisions on property purchases, mortgages and loans while reiterating that Hong Kong has no plan to change the dollar-peg system.

Rate Pressure

“As the liquidity continues to drain, the most likely scenario is Hong Kong banks will need to adjust to the turn of the global monetary tide as early as the fourth quarter,” said Gary Ng, senior economist at Natixis SA. “Hong Kong may not be able to defy the rate hike pressure as it did in 2016-2018 unless there is a quick reversal of market sentiment,” he said.

The Hong Kong dollar was at 7.8496 per dollar at 4:20 pm local time, near the weak end of its 7.75-to-7.85 allowed trading band. That means the HKMA’s persistent interventions to defend the currency peg may keep borrowing rates on the rising track and dampen the property market.

“In 2022, with the record exodus of residents, weak economic outlook, and the prospect of aggressive tightening by the Fed, the housing market of Hong Kong seems to be looking at the perfect storm,” according to OCBC Wing Hang Bank Ltd. economists including Cindy Keung. They expect the overall residential property prices in Hong Kong to fall by 4%, after registering a mild 3.7% increase in 2021.

(Updates with HKMA statement in the seventh paragraph)

