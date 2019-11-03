Is Hong Kong Finance Group Limited's (HKG:1273) 5.7% Dividend Worth Your Time?

Today we'll take a closer look at Hong Kong Finance Group Limited (HKG:1273) from a dividend investor's perspective. Owning a strong business and reinvesting the dividends is widely seen as an attractive way of growing your wealth. Yet sometimes, investors buy a stock for its dividend and lose money because the share price falls by more than they earned in dividend payments.

In this case, Hong Kong Finance Group likely looks attractive to dividend investors, given its 5.7% dividend yield and five-year payment history. We'd agree the yield does look enticing. Some simple analysis can offer a lot of insights when buying a company for its dividend, and we'll go through this below.

SEHK:1273 Historical Dividend Yield, November 3rd 2019 More

Payout ratios

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. So we need to form a view on if a company's dividend is sustainable, relative to its net profit after tax. Hong Kong Finance Group paid out 25% of its profit as dividends, over the trailing twelve month period. We like this low payout ratio, because it implies the dividend is well covered and leaves ample opportunity for reinvestment.

Dividend Volatility

Before buying a stock for its income, we want to see if the dividends have been stable in the past, and if the company has a track record of maintaining its dividend. Hong Kong Finance Group has been paying a dividend for the past five years. During the past five-year period, the first annual payment was HK$0.028 in 2014, compared to HK$0.025 last year. The dividend has shrunk at around 2.2% a year during that period. Hong Kong Finance Group's dividend has been cut sharply at least once, so it hasn't fallen by 2.2% every year, but this is a decent approximation of the long term change.

We struggle to make a case for buying Hong Kong Finance Group for its dividend, given that payments have shrunk over the past five years.

Dividend Growth Potential

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. In the last five years, Hong Kong Finance Group's earnings per share have shrunk at approximately 2.2% per annum. A modest decline in earnings per share is not great to see, but it doesn't automatically make a dividend unsustainable. Still, we'd vastly prefer to see EPS growth when researching dividend stocks.

Conclusion

To summarise, shareholders should always check that Hong Kong Finance Group's dividends are affordable, that its dividend payments are relatively stable, and that it has decent prospects for growing its earnings and dividend. Firstly, we like that Hong Kong Finance Group has a low and conservative payout ratio. Earnings per share are down, and Hong Kong Finance Group's dividend has been cut at least once in the past, which is disappointing. While we're not hugely bearish on it, overall we think there are potentially better dividend stocks than Hong Kong Finance Group out there.