Hong Kong’s First Trading Tax Hike Since 1993 Pummels Stocks

1 / 3

Hong Kong’s First Trading Tax Hike Since 1993 Pummels Stocks

Kiuyan Wong and Felix Tam

(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong unveiled its first stamp-duty increase on stock trades since 1993, sparking a broad selloff in the $7.6 trillion market and sending shares of the city’s exchange to their biggest plunge in more than five years.

The planned trading-tax increase to 0.13% from 0.10% was part of a raft of new measures announced in Hong Kong’s budget that included increased spending to help residents weather the pandemic. Even as the city’s economy has plunged over the past year, stock prices and trading have surged amid a global market boom.

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index sank 2.9% as of 2:48 p.m. local time, led by a 8.6% tumble in Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. The bourse operator was headed for its biggest slump since 2015, even after reporting record annual earnings on Wednesday.

“The impact will be significant,” said Kingston Lin, managing director of the asset management department at Canfield Securities in Hong Kong, ahead of the announcement by the city. “The market is doing very well and, of course, it will bring more revenue to the government. But higher transaction costs will be a concern for the exchange.”

The government announced spending measures of more than HK$120 billion ($15.5 billion) to alleviate economic hardship for city residents struggling after a two-year economic recession.

The trading tax hike is due to be in place on Aug. 1 and the government expects it to generate an extra HK$12 billion a year, local media including Apple Daily and NowTV reported, citing unidentified people. In the 2019/2020 fiscal year, the duty contributed HK$33.2 billion in revenue.

The move risks damping a trading boom that has gripped the city and propelled earnings at the exchange. The bourse on Wednesday reported that profit rose 23% to a record HK$11.5 billion in 2020, helped by a 60% jump in stock trading. Its shares have surged about 150% from a low last year, making it the world’s biggest by market value.

“Whilst we are disappointed about the government’s decision to raise stamp duty for stock transactions, we recognize that such a levy is an important source of government revenue,” an exchange spokesperson said. “HKEX looks forward to continue working closely with all its stakeholders to drive the continued success, resiliency, vibrancy and attractiveness of Hong Kong’s capital markets.”

Analysts at Citigroup Inc. estimated that the increased stamp duty will raise trading costs by 6% to 15%, pressing down trading volumes and crimping the exchange’s earnings per share by 3% to 7%.

Hong Kong is an outlier when it comes to taxing stock transactions, with markets such as the U.S. and rival Singapore refraining. Even so, talk of implementing a tax on financial transactions has recently been rekindled by some Democrats in the U.S. after the recent trading frenzy in GameStop Corp. shares.

(Updates with market moves from first paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive: Ant investor Boyu Capital targets $6 billion for new private equity fund - sources

    Chinese private equity firm Boyu Capital, an investor in Chinese technology titans including billionaire Jack Ma's Ant Group, is raising a new, China-focused fund targeting as much as $6 billion, three people with knowledge of the matter said. Boyu did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The fundraising by a firm widely associated with tech startups amounts to a high-profile test of investor appetite at a time when heightened oversight of China's tech giants clouds the near-term outlook of those companies.

  • India's National Stock Exchange halts trading due to technical glitch

    India's National Stock Exchange (NSE) stopped trading in all segments on Wednesday due to a technical glitch, the exchange said in a statement. The country's other major stock exchange BSE, however, said it continues to have normal trading in all segments.

  • Asia markets slide as higher bond yields test tech sector

    Falling tech stocks in China and Hong Kong pulled Asia's markets sharply lower on Wednesday, as recent gains in U.S. Treasury yields put lofty equity valuations under pressure even as bond markets stabilised. On Tuesday U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Powell did not seem too peturbed by a selloff in Treasuries that has driven 10-year yields up by 40 basis points this year, telling Congress it was a statement on the market's confidence in the pandemic recovery. But he cautioned that the economy remained "a long way" from employment and inflation goals and said that rates would stay low and bond buying would proceed apace until there was "substantial further progress".

  • China May Overhaul Hong Kong Elections

    Feb.22 -- Beijing has signaled urgent electoral reforms may be coming to Hong Kong. Bloomberg’s Dan Ten Kate reports on “Bloomberg Markets: China Open.”

