Is Hong Kong Food Investment Holdings Limited’s (HKG:60) CEO Being Overpaid?

Ellis Man became the CEO of Hong Kong Food Investment Holdings Limited (HKG:60) in 2011. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Ellis Man’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Hong Kong Food Investment Holdings Limited is worth HK$208m, and total annual CEO compensation is HK$1.4m. (This is based on the year to 2018). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at HK$1.3m. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under HK$1.6b, and the median CEO compensation was HK$1.7m.

That means Ellis Man receives fairly typical remuneration for the CEO of a company that size. Although this fact alone doesn’t tell us a great deal, it becomes more relevant when considered against the business performance.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Hong Kong Food Investment Holdings has changed from year to year.

Is Hong Kong Food Investment Holdings Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, Hong Kong Food Investment Holdings Limited has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 120% each year. Its revenue is up 13% over last year.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. It’s also good to see decent revenue growth in the last year, suggesting the business is healthy and growing.

Has Hong Kong Food Investment Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 18% over three years, some Hong Kong Food Investment Holdings Limited shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary…

Remuneration for Ellis Man is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a similar sized company .

We’d say the company can boast of its EPS growth, but it’s disappointing to see negative shareholder returns over three years. We’d be surprised if shareholders want to see a pay rise for the CEO, but we’d stop short of calling their pay too generous. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Hong Kong Food Investment Holdings.

