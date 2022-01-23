Hong Kong’s financial sector faces talent crunch as expats head for the exit

FILE PHOTO: A ferry boat crosses Victoria Harbour during sunset in Hong Kong
Scott Murdoch and Kane Wu
·6 min read

By Scott Murdoch and Kane Wu

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Late last year, Tania Sibree quit her well-paid job as a financial services lawyer in Hong Kong and returned to Australia rather than live a moment longer with the city's strict coronavirus restrictions.

Sibree, who said she had enjoyed the previous five years in Hong Kong, is one of hundreds – possibly thousands – of foreign expatriate professionals who have left or are planning to leave, threatening to dent the city's standing as one of the world's financial hubs.

"The hotel quarantine made it just so tough for people to travel and that was the big incentive to being in Hong Kong, it was close to home and my parents. But you cannot do that long in hotel quarantine with kids," she said. "Everyone had been thinking the restrictions would be lifted, it would get better and it would not go on for so long."

Hong Kong has only had about 13,000 coronavirus infections out of a population of 7.4 million, much lower than most places in the world. But the Chinese territory is following Beijing's "zero-COVID" policy rather than adapting to life with the virus.

It has had stiff quarantines in place for two years, and last year introduced some of the strictest entry rules in the world, allowing only residents to return to the city and mandatory hotel quarantine of up to three weeks for arrivals from most countries, regardless of vaccination status, paid for by the travellers themselves.

However, "zero COVID" is no closer – 140 new infections were reported in Hong Kong on Sunday - and there are no signs of the government easing those restrictions. As a result, more expats are thinking of leaving, and global banks, asset managers and corporate law firms are facing up to many of their staff exiting after annual bonuses are paid out in the first three months of the year, headhunters and industry executives told Reuters.

"The summer in Hong Kong will be the time when many people will throw in the towel and think to themselves 'This is just untenable'," one capital markets investment banker said, on the condition of anonymity. "As a banker right now you're much better off being based in Singapore. You can travel, and once or twice a year you could bite the bullet and come to Hong Kong and do the quarantine if you need to."

More than 40% of members recently surveyed by the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong said they were more likely to leave Hong Kong, with most citing international travel restrictions as the leading factor.

"For the fastest growing sector of wealth and asset management there is a lack of trained supply of talent. If draconian travel restrictions continue for an undefined and lengthy period, the talent issue will become all the more serious," said Tara Joseph, president of the chamber. "Many in the industry also expect that eventually many jobs in the sector will be taken up by mainland Chinese talent, leading to a big talent shift."

Hong Kong's government has played down any looming talent crunch. It said fighting the coronavirus was its top priority, for the good of the whole city, and that it was investing in talent to counter any loss of expertise or any damage to its status as a global financial hub.

"We believe that Hong Kong will continue to bring together talents from local and international sources," a government spokesman said. "The government will continue to promote diversified development in the financial sector, foster local talents and attract foreign talents in various aspects to tie in with the long-term development of the Hong Kong economy."

RUSH FOR THE DOORS

Hong Kong’s population declined 1.2% between mid-2020 and mid-2021, with more than 75,000 people leaving the city, according to Hong Kong’s Census and Statistics Department. Since September, Hong Kong has had five months of consecutive net outflow in travel, immigration department data shows.

Meanwhile, the total number of visa applicants from all countries under the 'general employment policy' fell by a third last year to 10,073. Applicants for the financial services sector were down 23%.

"The proposition of bringing people into Hong Kong is not happening," said John Mullally, regional director, southern China and Hong Kong financial services at headhunter Robert Walters.

"The only people willing to do it are the international or very senior executives or very young people without families," he told Reuters. "When you look at the city, the financial services talent pool is definitely getting smaller."

Rival Asian hub Singapore is the main beneficiary of that, said Christian Brun, chief executive of recruitment firm Wellesley.

"We will start to see more senior banking executives based in Singapore. Many people given the choice would now prefer to base themselves there," he said. "We have seen that already with hedge funds and private equity and we will see it with banking too."

