Hong Kong Food Prices Soar as Covid Curbs Trigger Panic Buying

Shirley Zhao
·3 min read

Hong Kong residents are facing a shortage of fresh food -- and fast-rising prices for what they can find in stock -- as anti-virus controls in mainland China leaves truck drivers responsible for ferrying supply unable to re-enter the city.

Fresh-produce supply has dropped as much as 70% since Saturday after some drivers tested positive for Covid, and subsequent testing and isolation measures caused delays to deliveries, according to an estimate by Chan Fu-chuen, vice chairman of the Chamber of Hong Kong Logistics Industry.

The shortage is particularly acute for vegetables and fresh fish, with Hong Kong relying on mainland China for more than 90% of its needs. Average prices of those goods have spiked about 30%, while some products that spoil easily, like pea sprouts, have seen prices double, said Thomas Ng, chairman of Hong Kong Food Council and a fresh produce supplier.

“There’s plenty of supplies but they’re stuck at the border,” said Ng. “The logistics chain has broken.”

Supermarket shelves across the city were bare on Tuesday, with only more expensive vegetables imported from overseas remaining. Concerns about an extended shortage has also prompted shoppers to buy in bulk, worsening the situation.

The panic buying is reminiscent of the earliest days of the pandemic in 2020 and comes during a traditionally tight period for food items. Demand peaks during the Lunar New Year holiday, which took place last week, and prices usually rise as supply struggles to keep up.

Problems Brew

The flow of cross-border vehicles has gradually returned to normal and supply of chilled pork, poultry and eggs is generally stable, a Hong Kong government spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday. The volume of vegetables that arrived into the wholesale market on Monday night was one-third of the previous day, but supply picked up in the morning.

The sudden stress on the city’s food-supply chain comes as Chinese officials rush to prevent a resurgent outbreak in Hong Kong from spilling over into Guangdong province.

Problems at the border began over the weekend, after the first truck driver tested positive. Two additional drivers were later found to be infected, including one on Monday, said Ng. Authorities in Guangdong issued new rules on Sunday requiring a negative Covid test no older than 24 hours in order for drivers to cross from Hong Kong into mainland China. Drivers also need to be tested upon entry and every day during their stay.

Bottleneck

This situation has been exacerbated by a rule that means drivers who live in Hong Kong are banned from working in mainland China if someone in their building has Covid, said Stanley Chiang, chairman of Lok Ma Chau China-Hong Kong Freight Association. Since the city had been largely virus-free for several months until this outbreak, the rule hadn’t posed much of a problem until now.

Daily caseloads have surged past 600, straining the city’s broader health-care and contact-tracing infrastructure.

And it’s more than food supply at stake. Hong Kong is an important transshipment hub for China’s exports and the city also imports building materials, furniture and home appliances from the mainland, Chiang said.

An extended bottleneck at the border would risk further hurting Hong Kong’s economy, which has taken a hit from increasingly strict restrictions aimed at quelling a new wave of infections. Higher grocery and consumer good costs will also have an outsized impact on its poor, with almost a quarter of the city’s residents living in poverty.

“The impact could be disastrous if restrictions keep going tougher,” Chiang said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

