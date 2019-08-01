Hong Kong follows US Fed in cutting interest rate for the first time since 2008 as trade war weighs down on world economy

Hong Kong's monetary authority cut the city's base lending rate for the first time in more than a decade, reducing the cost of money in a slowing economy that had been squeezed by a year-long US-China trade war.

The city's de facto central bank reduced the base rate by 25 basis points to 2.5 per cent effective August 1, in lockstep with a widely expected cut of the same amount by the US Federal Reserve, the first reduction since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis.

"The US rate cut shows that the Federal Reserve has reversed its interest rate normalisation process that started in December 2015," the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's Chief Executive Norman Chan Tak-lam said at a media briefing in Hong Kong. "If the US continues to gradually reduce the interest rate in future, it will be positive for the global currency markets."

The rate cut is a much-needed spur to kick-start Hong Kong's economy, which contracted 0.3 per cent in the three months ended June from the first quarter, while the annual growth pace was stuck at 0.6 per cent from a year ago. The city's economy, a vital transshipment and re-export hub for the gigantic economic hinterland of mainland China with the rest of the world, had been squeezed by the year-long US-China trade war as the conflict kicked into high gear in early May.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority's outgoing chief executive Norman Chan Tak-lam (right) with his successor Eddie Yue Wai-man (left), who will take over as the head of the city's de facto central bank from October 1, during an event on 25 July 2019. Photo: SCMP/Nora Tam alt=The Hong Kong Monetary Authority's outgoing chief executive Norman Chan Tak-lam (right) with his successor Eddie Yue Wai-man (left), who will take over as the head of the city's de facto central bank from October 1, during an event on 25 July 2019. Photo: SCMP/Nora Tam

"A lower interest rate will definitely be positive for the economy of Hong Kong, as well as the US, as it helps ease the burden for borrowers," said Sonny Hsu, vice-president and senior credit officer of Moody's Investors Service, adding that the financial markets are expecting three rate cuts in 2019 for a total of 75 basis points.

A slowing economy may translate into a pickup in unemployment rate from the current low of 2.8 per cent, Hong Kong''s Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po said in his blog post this week, ahead of the HKMA's rate move. The job market has already weakened, particularly in the most-affected industries like import and export, wholesale and construction, he said.

Worse is to come, as the city had been shaken by unprecedented mass rallies ever since an estimated 1 million took to the streets on June 9 to oppose a controversial extradition bill. Even though the bill was declared 'dead" by Hong Kong's Chief Executive, rallies have persisted, and have turned increasingly violent.

Two continuous months of rallies have sapped retail sales and entertainment, putting homebuyers off big-ticket financial commitments like real estate. The effects of the unrest are likely to be felt in the third and fourth quarters of 2019, economists said.

"The current social unrest in Hong Kong means a lot of uncertainties in economic outlook," said Moody's Hsu. "Commercial banks in Hong Kong are likely to adopt a more cautious approach in their liquidity management and hence may not follow the HKMA to cut their best lending rate."