Some financial industry executives and officials take a more sanguine view, saying Hong Kong will continue to be attractive for Chinese companies and wealthy individuals as long as its low tax rate, rule of law and market freedom remain intact.

"Some of the kind of international vibe we have in the city will change. It will continue to boom, but it will be more with Chinese characteristics," Kenneth Gaw, president of Gaw Capital Partners, said at a conference earlier this month.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority, the city's de facto central bank, said it was aware of pandemic-related challenges facing financial institutions, but said they should be "transitory" and that the fundamentals underpinning Hong Kong's status as a global financial hub would remain strong.

Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission said the number of licensed firms and individuals operating in the city had continued to grow through the end of last year, which it said underscored its attractiveness.

Nevertheless, many expats are not waiting to see how things unfold.

One financial analyst at a global research group who has called Hong Kong home for more than five years told Reuters he has been waiting for the city's international borders to open so he can see his family and friends.

But with no sign of a change, he said he has decided to move back to the United States in the second quarter.

"Basically, we need to see our families and there is no end in sight to travel restrictions, no roadmap or plan," he said. "Eventually you quit waiting and realize moving is the only option."

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch and Kane Wu in Hong Kong; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Bill Rigby)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Man dies after Phoenix police shooting near 24th Street, Indian School Road

    According to the Phoenix Police Department, the incident occurred at about 4:40 a.m.

  • 'Surreal' wildfire burning near iconic California coastal highway prompts evacuations

    A section of California's famous Highway 1 was closed Saturday morning due to a fire near the Pacific Ocean.

  • The village flattened by a truck explosion

    This is the scale of devastation in Apiate - a rural community in Ghana flattened when a truck carrying explosives detonated.Police say at least 13 people were killed and around 180 injured.Hundreds of buildings reduced to piles of wood, rubble and twisted metal - and a yawning crater marking the epicenter of the blast.Daniel Adu-Gyamfi, a student from a nearby mining college, says he rushed to the scene when the explosion happened on Thursday (January 19)."... and you could see human remains all over the place. The epicentre of the damage still remains a huge crater over there with no traces of the vehicle over there. The damage is beyond comparison."It is not entirely clear what caused the explosion.Police say a motorcycle crashed into the truck and caught fire; a government statement said a roadside power transformer could have been involved.The truck was owned by Spanish company Maxam, which was transporting explosives to the Chirano gold mine, run by Toronto-based Kinross Gold Corporation, according to police.Maxam has not responded to requests for comment. Kinross said it planned to provide support to the response efforts and relief items to those affected.The ministry of lands and natural resources said Maxam had been suspended from manufacturing, transporting and supplying explosives for mining operations pending the outcome of investigations.Though police also said the transportation of explosives had followed proper procedure and that the truck had a police escort.The death toll also could have been much worse.Police spokesperson Kwesi Ofori said there was a pause between the collision and the explosion giving the driver time to tell the community they were in danger.Teachers in a nearby school were among the first informed, meaning they had time to evacuate their children.

  • The Hubble telescope just spotted a black hole giving birth to new stars

    Astronomers have finally captured a look at a black hole birthing new stars in the Henize 2-10 galaxy. The supermassive black hole in question is located roughly 34 million light-years away. Astronomers were able to take note of the black hole thanks to the Hubble telescope. The astronomers conducted a study based on their observations. … The post The Hubble telescope just spotted a black hole giving birth to new stars appeared first on BGR.

  • Michael Cohen says Donald Trump told him if one of his kids had to go to prison to 'make sure' it was Donald Jr., not Ivanka

    Michael Cohen told MSNBC's Alex Witt that Donald Trump gave the instruction when Donald Jr. and Ivanka were on the verge of being indicted in 2012.

  • Cartoonistry: Gaslighting is blinding too many in our polarized country

    Gun-control issue a classic example of sides distorting the truth for their benefit

  • If 'Donald Feels It's Necessary, He Will Stop Protecting Ivanka,' Warns Mary Trump

    Ivanka Trump, meanwhile, is “making the same calculation: What will help her in the long run?” said her cousin.