  • Hong Kong crafting 'patriotic' oath for local councils, Beijing wants loyalists in charge

    Hong Kong's government will gazette a bill later this week that will require community level district councils to pledge an oath of allegiance to the Chinese-ruled city's mini-constitution, further stifling democratic opposition. Secretary for Mainland and Constitutional Affairs Eric Tsang said politicians deemed insincere would be blocked from office, releasing details of the bill a day after a senior official in China's cabinet said provisions should be made to ensure "patriots" were running Hong Kong. "The law will fulfill the constitutional responsibility of the government," Tsang said.

  • GameStop CFO Jim Bell resigns a month after trading frenzy that sent the company's valuation soaring

    GameStop Corp. announced that Jim Bell, who served as the executive vice president and CFO, will be resigning from his roles on March 26.

  • RBI, markets must work together, governor says

    India's central bank and markets need to work together to ensure the orderly evolution of the bond yield curve, the Reserve Bank of India governor told news channel CNBC-TV18 on Wednesday. Bond yields have seen an upward bias since the government announced, in its budget this month, additional market borrowing for the current financial year and higher than expected borrowing for the fiscal year starting in April. Investor appetite has been low despite the central bank's assurance that it would provide ample liquidity and ensure a smooth government borrowing programme as traders seek more direct support from the RBI.

  • Novavax Nears Covid-19 Vaccine Game Changer—After Years of Failure

    Scientists believe that if authorized, Novavax’s vaccine could be one of the more powerful weapons against the pandemic. It would be a shift in fortune for the company, which last year was struggling to survive.

  • Hong Kong plans lower budget deficit as economy expected to recover

    Hong Kong plans to run a much lower budget deficit in the coming fiscal year as the economy is expected to recover from its longest recession on record, Finance Secretary Paul Chan said on Wednesday. Often-violent protests and U.S.-China trade tensions in 2019 had plunged the global financial hub into recession even before the pandemic hit. Chan told legislators he expected the budget deficit for the upcoming year to hit HK$101.6 billion ($13.10 billion), smaller than the record HK$257.6 billion expected for 2020/21.

  • Oil prices drop on surprise build in U.S. crude stocks

    Oil prices fell on Wednesday after industry data showed a surprise build in U.S. crude stocks last week as a deep freeze in the southern states curbed demand from refineries that were forced to shut. Crude stockpiles rose by 1 million barrels in the week to Feb. 19, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported on Tuesday, against estimates for a draw of 5.2 million barrels in a Reuters poll. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 56 cents or 0.9% at $61.11 a barrel at 0506 GMT, after slipping 3 cents on Tuesday.

  • Occidental Counts the Cost of Its Thwarted Permian Oil Ambitions

    (Bloomberg) -- The decline in Occidental Petroleum Corp.’s oil production in the Permian Basin has left the company with so much unused capacity on pipelines to the Gulf Coast that the problem will drive a midstream loss of as much as $750 million this year.Occidental said Tuesday that total Permian production is expected to be about 485,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day this year, well short of the 800,000 barrels of pipeline space it’s committed to. That means the company needs to buy the balance elsewhere, adding to costs.Occidental has long held more pipe space than it needs from the Permian, in the hope that its shale business would eventually grow big enough to make use of it. But last year’s oil-price crash, and, more recently, the winter freeze in Texas, caused the company to cut investment and production in an effort to prioritize near-term cash flow for debt reduction. That has left its pipeline position exposed.Though oil flows should improve later in the year as Occidental restores production following the extremely cold weather, it will be some way off what’s needed to fill the pipes. Furthermore, unfavorable coastal crude prices compared with those inland may not be sufficient to cover the cost to transport the oil.READ: Permian King Earns 3 Times More Trading Oil Than Pumping ItThe situation appears to be a reversal of what happened in 2018, when pipeline capacity out of the Permian was in short supply and Occidental benefited handsomely from being able to buy barrels there cheaply and then sell them at a premium in Houston and Corpus Christi. In a single quarter that year, the midstream division earned $796 million, more than seven times what it made in the whole of 2017.Times are tougher now. The company is managing a much higher debt load after its 2019 acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum Corp., while oil prices have yet to fully recover from last year’s plunge. Occidental won’t post a quarterly profit again until 2023, according to the average of analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg.Chief Executive Officer Vicki Hollub said Tuesday the company has so far been unable to reduce costs associated its long-term pipeline contracts, which roll off in 2025.“We’ve had conversations with other companies and potential partners and we have not come across a solution that was acceptable to us from a value standpoint,” she said on the company’s earnings conference call. “We’re not willing to sacrifice value to do a deal that is going to negatively impact us in the future.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ARK's Cathie Wood Schools Warren Buffett With 3 Top Stocks

    Warren Buffett is getting a run for his money — ARK Invest's Cathie Wood is turning into the stock picker to watch on stocks that are lapping his.

