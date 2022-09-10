Hong Kong: Five jailed in for 'seditious' children's books

·2 min read
Image shows children's book displayed in court
Hong Kong police displayed content from one of the children's books at a press conference in July

Five speech therapists in Hong Kong have been jailed for 19 months each after being found guilty of publishing "seditious" children's books.

Authorities interpreted the books - about sheep trying to hold back wolves from their village - as referring to Hong Kong and the Beijing government.

The authors argued the books chronicled "history from the people's perspective".

But a government-picked judge concluded they were "a brainwashing exercise".

The sentencing comes amid a crackdown on civil liberties since 2020, when China imposed a new national security law.

Beijing said the law was needed to bring stability to the city - but critics said it was designed to squash dissent, and weaken Hong Kong's autonomy.

Hong Kong is a Special Administrative Region of China, and has a "one country, two systems" principle, which is designed to give the city certain freedoms.

The five speech therapists - Lai Man-ling, Melody Yeung, Sidney Ng, Samuel Chan and Fong Tsz-ho - have already spent more than a year in jail awaiting the verdict.

One of their lawyers said they could be released within a month, because of the time already served.

The group, who are aged between 25 and 28, produced cartoon e-books that some interpreted as trying to explain Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement to children.

In one of the three books, a village of sheep fight back against a group of wolves who are trying to take over their settlement.

On Saturday the five speech therapists maintained the books were meant to help children understand systemic injustice.

But Judge Kwok Wai-kin accused the speech therapists of "sowing the "seed of instability" in the city and across China.

They were charged under a colonial-era sedition law - which until recently had been rarely used by prosecutors - rather than the 2020 national security law.

You might also be interested in:

Recommended Stories

  • Hong Kong speech therapists sentenced to 19 months for books

    A Hong Kong court sentenced five speech therapists to nearly two years in prison Saturday for their role in the publication of children’s books deemed seditious. The penalties are the latest sign of China’s hard line against free speech and any sign of political opposition in the city following the 2019 antigovernment protests. Beijing responded to the monthslong demonstrations by imposing a sweeping National Security Law and disqualifying, imprisoning or silencing political opponents, many of whom have sought asylum abroad.

  • Who the experts are taking in Dolphins vs. Patriots

    Looks like most experts are favoring Miami.

  • Five Hong Kong speech therapists jailed for conspiracy to "brainwash" children with cartoons

    Five Hong Kong speech therapists were sentenced on Saturday to 19 months in jail for conspiracy to publish seditious children's books, featuring cartoons of sheep and wolves that prosecutors had deemed anti-government. The five were convicted on Wednesday under a colonial-era sedition law in a case denounced by rights campaigners as a "brazen act of repression", which the Hong Kong government has rejected. The defendants, who had pleaded not guilty, were accused of publishing three books featuring cartoons of sheep fighting against wolves.

  • Why charges will not be dropped against hundreds of Breonna Taylor protesters in Kentucky

    Louisville protesters have demanded all remaining charges be dropped as new information comes to light in the police killing of Breonna Taylor.