  • Abcarian: Ivanka Trump wanted to be at the center of it all. And now, boo-hoo, she is

    What happened in the Oval Office on Jan. 6, 2021? And why does the Trump Organization seem to be so shady about its assets? Surely, Ivanka knows.

  • Donald Trump slams Jan. 6 panel after Ivanka Trump interview request: 'They'll go after children'

    Former President Trump slammed the Jan. 6 committee investigating the Capitol insurrection after it asked his daughter Ivanka Trump to sit for an interview."It's a very unfair situation for my children. Very, very unfair," he told the Washington Examiner in an interview for an op-ed published Friday."It's a disgrace, what's going on. They're using these things to try and get people's minds off how incompetently our country is being run. And they...

  • Letters to the Editor: Jan. 23, 2022

    Readers share their views on higher-speed rail limits; highway traffic enforcement; rising inflation; and deconstructing DeSantis' message

  • Trump Lies Again That Nancy Pelosi Refused National Guard Help For Jan. 6

    Otherwise, it could have been "absolutely a lovely day," Trump told Sean Hannity.

  • Trump Accuses Jan. 6 Panel Of Going After ‘Children’ For Contacting 40-Year-Old Ivanka

    The House panel investigating the Capitol riot requested cooperation from Ivanka Trump, the former president's ex-adviser and adult daughter.

  • Peter Navarro Claims He Saw 'Nothing But Peaceful People' On Insurrection Day

    MSNBC's Ari Melber shot down Trump's former trade adviser when he pretended to be clueless about the violence.

  • Trump Trolled Over Ron DeSantis Threat In Taunting ‘What’s The Matter, Donald?’ Ad

    The reported souring in tensions between the former president and the Florida governor gets the treatment in the anti-DeSantis spot.

  • Would Trump Throw His Own Kids Under the Bus to Save Himself? We May Soon Find Out.

    Chip Somodevilla/Getty ImagesWe’ve been lulled into believing Donald Trump is made of Teflon. He was, after all, the guy who boasted that he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and not lose a vote.But Trump’s luck began to run out in early 2021—when he lost the White House, Air Force One, and his Twitter account inside a few weeks. His days of getting away with conduct that would sink anyone else appear to be over. He could even start losing so much that he’ll get sick of losing.Trump was met wi

  • Letter to the editor: Jan. 6 letter full of 'false statements'

    Letter writer: Original letter regarding Jan. 6 is full of 'unfounded assertions.' Writer should substantiate his sources

  • Cheney challenger wins big in Wyoming GOP activists' straw poll

    Harriet Hageman, the GOP primary candidate endorsed by former President Trump to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), won a straw poll held by Wyoming Republican State Central Committee on Saturday, per the Casper Star Tribune. Why it matters: Hageman won 59 votes, while Cheney only amassed six, according to the Star Tribune. The vote comes eight months ahead of the GOP contest. Although it has no bearing on the primary, it shows Cheney is still facing backlash from within her own party. Get market

  • Start the Steal: New MAGA Emails Reveal Plot to Hand Arizona to Trump

    Exclusive emails obtained by Rolling Stone expose an attempt to recertify the state as a victory for Donald Trump — and reveal top Trumpworld figures were complicit

  • ‘House of Trump is crumbling’: why ex-president’s legal net is tightening

    Some Trumpland observers are convinced that he is in serious legal trouble as New York’s AG investigation of Trump Organization’s finances intensifies Donald Trump speaks at a rally on 15 January 2022 in Florence, Arizona. Photograph: Mario Tama/Getty Images When Donald Trump announced plans in 2006 to build a golf complex on ancient sand dunes on the Aberdeenshire coast in Scotland he told reporters it was love at first sight. “As soon as I saw it there was no question about it,” he said. It wo

  • ‘The walls are closing in’: Trump reels from week of political setbacks

    It was a terrible seven days, with major developments in investigations of his election lies and the Capitol riot reaching into his inner circle‘House of Trump is crumbling’: why the legal net is tightening The Department of Justice investigation into the deadly Capitol attack harbors the most legal peril for Donald Trump. Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images The last time Donald Trump heard such hammer blows, they were from renovations at Mar-a-Lago that displeased the former president. But