Hong Kong 'will be fine' Standard Chartered CEO says, has no plans to shift staff over Covid-19 policies

Standard Chartered has no plans to shift executives out of Hong Kong as a result of the city's highly restrictive coronavirus policies, and is making a US$300 million bet on greater flows of capital through the city as mainland China's financial markets further open up, CEO Bill Winters said.

The bank, which is based in London, but generates much of its revenue in Asia, would like to have more of its senior executives and global products located in the city in the future, Winters said. He noted the lender's new digital-only bank in Singapore will use technology developed through Mox, its Hong Kong virtual bank.

"There's not a material impact on our business from the mobility restrictions," Winters told the Post. "I think the bigger impact is on morale. It's just tough for people not to be able to connect with their colleagues in different parts of the world. Of course, they're seeing each other on Zoom or Blue Jeans or whatever, but it's not the same."

Hong Kong's "zero-Covid" policies include some of the most restrictive quarantine measures in the world for incoming travellers, as well as residents who test positive for the coronavirus. That has rankled the business community, with some suggesting the city's draconian measures are hurting its reputation as a financial centre.

In recent weeks, the city has put up further restrictions on social gatherings, including forcing gyms and cinemas to shut down and ordering restaurants to close at 6pm.

One in four bank branches are closed in the city as lenders struggle with sick staff, and the city is considering adopting a universal testing programme as the number of cases has begun to overwhelm its public health care system.

Spirits maker Pernod Ricard and the head of the Mandarin Oriental hotel group have reportedly encouraged executives to temporarily relocate outside the city because of its strict antivirus measures, and Bank of America is reportedly considering moving some employees to Singapore.

Winters said that Hong Kong continues to remain an important international financial centre, particularly because of the role it plays in China.

"It's really interesting to me to see how people have rebalanced or re-equilibrated once things open up. You don't hear the massive complaints about lifestyle, about separation from families in Singapore any longer because for a few months now - it's not the easiest thing - people have been able to leave and come back," Winters said. "The authorities have taken concrete steps to make it easier to operate."

"Hong Kong will have the same experience," he added. "Assuming we get out of the back end of this period of hyper restriction, zero-Covid policy before too long, I think Hong Kong will be just fine."

On Thursday, Standard Chartered announced it was making a US$300 million investment into its China-related businesses and aimed to double its onshore and offshore profit before tax from those operations within three years' time.

Much of that investment is centred around opportunities created by rising affluence in the Greater Bay Area development zone and greater financial ties through the Wealth Management Connect and other connect schemes, Winters said.

The lender has applied for a mainland Chinese securities licence to allow it to provide a broad range of financing for institutional customers, and recently became the first foreign bank to qualify as a direct participant in China's Cross-border Interbank Payment System (CIPS) outside the mainland.

"The fastest areas of growth for us, which is where the bulk of the investment will go, is in the affluent segment," Winters said. "The GBA Wealth Connect is a big step forward and has contributed to our fantastic results in China in the past year, and will continue to."

Despite the optimism around China's future growth, the bank took a US$95 million reserve charge in the fourth quarter related to its commercial real estate business.

The lender previously said it had "no direct exposure and negligible indirect exposure" to China Evergrande Group, the mainland's biggest home builder and the world's most indebted developer. Concerns about the ability of Evergrande and other big residential developers to pay their debt have roiled property-related companies in China.

"We're taking a cautious approach, but it's caution on the back of underlying optimism that this can work through without being very disruptive," Winters said. "There's nobody that has been spared. Every single property company is experiencing some liquidity pressures. Even some of the higher quality ones are looking to extend the terms on their debt to get over this liquidity hump."

