Hong Kong food supplies may be disrupted as COVID hits goods drivers

Customer wearing a face mask shops in front of partially empty shelves at a supermarket, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Sha Tin district
·1 min read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong authorities said on Sunday supplies of vegetables and chilled poultry into the global financial hub may be temporarily disrupted after some mainland goods vehicle drivers preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19.

Hong Kong imports 90% of its food, with the mainland its most important source, especially for fresh food. Consumers have already seen a shortage of some foreign imported goods, including premium seafood, due to stringent flight restrictions.

"The mainland authorities and the (Hong Kong) government are working closely together to firm up the detailed arrangements to expedite the logistics of food supply for Hong Kong so as to make the supply situation resumes normal as soon as possible," the government said in a statement.

On Saturday, the city of 7.5 million people reported a record 1,514 new coronavirus infections, up from Friday's 1,325, in the biggest test yet for the Chinese territory's "dynamic zero-COVID" strategy.

After a meeting with mainland Chinese officials across the border in Shenzhen, Hong Kong's No. 2 official, John Lee, said on Saturday that China will help the city to cope with the expanding outbreak by providing testing, treatment and quarantine capacity. He said there were no plans for a mainland-style lockdown for now.

The measures will give Hong Kong a breathing space as medical capacity becomes stretched on all fronts, although there were no specific details of the plans and it was not clear how quickly they could be implemented.

Hong Kong and mainland China are among few places in the world still aiming to suppress every COVID-19 outbreak, but the Omicron variant has proven tough to keep under control.

(Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by William Mallard)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Mainland China to help overwhelmed Hong Kong with COVID fight

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China will help Hong Kong to cope with an expanding COVID-19 outbreak by providing testing, treatment and quarantine capacity, Chief Secretary John Lee said on Saturday, adding that there were no plans for a mainland-style lockdown for now. Hong Kong and mainland China are among few places in the world still aiming to suppress every COVID-19 outbreak, but the Omicron variant has proven tough to keep under control. Lee, Health Secretary Sophia Chan and Security Chief Chris Tang were part of a delegation who visited neighbouring Shenzhen on Friday and Saturday to discuss support measures with mainland Chinese officials.

  • From Michelle Kwan to Nathan Chen, Passing an Olympic Torch of Representation

    Growing up, Nathan Chen drew motivation from Michelle Kwan. After winning gold at the 2022 Winter Olympics, he's hoping to motivate a new generation of figure skaters.

  • Shaq's 'Fun House' draws big crowd with Lil Wayne headlining

    Shaquille O’Neal threw one big party, but with two different experiences. O’Neal hosted his carnival-themed event “Shaq’s Fun House” on Friday night in downtown Los Angeles ahead of the Super Bowl this weekend. Inside, O’Neal – who moonlights as a DJ Diesel – was one of the featured performers including Lil Wayne, Zedd, Diplo and even the NBA legend’s son, Myles, who spun several records in front of an energetic crowd.

  • Canadian judge orders end to trucker blockade

    A blockade of truckers protesting COVID vaccine mandates along the U.S.-Canada border is causing disruptions for automakers, who are already facing challenges with a fragile supply chain. A Canadian judge has ordered protesters to end the blockade. Kris Van Cleave has the latest.

  • How Jade Jewelry Became a Symbol of Hope

    For many young Asian-Americans, the stone used to feel overly traditional. But recently, it's taken on a new meaning.

  • Olympics Live: Women’s downhill training nixed due to snow

    The second women’s downhill training run for American Mikaela Shiffrin, Italian Sofia Goggia and other Alpine skiers has been canceled because of snowfall. The men’s giant slalom race is still supposed to take place Sunday Beijing time. Snow began falling Saturday at the Yanqing Alpine Skiing Center during the first women’s downhill practice session and continued into Sunday morning.

  • Maskless New York parent booted from school board meeting days after school officials posed maskless

    A Western New York parent was dragged out of a school board meeting by security for not wearing a mask days after members of that school board and other local officials were photographed maskless at an official event.