  • Lucid Motors strikes SPAC deal to go public with $24 billion valuation

    Lucid Motors reached an agreement to become a publicly traded company through a merger with special-purpose acquisition company Churchill Capital IV Corp., in the largest deal yet between a blank-check company and an electric vehicle startup. The combined company, in which Saudi Arabia's sovereign fund will continue to be the largest shareholder, will have a transaction equity value of $11.75 billion. Private investment in the public equity deal is priced at $15 a share, putting the implied pro-forma equity value at $24 billion.

  • UBS Team Says Get Ready for Another Global Equity Rotation

    (Bloomberg) -- Tightening financial conditions will likely lead to a “phase change” in global markets in the second quarter, resulting in lower overall returns and favoring growth stocks over value, according to UBS Group AG.A shift from a liquidity-driven market to one based on growth and earnings will come as inflation enthusiasm peaks and will precede any tapering of Federal Reserve support, wrote strategists including Bhanu Baweja in a note Monday. This regime change will be marked by a bottoming in real rates and credit spreads -- which will signal the end of the liquidity “tailwind,” they said.“While these changes don’t imply a big drawdown, they do make for an important change in the nature of the rally,” the strategists wrote. “Liquidity tailwinds have been the biggest contributor to market gains.”A recent surge in U.S. real yields has raised alarm among investors who see negative real rates as a cornerstone of the risk-asset rally which has sent global equities to all-time highs. The rate on 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities has jumped to as high as minus 0.77% last week from minus 1.08% on Feb. 11.While higher real yields signal the economy is gaining traction, they can lead to a tightening in financial conditions and a shift in asset allocation.“A small increase in real rates will likely not be a big concern, but as real rates accelerate, each incremental move becomes more challenging for markets,” wrote Baweja and his team.Real Yields’ Rise Is Canary in the Coal Mine for Risk Assets An analysis of similar historic “phase changes” when liquidity drivers shift to neutral from loose suggests lower market returns and growth stocks marginally outperforming value shares, UBS said. The dollar usually sees modest gains against emerging-market currencies and a rotation out of the U.S. into other markets becomes less compelling, the strategists wrote.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Square buys $170 million more in bitcoin to boost crypto holdings

    Square is more than doubling down on its crypto holdings.

  • Bitcoin: Elon Musk loses world's richest title as Tesla falters

    The Tesla chief's wealth has taken a hit as investors sour on Bitcoin and the electric carmaker.

  • More expensive services lead euro zone inflation rebound in January

    More expensive services and industrial goods led a rebound in inflation in January after months of falling prices, offsetting the downward pull of cheaper energy, data showed on Tuesday. The European Union's statistics office Eurostat confirmed earlier estimates that consumer prices in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose 0.2% month-on-month for a 0.9% year-on-year increase, as expected by economists. Volatile energy prices were 3.8% higher on the month but still 4.2% lower than a year earlier and unprocessed food was 1.2% more expensive on the month and 2.0% year-on-year.

  • U.S. consumer confidence improves as COVID-19 cases fall; house prices accelerate

    U.S. consumer confidence increased in February, with households slightly more upbeat about the labor market amid declining new COVID-19 infections and expectations for additional money from the government to help the economy's recovery from the pandemic. The survey from the Conference Board on Tuesday also showed consumers warming up to overseas vacations, though fewer intended to purchase homes, automobiles and other big-ticket items over the next six months. Consumers anticipated higher inflation as well.

  • Lucid Motors' SPAC skids as $56 billion valuation sparks bubble concerns

    Shares of Churchill Capital IV Corp fell more than 40% on Tuesday, as its merger with electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors sparked concerns about the real worth of the company which has yet to start regular production. The share slump followed weeks of speculation about the deal that had pushed the stock of Churchill Capital IV, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), up more than 500%. Still, even after the slide, Churchill Capital IV's stock price implied a $56 billion market capitalization for Lucid once the deal closes, making it one of the highest valued vehicle makers in the world, and marking a hefty premium to the price at which the Lucid agreed to merge with Churchill Capital IV.

  • How to make the US stimulus better

    Now, some analysts are arguing that the stimulus package is too big and should be reduced. Jobless workers requesting unemployment benefits actually rose last week. The main fear for a too-big bill is that additional government spending will outstrip the needs of the economy and lead to excessive inflation.