  • 'I want someone else to be charged and jailed like I was'

    Former sub-postmasters hope for "justice" as statutory inquiry into scandal starts hearing evidence.

  • Royal Enfield: A family's decade-long search for a missing motorbike

    Arun Srinivasan spent 15 years tracking down his father's missing motorbike - a beloved black Royal Enfield.

  • Nick Cannon says mother of his child questioned him about condom vending machine prank

    Talk show host Nick Cannon said that the prank vending machine full of Magnum condoms that he received last week […] The post Nick Cannon says mother of his child questioned him about condom vending machine prank appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Billionaire Soros buys stake in EV startup Rivian

    Billionaire investor George Soros bought nearly 20 million shares of electric truck startup Rivian Automotive Inc in the quarter ended Dec. 31, securities filings showed Friday. The 19,835,761 shares, worth about $2 billion at the time, makes Soros Fund Management among the most prominent investors in a company that has yet to produce a consumer vehicle. Rivian, which is 20% owned by Amazon.com Inc, is expected to provide the e-commerce company with more than 100,000 electric trucks.

  • Man pleads guilty to hate crime after threatening Black man and saying Paola is a 'white town'

    Paola is a “white town,” a Black man was told there in 2019 by Louis Donner, who was revealed Thursday to have pleaded guilty to a federal hate crime.

  • Why Winter Olympic Athletes Like Eileen Gu Are Getting Caught Up in U.S.-China Tensions

    As competitors like Eileen Gu are finding, it was never going to be possible to avoid politics at the Winter Olympics

  • An English design company has created a business seat for narrowbody planes as more airlines fly them across the Atlantic — meet ACCESS

    Factorydesign's Z-bed business class concept offers direct-aisle access to all passengers, ensuring those in the window seat are not trapped.

  • India now allows quarantine-free travel from these 82 nations

    India will now allow quarantine-free entry to fully-vaccinated travellers from at least 82 countries. The Narendra Modi government yesterday (Feb. 10) issued a notification (pdf) stating that quarantine-free entry for fully-vaccinated passengers from certain countries is based on the “principle of reciprocity.” “On the basis of reciprocity, travellers from only countries which provide quarantine-free entry to Indians will be allowed for relaxation under certificate of completing full primary vaccination schedule of covid-19 vaccination,” the notification said.

  • Surgeon General: As pandemic improves, 'we should be pulling back on restrictions'

    Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said that as the COVID-19 pandemic improves in the United States, “we should be pulling back on restrictions,” which a handful of states have already done.

  • Does My Child Have COVID-19 or the Stomach Flu?

    COVID-19 and the stomach flu can both present with gastrointestinal symptoms like nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Here's how to tell the difference between them, according to experts.

  • Michigan beef found to contain dangerous levels of ‘forever chemicals’

    Contamination at a small farm discovered after sewage sludge was tested for PFAS, but officials downplayed incident as ‘isolated’ State officials say the beef incident is isolated because the farm received some of the state’s most contaminated sludge. Photograph: Joe Raedle/Getty Images Cattle from a small south-east Michigan farm that sold beef to schools and at farmers’ markets in the state have been found to contain dangerous levels of PFAS, so-called “forever chemicals” that can pose a serio

  • Beijing's ambitious Olympic COVID bubble: So far, so good

    For a country determined to keep out the virus that first emerged within its borders, bringing in more than 15,000 people from all corners of the world was a serious gamble. One week into the 17-day event, China seems to be meeting its formidable COVID-19 Olympic challenge with a so-called “bubble” that allows Beijing Games participants to skip quarantine but tightly restricts their movement so they don't come in contact with the general population. There have been 490 confirmed cases — many of them positive tests on symptomless visitors — and no reports of any leaking out to date.

  • Oregon coronavirus updates, Feb. 11: State's omicron surge has peaked

    Hospitalizations appear to have crested in late January at a level just below the peak of the delta variant.